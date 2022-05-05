As if things couldn’t get any more affordable, e.l.f Cosmetics is having a major sale for all its friends and family. And, yes, that includes you. The sale’s already begun, and it includes goodies out the wazoo, so you don’t want to miss out. Not to mention, e.l.f only offers this sale once a year. Once it’s over, you won’t be able to get discounts like these until 2023, and that’s a long ways away.

There’s are no frills or caveats in e.l.f.’s sale, but there are some secret perks. While you don’t need to be a member of e.l.f’s loyalty program to score discounts, it does help. Signing up to be a Beauty Squad member opens up a whole new world of deals. Alongside getting free products, exclusive rewards, and free shipping, becoming an e.l.f. Beauty Squad member is entirely free. You just need to sign up, and the deals will start rolling in.

There’s a lot going on at e.l.f.’s Friends + Family sale, so pay attention. Beauty Squad members get a whopping 40% off their orders of $30 or more, whereas nonmembers can score 25% off any orders over $30. Once you’ve finalized your cart, Beauty Squad members will also get a free contour palette when they spend over $45. Given how affordable e.l.f. products are on the reg, can you even imagine the haul you’re about to get?

Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

How long does e.l.f.’s Friends + Family sale last?

Time is dwindling on e.l.f.’s annual sale. The discounts only run through May 8. That means there are a few more days left to scoop up any and nearly all of your favorite e.l.f. products for a nice discount.

What’s included in e.l.f.’s Friends + Family sale?

You can score almost all of your favorite e.l.f. goodies, as well as some new products with this discount. The most major one is definitely e.l.f’s celebrated Dunkin’ collab. That means the beauty brand’s doughnut-themed Dunkin’ Dozen Eyeshadow Set is up for as little as $10.

However, there are a few exclusions. Sale items and some new products are not counted in this event, so there’s no doubling up on discounts. But don’t get bogged down on what’s not included. Instead, surround yourself and fill your beauty fridge with these delicious and discounted e.l.f. products.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.