8 Dupes For The Adorable, Sold-Out Disney Candy Corn Cardigan

Once September rolls around, it’s an all-out rush to get to Halloween. Luckily enough, Hot Topic created a must-have cardigan for the season that adds a little extra sweetness to last from now ‘til All Hallow’s Eve. Teaming up with Disney, Hot Topic created the Mickey Mouse Candy Corn Cardigan ($55, Hot Topic), an open cardigan with all the Halloween-y details you could ever want. Unfortunately, it’s currently sold out, butyou shouldn’t lose hope entirely. Even though you can’t run to the store (or shop online) to get yours right now, you can try out one of these dupes to satisfy your candy-colored fall fashion craving.
It’s not hard to see why this sweater is so popular. The vibrant orange, yellow, and white stripes mimic the most iconic Halloween candy of all time, and the sleeves feature a collection of large patches that detail a vampiric Mickey and Minnie Mouse, ghosts, spiderwebs, and bats. It’s spooky, it’s bright, it’s adorable.
At this point, according to a post on Hot Topic’s Instagram, the restock won’t be happening in straight sizes until after Oct. 31. However, the Disney Halloween Cardigan ($60, Hot Topic) is still available in plus sizes up to 5X, so you’re not entirelyout of Mickey Mouse luck. If you’re still on the hunt for this sweater, have no fear. Below you’ll find some of the best dupes for Disney and Hot Topic’s Halloween cardigan.
The Hot Topic and Disney cardigan may be sold out, but there’s still so much spooky, cozy wear out there for the taking.