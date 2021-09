Billie Eilish is known for her oversized fashion on many a red carpet, but I’ve gotta say, I didn’t see this look coming. Eilish’s 2021 VMAs look was essentially a chunky, turtleneck sweater dress on top of a black midi skirt. And TBQH, the ensemble is a whole vibe. Eilish’s VMAs look is a prime start to fall, and I’m living for it.