Have you seen that Coach holiday commercial that shows J.Lo recreating her iconic early 2000s music video “All I Have”? It immediately makes me want to purchase a baby pink fur-trimmed coat and put my hair up in pigtails, but because I live in 2021, I’ll guess I’ll just have to settle for rocking a J.Lo-approved Coach handbag. Luckily for me, this urge has come at exactly the right time; there are tons of options discounted in honor of the Coach Black Friday 2021 sale.

This year, there’s a mix of handbags, accessories, and apparel discounted at up to 40% off. There’s an early Black Friday sale going on now before the big day, and you can shop for everyone on your holiday list. There are even some very chic leather backpacks on sale that’ll seriously upgrade your commute.

Even though Coach might not typically fall within your price point, shopping the sale that’s running this season is the perfect opportunity to score really great, high quality items at a discount. Sure, they’re expensive, but a new bag that won’t break a few weeks after you buy it is worth it. Here’s everything you need to know about shopping the sales this year.

When Does The Coach Black Friday 2021 Sale Start?

If you check out the Coach website now, you’ll see there are already some deals to shop. Keep in mind that to shop them you have to have the magic word, better known as the discount code to enter at checkout. When you enter code “THANKS25” after your cart is fully loaded, you’ll secure 25% off select bags and accessories. And if you shop right now, you can grab a few Beat bag styles on sale for 25%.

If you’re holding out for a better deal, however, you might be right; during the official Black Friday launch on Nov. 23, Beat bags will be discounted up to 40% off.

What To Shop At The Coach Black Friday 2021 Sale:

Bags that typically retail at over $500 are on sale for 25% off, including the Beat shoulder bag, which retails for $550. That means you’ll save about $145 during this deal. The Tabby crossbody bag normally goes for $250, but you can shave 25% off on the price with the code “THANKS25.”

If you’re into shopping clothes, the Coach sweater dress is on sale for 25% off (normally $650), and the Trompei Loeil skirt is discounted 25% off as well (regularly $350). A few leather backpacks will also be on sale, but you’ll have to check back in a few days to see the exact discounts on these. Currently leather backpacks are selling for around $600, so it’s definitely a deal to look out for.

Here are a few other items to add to your cart immediately:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

When Does The Coach Black Friday 2021 Sale End?

Unfortunately, both the deals on sale online right now and the official Black Friday kickoff on Nov. 23 are only available while supplies last. The sales will be officially conclude on Nov. 27, so make sure you stock up sooner rather than later, especially since there are so many discounts already happening right now.