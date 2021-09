Savage X Fenty's Vol. 3 Runway Show in 2021 came with all the fanfare you’ve come to expect from Rihanna. The choreography was akin to high art; the lingerie was impeccable; and the models included a star-studded list of celebrities with show-stopping Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 looks. You can stream the show now, exclusively on Amazon Prime, and you can shop the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 collection on Amazon Fashion.