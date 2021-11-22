Tons Of Chuck Taylors Are 30% Off During Converse’s Black Friday Sale

Converse is one of the most iconic sneaker brands ever created. Whether you’re a low-top lover, prefer a high-top moment, or maybe you like one of each, you can rest assured that your beloved Converse’s will never go out of style. Due to all of these facts, you should definitely cop a new pair of basketball shoes before winter settles in. (There’s nothing like a crisp new shoe in the cold.) Rather than pay full price, with Converse’s 2021 Black Friday sale right around the corner, you can score the sneakers for a tight discount.

The shoe brand’s history kicked off (see what I did there?) in 1917 when it debuted the first-ever Chuck Taylor All Stars (although, it wasn’t until the ‘30s that Chuck Taylor was added to the name). More than 100 years later, Converse is still making some of the most popular shoes out there. While the brand’s popularity has only grown, the styles have gotten more and more impressive. Now you can find leather options, platforms, and even slides. There’s a wide, wide world of Converse shoes that are only a click away.

Given how easily Converses will become your go-to daily shoe, chances are the pair you’re wearing could be looking a little worse for wear. But, if you want to update your sneakers with Converse’s Black Friday 2021 sale, you’re going to need all the glorious and affordable details.

When does Converse’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Converse usually does the same deal every Black Friday, but this year it's doing something a little different. There’s an entire Cyber Week pre-sale on select shoes starting on Nov. 19. You will need to use the code “CYBERWEEK” to reap the benefits.

When does Converse’s Black Friday 2021 sale end?

The pre-sale event will, logically, end on Black Friday, Nov. 25 at 12 a.m. ET. Then, it’s time to turn your attention to taking on the official sale. For the second part sale, the Black Friday Converse deals will run until Sunday, Nov. 28.

What's included in Converse’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

Converse is giving out a selection of deals. The brand will offer 20% off select styles. Sadly, some exclusions will apply, but that shouldn’t stop you from crossing your fingers that your fave pair of shoes will be featured at Converse’s Black Friday event.