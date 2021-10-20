7 Easy No-Eyeliner Makeup Looks That'll Save You Time In The Morning

There’s something about eyeliner that makes it feel like a necessary part of doing your makeup, but it can be such a pain to do. Between trying to get a non-bumpy line, waiting for it to dry, and then trying to match your eyeliner shape on your other lid, it’s too much for anyone to deal with first thing in the morning — or ever. Instead of going through that struggle every day, here are some no-eyeliner eye-makeup looks to keep you feeling ready to face the day.