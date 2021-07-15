That's (Not) Hot
PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 15: Julia Comil wears a pink and white tie-dye hoodie sweater from Baja East x Kevin Murphy, a fringed rhinestone black faux leather bandana scarf from Les Inconnus Paris, biker shorts from Alo Yoga, white wedged sandals with pink pvc heels from Nicholas Kirkwood, during an online remote street style fashion photo session via Apple iphone / Facetime and the CLOS app as the model is based in Beverly Hills - California and the photographer in Paris - France, on April 15, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Kiss These Fashion Trends Goodbye — They’ll Be Cheugy Soon

If y'all bring back skinny jeans, I swear to God...

By Margaret Blatz
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No one wants to be called cheugy, especially when it comes to clothes. But fashion is constantly evolving, meaning you can’t get too attached to any passing trend. And it looks like a tired few are entering cheugy territory.

I won’t lie to you, some of these hurt. Some saw me through the pandemic. But if you love one of these trends, don’t worry. They’ll inevitably be back. And you can rock whatever you love until kingdom come and look good doing it — cheugy be d*mned. That said, here are some cheugy fashion trends phasing out fast.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

If you’re on TikTok, you probably know by now that skinny jeans are out. Straight- and wide-legged jeans are the way to go. Rather than look like you’re a Jonas Brother circa 2008, the new styles give off, cooler skater girl vibes for sure.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tap