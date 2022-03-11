Grab your flip phone because another 2000s trend is making a resurgence. At the Time Women of the Year Gala in Beverly Hills, Charli D’Amelio rocked a Y2K-inspired zigzagged, middle part and Lizzie McGuire is quaking. The only thing that was missing was a ton of clips and baubles to really trick out her hair.

While taking on the red carpet with her mom, the 17-year-old influencer wore a stunning gold, mini dress designed by Prada. Its silk fabric practically glowed. It even had a very subtle and modern triangle logo. And, like the star she is, the dress even featured a sweeping train and a low, V back à la the style Princess Diana consistently wore. For her accessories, the social media star wore metallic heels and a matching clutch also designed by Prada.

But, the thing I can’t get over is her zigzagging part. The rest of her slicked updo really let every perfectly straight line pop. Since she had a stylist, it zigged and zagged sharply without a hair out of place. Truly, I never got this level of precision in my elementary school days. She left two, straight strands of hair out of her ‘do to frame her face. The rest of her hair was curled into some serious coils. Is she going to a Y2K-themed prom?

To match her retro look, she wore some metallic, sparkling eyeshadow that was the same golden tone as her dress. With all the Y2K she’s serving, I wouldn’t be shocked if there’s a Tamagotchi hidden in D’Amelio’s clutch. If only she had super, tiny eyebrows, then I would be convinced she just stepped out of a time machine, Phil of the Future style.

When it comes to Gen Z icons, there are few as powerful and well-loved as D’Amelio. Her post already has over 2 million likes. Given her reach, there’s no doubt the zigzag part will be trending hard this spring. I just hope D’Amelio knows that with great power comes great responsibility, and she doesn’t bring back shrugs. Yikes.