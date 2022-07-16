Cute Underwear That Seems Expensive But Is Actually So Damn Cheap On Amazon

The one thing that’s worse is if your panties are ill-fitting or uncomfortable. Think: Scrunching, bunching, scratchy. Major yikes. That’s why I’ve made it my mission to outfit you in the cutest, comfiest, softest undies out there — and, of course, on budget, too.

Want to treat yourself to some lace lingerie? I’ve got you covered in designer-worthy styles. Or how about seamless panties that’ll never let you down? There’s also plenty of high-quality cotton underwear — and so much more. Get ready to be shocked by these 26 briefs, thongs, and hipsters that seem expensive as hell but are actually so damn cheap on Amazon.

01 Low-Rise Lace Thongs That Feel Designer Felina Signature Stretchy Lace Low Rise Thong Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Lace underwear can be comfy-cozy — and these Felina thongs (yes, thongs) prove that to be true. Cut from a nylon-spandex material that’s not scratchy in the slightest, these won’t show underneath your bottoms — guaranteed. Multiple shoppers found these comparable to the high-end brand Hanky Panky at a fraction of the cost. Case in point: “I've exclusively worn Hanky Panky from N-strom for years, and was skeptical that I could pay less and still be happy [with] the quality,” one shopper confessed. “If only I had found these sooner! The material is slightly thinner, but I actually think that makes them more comfortable and show less. I've washed them a handful of times now with no obvious signs of wear, so it doesn't seem like the thinness has negatively impacted durability,” they praised. Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

02 These Smokeshow Panties With A Lingerie-Inspired Back Sofishie V-Back Criss-Cross Cheeky Underwear Amazon $15 See On Amazon These Sofishie lace-trimmed panties are an after-hours power player. Here’s the lowdown on these: They have a deep V front — and the back features a corset-inspired detail that shows just enough cheek. Curious about the comfort of these, though? One shopper confirmed they were, indeed, a pleasure to wear. “Unbelievable how comfortable these are they don't look like it but omg I wear them all day and they don't bother me,” they gushed, noting “They are cute to boot.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

03 Botanical Lace Panties That Feel Light As A Feather FINETOO Lace Bikini Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon My favorite thing about this lace underwear is a full-coverage bottom with cheeky appeal thanks to a sheer floral lace design. But, in my opinion, here’s the best part of all: There’s zero pilling, fading, or shrinking with these. Not to mention, there’s a cotton gusset for freshness. “Just the right amount of stretch to fit snugly yet comfortably, without sagging, riding up, or working their way into crevices where they don’t belong,” one shopper noted. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

04 The Seamless Lace Panties You’ll Wear Any Day Of The Week Sunm Boutique Seamless Lace-Back Panties (8-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Sumn Boutique’s invisible seamless underwear (8-pack) is equal parts functional and fun — aka they’re perfection for everyday. They’re so lightweight that you barely feel like you’re wearing a damn thing — and not VPLs is a huge bonus, obviously. “TK TK TK,” one customer explained. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

05 Some Adorable Lace Boyshorts That Look Good On Everyone Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Don’t sleep on Barbra’s lace boyshorts, y’all. Available in six shades that include brights and neutrals, these nylon-spandex cutie patooties will hug your hips and derriere to the nines no matter your size. Oh, and there’s a comfortable elastic waistband and a cotton crotch that’s super duper breathable. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see “ten stars if I could” and “light, airy and oh so comfy...it's like wearing nothing at all!” Available sizes: Small — 5X

06 Sheer Lace Thongs Too Good To Pass Up Alyce Ives Intimates All Lace Thong Underwear (10-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Alyce Ives Intimates all lace thongs provides 10 pieces for 24 bucks — meaning they’re *practically* a steal if you ask me. These are the types of undies you can wear around the clock yet are sassy enough for bedroom fun with your partner, too. Translation: They’re perfection. The only slight downside? The lace is on the delicate side but it’s soft as heck. “These lace thongs are better than anything Iv purchased at Victoria’s Secret,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

07 Sheer Mesh Lingerie That Looks Expensive Confonze Mesh And Lace Hipster Underwear Amazon $10 See On Amazon Dunno about you but these Confonze lace panties remind me of present — care to agree? Featuring a sweet double bow booty accent, gorgeous lace trim, and transparent mesh panels (both simply sheer and dotted) throughout, these are showstoppers and bound to get your lovers attention *hint hint*. Even better? They’ll enhance both straight and fuller figures. “These actually look better in person and they can actually fit a big girl,” one shopper pointed out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

08 The Ultimate No-Show Hipsters From A 90s Icon Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Multipack Panty (3-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re a minimalist in all aspects of life, including your underwear drawer, then here’s something for you: these Calvin Klein Invisibles hipsters. The seamless nylon-elastane blend molds to your physique like a second skin and is super-airy, too. (Yes, there’s a cotton gusset, in case you’re wondering.) “These are the only underwear I'm willing to wear under leggings. They are super comfy and truly are no-show,” one shopper vouched. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

09 The Cult-Favorite Cotton Underwear For Stocking Up Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Briefs (10-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you like underwear that is functional, breathable, and on budget, then say hello to these Amazon Essentials cotton bikini briefs. These are an Amazon best-seller with a 4.7-star average and over 86,000 five-star ratings. Like me, real-life customers are urging you to buy these — STAT: “I’ve worn them for several days and washed them a few times to determine comfort and durablility. They are great. Perfect cotton underwear for normal women who don’t want anything fancy, just comfort and proper fit, but not total granny panties either. I’m inclined to buy ten more now,” a fan gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

10 Some Sugar-Spun Floral Lace Boyshorts Barbra Lingerie Retro Lace Boyshort Underwear Amazon $25 See On Amazon Barbra Lingerie’s lace panties are the retro-inspired pair you need in your life. Made from substantial nylon and spandex with a cotton-lined crotch that won’t irritate sensitive skin, these should be washed in a laundry bag and hung dry for a long and happy life. “They so far have washed fine on a delicate cycle,” one shopper noted, adding that “The lace does not itch and that was a great surprise.” Available sizes: Medium — 3X

11 The Anti-Granny Panty With A Wide Yoga Waistband UMMISS Mid-Rise Cotton Full-Coverage Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon My motto: Mid-rise underwear forever. They make amazing period panties, fantastic lounge-around-the-house undies, and are exactly what you need beneath an unlined skirt. Not only that, these cotton-stretch saviors offer moderate tummy support and the fabric-covered waistband sits right at the waist without rolling, bunching, or squeezing your midsection. “I don’t get visible pantylines from these under jeans, and they are quite smooth under yoga pants too,” one fan wrote, praising their “thick cotton that somehow fit like butter flush to the skin” and noting that “the cut, which fully covers the bum and prevents wedgies, makes them less likely to bunch and cause VPL.” Available sizes: Small — 5X

12 Lacy Low-Riders That Promise Comfortable Booty Coverage Wealurre Lace Hipster Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Want luxury panties for less? Wealurre’s lace underwear comes with five pairs to a pack for just $18. A little advice from a fellow shopper? Pop them in the washing machine upon arrival: “When I first got these, the lace was pretty rough feeling...After washing them, OMG, talk about soft soft soft. They are so soft you almost don't feel them while wearing them.” Forewarned is forearmed — because the nylon-spandex material actually has top-notch shape retention with no pilling in sight. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 These Eye-Catching Hipsters In Wraparound Lace LEVAO Lace Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Hipster undies usually conjure up images of sporty outfits — but not these LEVAO lace panties. The lace-trimmed style has sheer mesh and floral lace backside along with front panels that add visual interest all over. “Did not have high hopes for comfort. I was wrong! They are nice and comfy with plenty of stretch,” one customer revealed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 Full-Coverage Lace Bottoms Fit For A Queen Pholeey High Rise Lace Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Regal, luxe, and glam are just a few of the words that come to mind when I see these Pholeey high-rise lace briefs. They’re a vintage-inspired full coverage bottom with a double-layered crotch and intricate lace throughout. “Love the see-through lace! They are super comfortable and I can wear them with jeans without lines,” one shopper commented. Available sizes: Medium — 3X

15 Seamless Boyshorts That Are Literally Weightless Ruxia Seamless Boyshort Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing these to bed or underneath your baggy jeans, these Ruxia seamless boyshort panties are the real deal — and won’t overheat or strangle your thighs. I like to wear these underneath a summer dress to avoid chafing (thanks to the nylon-spandex fabric) and my skirt flaring up (because a Marilyn moment isn’t always welcomed, ya know?). “These are so smooth and so comfortable that they give you the strangest sensation.. the sensation of not having on any underwear at all beneath your clothes,” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Foursome Of Hipsters In Ice Cream-Soft Shades Amazon Essentials Lace Stretch Hipster Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Pretty meets functional, these Amazon Essentials stretch lace hipsters are the best of both worlds. They are fabricated from a three-way stretch nylon with elastane that’ll mold to you seamlessly. Plus, you can choose from seven nicely color-coordinated packs, including warm earth tones, icy pastels, and neutrals. “I've worn a lace panty similar to this from the GAP for years. When I saw these, I thought I'd give them a try and they are 99% the same, but these are softer and cost less,” one customer revealed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 Ultra-High Waisted Cotton Briefs That Feel Like A Hug OLIKEME Cotton Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon You might think high-waisted briefs are granny panty territory — but not this OLIKEME cotton underwear. Despite having a full-coverage backside, one shopper confirmed that these “stay put” with “no panty lines or digging” courtesy of the ultra wide double-layered waistband. The brand also recommends these for postpartum or after surgery as they provide gentle pressure with moderate support. Available sizes: Small — 5X

18 Silky Hipsters That Look Like Victoria’s Secret ADOVAKKER Hipster Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon ADOVAKKER’s lace-trimmed hipster panties feel heavenly on the skin. The buttery microfiber fabric won’t ride up, roll down, or bunch up on you throughout the day. “These are my favorite underwear I’ve ever bought. Not only are they affordable, but they hold up in the wash they are super comfortable and breathable,” one fan raved. Make sure you click through all the gorgeous colorway options before checking out, because there’s something for everyone. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 Scalloped Hipsters In Abstract Butterfly Lace cauniss Lace Hipster Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Yes, I know, I’ve featured tons of lace panty options in this article. However, these lingerie-like hipsters come with a butterfly effect that you won’t find anywhere else — meaning I had to show you this set, too. Constructed with an elastic waistband and bow-tie detail, the underwear sits comfortably on your hips without that terrible too-tight feeling. One customer sounded off in the reviews: “These panties are well made of lovely soft satiny fabric and hold up well. They are lined with cotton. They wash well and have a pretty scalloped back that looks very delicate but is also substantial.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 Sheer Lace Shorties With A Booty-Baring Fit Timothee Lace Cheeky Boyshort Underwear (8-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sold in a set of eight lace shorts for $18, you’ll get your fair share of use from these Timothee soft cheeky panties throughout the entire week. The floral patterned design fits like a glove, with solid-colored band around the waist and a booty-revealing cut in the back. According to shoppers, these are lightweight, soft, and not-restricting. “ The problem with most lace underwear is the tendency to itch. This pack does not have that problem,” one reviewer confirmed, suggesting that “these are definite keepers.” Available sizes: Small — 5X

21 Waist-Hugging Undies That Don’t Look Like Compression Garments Barbra Lingerie Light Control Lace Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon How gorgeous are these Barbra Lingerie lace paneled panties? The budget-friendly set give you the coverage you want and the lingerie appeal you desire. (I credit the high-waisted design and floral lace side panels around the hip and bum.) Meanwhile, the V-shaped lace and bow on the center-front offers a little some extra. “I am ABSOLUTELY IN LOVE with these underwear...not only look great but also feel so amazing and ultra comfortable,” one customer enthused. Available sizes: Small — 5X

22 A 10-Pack Of Sensual Lace Panties That’ll Have Your Lover Swooning Alyce Intimates Lace Boyshort Underwear (10-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only do these lace panties by Alyce Intimates eliminate any visible panty lines (it’s those scalloped edges for the win) but they’re also basically hot-girl undies without feeling too skimpy. One customer wholeheartedly agreed: “I love that it gives you the look of wearing thongs — without wearing thongs!” Plus, you get a rainbow of wearable shades for under $25. Available sizes: Small — 5X

23 These Grab-And-Go Panties With The Smoothest Fit Warner's Blissful Benefits Hipster Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Warner’s Blissful Benefits hipster panties currently have 40,000 five-star rating, so you just know these have to be good. “Seriously, these are the best undies ever. They are thick, like swimsuit bottoms, and very comfortable. The lace is very comfortable and doesn't dig in or itch,” one fan attested. These are for the person who isn’t keen on lace but still wishes to look cute and ensure smooth lines under clothes. The thick stretch waistband on these is everything — and more. Available sizes: Small — 3X

24 The Lace-Trimmed Cotton Panties That’ll Practically Pay For Themselves ATTRACO Cotton Lace-Trimmed Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon ATTRACO’s panties will be a fabulous addition to your underwear drawer. That’s because they’re made with a breathable cotton that’ll keep you fresh and cool, which is ideal if you’re out and about all day at work or living your life. The lace trim and bow details add a delicate touch, but their performance is heavy-duty. “I'm a nurse, I work 12 hour shifts and since I'm constantly moving, I tend to sweat,” one shopper explained. “So recently I had an infection and I realized I have almost no cotton panties. I purchased these since plain cotton is the best to have when one is experiencing imbalanced pH. They're perfect,” they praised. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 These Low-Slung Panties With The Silkiest Lace Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Cheeky Panty (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These signature lace cheeky panties are literally two for the price of one pair you’d buy at a contemporary brand like Victoria’s Secret — and these are even better quality, according to fans. They’re soft yet substantial with hip-hugging coverage, and you won’t get the itch in these mid-risers. “The lace is soft as silk, the elastic is non-tugging yet keeps its shape perfectly over time,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: 5 — 10

