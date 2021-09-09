43 Cheap Beauty Products Every Bougie AF Woman Needs

Unfortunately, my bank account can’t always stretch to meet my tastes for the finer things in life. What’s a bougie AF girl to do? It’s really quite simple: Head to Amazon.

Finding fabulous solutions to boost your bougie quotient costs practically pennies on Amazon,(and cheap is another word that deserves a little boost). Every day, new amazing items are added to deliver the high-end beauty care you’re looking for. You can wrap yourself from head to toe in creams and lotions that assist in creating glowing skin, lustrous locks, and a look-at-me appearance. There are even beauty tools to help apply your foundation flawlessly or help reduce puffiness. I absolutely adore this gentle hair remover that’s so small, I can slip it in my bag before I go out for the night.

The absolute best thing about the things on this list is that they’ve all been tried and vetted by bougie shoppers just like you. So go ahead and splurge without the cost on this impressive list of cheap beauty products for women who are bougie AF.

An Overnight Treatment That Reveals Your Pearly Whites Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen Amazon $20 See On Amazon Share your stunning smile with the help of this vegan-friendly whitening pen that works overnight. Simply apply before bed on clean teeth, sleep, and then brush it away when you wake in the morning. With 3% hydrogen peroxide, this brightener lightens your teeth without a costly trip to the dentist.

An Easy-To-Apply Serum For Lush Look-At-Me Lashes Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH Serum Amazon $34 See On Amazon Plump up your lashes for a fuller, longer look with this lash serum. Amino acids, peptides, and vitamins work in as little as 6 weeks to boost lash growth. It’s as easy as applying a line above your lashes — like you would with eyeliner — once a day. Super simple.

This Glamorously Golden Eye Mask That Can Help Reduce Puffiness DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’ve never used eye masks, it’s time to give them a try with this set of 24K gold eye masks. Place one under each eye for just 20 minutes to help soothe tired eyes and reduce puffiness. One reviewer even shared that they worked for headache relief.

This 8-Second Hair Treatment That Reviewers Are Raving About L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $9 See On Amazon Harness the power of lamellar water to smooth and repair your hair — in just 8 seconds — with this rinse-out quick conditioner. So simple that you can use it in the shower right before you step out, this wonder water cares for damaged hair with amino acids and moisturizers. It’s pretty much the “GOAT,” exclaims one happy reviewer.

A K-Beauty Treatment That Is Noncomedogenic For All Skin Types SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Repair Cream Amazon $18 See On Amazon It’s been popular for years in Korea, and now you can get it here for so much cheaper. I’m talking about this snail repair cream that’s gentle on your face. The simple formula — it uses snail mucin — helps hydrate and plump your skin for a fresh-faced appearance. Shea butter and organic aloe also help restore and retain moisture.

A Hair Repairing Treatment That Works On Thick, Fine, Straight & Curly Hair Types Olaplex Hair Perfector Repairing Treatment Amazon $28 See On Amazon Get intensive conditioning for your hair at home with this repairing treatment. You only need to use it once or twice a week for visibly stronger hair. It’s safe for use on all hair types and is cruelty-free for your peace of mind. This pH-balanced formula is great for color-treated and heat-damaged hair.

This Nail Strengthening Treatment That Helps You Grow Stronger Nails ella+mila | Nail Strengthener & Growth Treatment Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you dream of someday tapping a set of stunning nails across the tabletop, this nail strengthener and growth treatment can help get you there. Vitamin E in the liquid treatment helps nourish and strengthen cracked and peeling nails. The four-step process is super easy to follow for healthier nails in just 4 weeks.

This Vegan-Friendly Lip Butter That Colors Up Your Lip Care MELIXIR Vegan Lip Butter Amazon $10 See On Amazon No bees were involved in the production of this nourishing vegan lip butter, so you can feel great each time you slick it on. The lightly tinted format adds a brilliant finish to your appearance, while a plant-based agave formula delivers soothing hydration and shine. Choose from seven shades or clear.

This Magnetic Eyelash Kit That Eliminates Having To Mess With Glue easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Love the look of eyelash extensions, but dislike the hefty price tag? Check out this magnetic eyelash kit. It includes magnetic liner to outline your eye and attach the lashes, letting you create a stunning look in just minutes without the mess. You get five pairs of differing lengths.

These Waterproof Eyeliner Stamping Pens That Let You Create The Perfect Wing LA PURE Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $12 See On Amazon You don’t need to be an artist to create the perfect wing. Just pick up this eyeliner stamping pen and set them into place. The two-piece set offers one for each eye, and the stamps follow the natural shape of each lid for flawless application — no dipping or Q-tips required. And it’s waterproof to boot.

A Compact Facial Mister & Steamer That Hydrates Your Face Wherever & Whenever OKACHI GLIYA Nano Facial Mister Amazon $26 See On Amazon Retain a dewy look all through the day with this compact (and super pretty) facial mister. USB charging lets you take it anywhere, and the press of a button delivers a light nano mist and steam to help hydrate your face. A built-in mirror lets you check your look. It’s available in rose gold, gold, or light gold for a high-end finish.

A Buildable Foundation That Stays True To Your Skin Tone NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Total Control Pro Drop Foundation Amazon $13 See On Amazon Cruelty-free and customizable, this drop foundation makes it easy to create your makeup look. The buildable coverage is lightweight and doesn’t settle into pores, delivering full coverage and a beautiful base. Use the dropper to add foundation to your brush. Thirty shades let you find your ideal match.

This Eyebrow Pen That Has A Micro-Fork Tip For A More Natural Look iMethod Eyebrow Pen Amazon $13 See On Amazon The trick to a killer brow is creating a natural look. This eyebrow pen has a forked tip, mimicking actual brow hairs and creating a lush, filled-in brow line. Simply follow the line of your natural brow and be amazed by the results. Waterproof and long-wearing, this liner comes in seven shades.

A Set Of Face Masks That Deliver A Spa Experience At Home Viva Naturals Face Masks Skincare Amazon $18 See On Amazon This multipack of face masks are “keepers,” as one reviewer shares. The eight-pack contains a wide variety of skincare masks to help soothe, brighten, and boost your radiant glow. They’re dermatologist-tested for safe use, and the gentle ingredients are ideal for most skin types. It’s an ideal way to end your day.

These Pearl Hair Clips That Add A Sophisticated Accent To Your ‘Do LAXIZAR Pearl Hair Clips Amazon $8 See On Amazon Pearls never really go out of style with their classic shape and luxe luster. This 18-piece set includes pearl-accented clips, pins, and barrettes, letting you create classic finishes to all your hairstyles for work or play. A beautiful gift box makes this set ideal for gifting your bestie or your sister.

A 24K Gold Facial Mask That Brightens Your Skin For A Fresh-Faced Appearance Majestic Pure Gold Facial Mask Amazon $19 See On Amazon Stay gold and glow up with this pure gold facial mask that reviewers are loving. The formula contains 24K gold — because you’re worth it — and other ingredients to help cleanse your skin and brighten your tone. As an added bonus, the jar looks fab on your countertop. It’s cruelty-free, too.

This Plant-Based Lip Butter That Hydrates Dry Lips Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Lip Butter Amazon $7 See On Amazon Plants aren’t just for cooking or prettying up your windowsill. This moisturizing lip butter uses them to hydrate chapped lips and restore your pout. Sunflower seed oil combines with calendula and chamomile extracts to deliver a light, clean gloss that soothes dry skin. Pop this tube into your purse for application throughout the day.

This Matte Setting Spray That Helps Keep Your Look Flawless Throughout The Day elf Magic Mist Matte Setting Spray Amazon $5 See On Amazon Set your makeup for incredible staying power with this matte setting spray. Vitamins A, C, and E blend with aloe and other ingredients to hydrate and refresh your face throughout the day or evening. A few sprays are all you need to maintain a gorgeous glow.

This Cruelty-Free Eye Primer That Lets Your Shadow Last & Last Elizabeth Mott Cruelty-Free and Paraben-Free Eye Primer Makeup Eyeshadow Base Amazon $14 See On Amazon Create a smooth backdrop to hold your lid look in place with this eyeshadow primer. A lightweight formula won’t weigh you down, and it delivers an even foundation that supports vivid hues. This makeup must-have is Leaping Bunny approved as cruelty-free, so you can feel good about adding it to your bag.

A Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick That Stays On All Day Or Night Julep Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick Amazon $14 See On Amazon Fill in your favorite color and then smudge it into place with this double-ended eyeshadow stick. The cream-to-powder format delivers lasting shine that’s even waterproof, letting you play in the surf or frolic in the rain. It’s available in 19 shimmering shades. Grab yours quick.

This Lightweight Lip Tint That Delivers Lasting Color Payoff Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lip Tint Amazon $10 See On Amazon Celebrate your smooch with this lightweight lip tint. The versatile format lets you use a little or a lot to build your custom lip look. Vitamin E and a trio of natural oils, including green tea, soften and hydrate for much-needed moisture. A tapered tip makes this lip stain super simple to apply.

This Compact Hair Remover That’s Ideal For On-The-Go Touchups Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep this portable hair remover in your bag for touchups whenever you need them. One reviewer even called it a “lifesaver.” The compact design looks like a lipstick container, and a built-in light makes it easy to see stray hairs. It’s gentle on sensitive skin and available in six pretty finishes.

An Acne-Treating Patch That Blends With Your Skin Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch Amazon $12 See On Amazon This amazing pimple healing patch lets you put your best face forward, even while using it. The clear matte design and beveled edges blend with your skin, so you won’t even notice it’s on. Impurities are drawn out with medical-grade hydrocolloid. You get 96 patches in two different sizes for multiple treatments.

This Set Of Premium Makeup Brushes With Over 80,000 Reviews BS-MALL Premium Synthetic Makeup Brushes Amazon $10 See On Amazon Over 80,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating back this set of makeup brushes. Synthetic bristles are soft on your skin, delivering a flawless finish that rivals more expensive influencer-backed brands. The 14-piece set includes everything you need to create a fabulous face, and the rose-gold accent makes a superb statement on your vanity.

An Alcohol Free Toner That Has A Light Rose Petal Scent THAYERS Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Facial Toner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Finish your evening beauty routine with this alcohol-free witch hazel facial toner. It’s safe for even sensitive skin, and the antioxidant properties may help calm irritation and soothe your skin. Apply just a little with a cotton ball after washing your face. This toner has a light rose petal scent for a truly fresh cleansing experience.

A Multifunction Mister Bottle That Helps Keep Your Hair & Skin Hydrated Beautify Beauties Hair Spray Bottle Amazon $8 See On Amazon Mix a little of your favorite conditioner with water in this versatile spray bottle, and you have any easy way to fight off frizz as you go about your day. You can even use this bottle to add glow to your complexion. The fine mist doesn’t over-dampen your skin. You can choose from three different sizes.

This Argan Oil Mask That Helps Restore Your Hair To Glory Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner Amazon $13 See On Amazon Get professional-quality care to help heal over-processed hair from this deep-conditioning hair mask. Argan oil helps restore moisture and smooth over damage, and additional vitamins and minerals provide the nutrition your hair needs for a sleek and silken appearance. Sulfate-free and paraben-free, this formula is gentle on your locks.

This Biodegradable Body Glitter That Lets You Sparkle Day & Night Unicorn Snot Biodegradable Holographic Body Glitter Gel Amazon $15 See On Amazon A little glitter goes a long way in emphasizing your bougie ways, and this body glitter gel makes it easy to let out your inner unicorn. It’s biodegradable and eco-friendly for a responsible option to add a bit of glow. This fun gel is cosmetic grade for safe use on your skin and hair.

A Foaming Face Cleanser That Is Perfect For Daily Cleansing Of Sensitive Skin Bioderma - Face Cleanser Amazon $14 See On Amazon Wash away the day with this refreshing foaming face cleanser. The gentle micellar-based formula cleanses and hydrates in just one simple step, bring your beauty forward. Simply apply, work into a lather, and rinse away for clean, reinvigorated skin. This face soap was developed with dermatologists and is terrific for sensitive skin.

This Lip & Cheek Stain That Delivers Subtle Color To Your Skin jane iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain Amazon $28 See On Amazon Color your lips and your cheeks with this multifunction stick makeup. A collection of natural ingredients, including beeswax, olive and avocado butters, nourishes and hydrates, while the soft buildable color works with your natural skin tone for a fresh finish. This small tube is easy to stash in your makeup bag for touchups. Choose from three colors.

A Full-Coverage Body Makeup Stick That Delivers Up To 16 Hours Of Coverage Dermablend Quick-Fix Body Makeup Full Coverage Foundation Stick Amazon $29 See On Amazon Use this quick full-coverage foundation stick for a range of concealing needs. One reviewer likens it to a “real-life filter for your face,” enhancing your natural beauty and delivering a smooth even tone from your head to your toes. Simple to apply, this foundation comes in stick form for effortless travel.

A Loose Face Powder That Sets Your Look In Place Without Weighing You Down Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon This loose translucent powder delivers a perfect finish for every cosmetic look. You can even use the lightweight powder as a foundation for your look. Reviewers love it for its barely there scent, and it comes in a range of natural tones. Find your match.

This Primer That Is Perfect For Lasting Lip Looks Anastasia Beverly Hills - Lip Primer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Prime your lips before you apply your stain and gloss with this luxurious lip primer. Proving you don’t have to spend a lot to get lasting staying power without bleed, this matte stick goes on easily to enhance the hue of your go-to colors. The compact size is easy to stash with the rest of your makeup stuff.

This Cream Highlighter That’s Easy To Apply & And Delivers A Glamorous Glow NICEFACE Shimmer Cream Highlighter Stick Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get your shimmer on with this cream highlighter stick. Buildable coverage lets you create everything from a little light to a whole lot of brilliance to match your mood or event. Applying is as easy as twisting up the stick and dabbing wherever you need a little radiance. You get two sticks for just $10.

A Liquid Eyeshadow In 19 Stunning Colors HAUS LABORATORIES GLAM ATTACK LIQUID EYESHADOW Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re intrigued by liquid-to-powder eyeshadows, this one is a must-try. So many have mentioned they love how easy it is to apply, and the lasting color mixes well with shadow palettes for a shimmering eye look. You’ve got 19 brilliant shades to choose from.

A 4-in-1 Correcting Primer That Delivers A Flawless Backdrop For Your Makeup Application PÜR 4-in-1 Correcting Primer Amazon $33 See On Amazon This 4-in-1 correcting primer gets 4.5 stars for delivering an even foundation for your cosmetics. Retinol combines with proprietary Ceretin Complex for a youthful, hydrated appearance. The one-step formula is easy to apply after you’ve moisturized. You can wear it under foundations or alone. Perfection in a bottle.

This Gel Nail Polish Kit That Even Includes The Tools beetles Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon $37 See On Amazon With things the way they are these days, it can be difficult to get a salon manicure. This complete gel nail polish kit lets you get professional-quality results without having to leave your home. Six full-size color polish bottles let you find your favorite, and a UV light helps cure your polish job in half the time. You even get the tools.

This Set Of Hair Clips For Amazing Up-Dos On The Fly Canitor Hair Claw Clips Amazon $13 See On Amazon Dramatic up-dos are just a clip away with this set of hair claw clips that are super simple to use. Sturdy metal springs won’t weaken with use, and the set of on-trend hues matches just about every outfit in your wardrobe. Utterly versatile, these clips are great for events or simply for keeping your tresses out of your moisturizing cream.

These Cute Cucumber Eye Patches That Nourish And Soothe Your Eyes Fran Wilson Nourish My Eyes Cucumber Amazon $10 See On Amazon Okay, so these cucumber slice eye patches are really kind of cute and they’re effective at reviving and refreshing your tired eyes. You get 36 in the pack, making them fun for spa days with friends. Pop them in the fridge for a little cooling boost. They look just like the real thing.

A Set Of Makeup Sponges That Work With Both Powders & Creams AOA Studio Beauty Makeup Sponge Combo Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon This set of makeup sponges has really got you covered in more ways than one. From a microfiber sponge that absorbs way less product to the original bouncy sponges we’ve all grown to love for getting into angles. Smaller sponges are ideal for working around eyes. These versatile sponges work with powders, lotions, and creams.

A Jade Roller & Gua Sha Massage Tool That Help You Relax & Recharge RoselynBoutique Jade Roller Gua Sha Massage Tool Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’ve been wanting to try a jade roller but found them slightly pricey, now’s your chance. This roller and gua sha massage tool are just $10 and deliver the exact same soothing treatment as more-expensive brands. Roll the larger end over your cheeks and forehead to help with puffiness, and use the smaller side under your eyes. You’ll become an instant believer.

This Compact Facial Cleansing Brush That Packs In With Your Cosmetics For Travel EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $25 See On Amazon Enjoy an effective deep clean from this facial cleansing brush. Silicone bristles care for sensitive skin, and the sonic vibrations help open pores and clear out impurities. Each full charge delivers up to 200 daily scrubs. This waterproof handheld brush is even safe for use in the shower. It’s available in blue, pink, or violet.