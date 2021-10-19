Some people like to be cute on Halloween, and others like to be creepy. If you fall into the latter category, you’re probably already studying your clown Halloween makeup ideas. For decades, clowns have inspired the most terrifying thriller movies — Krampus, Saw, Poltergeist, and Terrifier are just a few movies featuring clowns that haunt my dreams — and even though clowns are typically a mainstay at children’s birthday parties, there’s no denying there’s something seriously off-putting about them. That makes a clown the perfect Halloween costume when you’re looking to get a few scares from your friends.
Whether you’re a makeup pro who’s ready to break out every tool for your clown look, or you just want to do something simple to your face to have everyone know instantly what you are at the Halloween party, there’s a clown makeup look for you. You can choose to dress up your clown look with false eyelashes and glittery eyeshadow (clowns are just as scary even if they’re glam), or just paint a few lines on your face to go the Pennywise route from Stephen King’s It. Whatever path you choose, let these five clown makeup ideas inspire you to put fear in the hearts of everyone, young and old, this year on All Hallows’ Eve.