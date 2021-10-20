Makeup Your Mind
A model wearing a hot pink eyeshadow with a shimmering, halo center.

7 Easy No-Eyeliner Makeup Looks That'll Save You Time In The Morning

Your eyes won't look naked, I promise.

By Margaret Blatz
There’s something about eyeliner that makes it feel like a necessary part of doing your makeup, but it can be such a pain to do. Between trying to get a non-bumpy line, waiting for it to dry, and then trying to match your eyeliner shape on your other lid, it’s too much for anyone to deal with first thing in the morning — or ever. Instead of going through that struggle every day, here are some no-eyeliner eye-makeup looks to keep you feeling ready to face the day.

One of the easiest and most vibrant options is to paint your lid with one shade of an opaque eyeshadow, preferably pastel. It’s eye-catching, but it’s still delicate enough not to make it seem like you forgot your eyeliner.

