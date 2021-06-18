When looking for your next graphic pattern to rock, checkerboard shirts are the way to go. The funky print is bold, retro, and simple enough to match easily with your existing wardrobe. Not to mention, you can easily find vibey, whirling checkerboard prints to really get an optical illusion look going for you. After appearing on runways for Prada, Maryling, Louis Vuitton, and more, this trend is definitely one to get in on.

