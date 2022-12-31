Planning a quick jaunt? Ditch the giant suitcase and opt for one of the best weekender bags on this list ahead. In designs ranging from sleek to utilitarian, these bags can fit everything you need for a weekend away, with enough compartments and zippered pockets to organize smaller items. If you’ve got a weekend getaway on the books and want to travel in style, here’s what to think about while you shop.

What To Look For In The Best Weekender Bags

Pockets & Compartments

If organization is key for you, look for weekender bags with zippered pockets to store smaller items, so you don’t need to dig through a huge open compartment to find that charger. There are even weekender bags with shoe compartments to keep dirty soles off your clean clothes.

Carrying Style

Next, consider your preferred carrying style. Most overnight bags are equipped with some combination of a long strap (bonus points for adjustability) and/or a set of top handles, so you can hold it over your shoulder, across your body, in hand, or in the crook of your arm. Some have wheels, and even handy luggage sleeves for sliding onto a larger suitcase, so you can roll your way through the airport or train station with ease. Alternatively, you might want to choose a backpack with an expandable design — it’s easier to carry, but it’ll still offer plenty of room for a couple of days’ worth of clothes and toiletries.

Material

Material is always a factor, too. If aesthetics are queen, a luxe leather weekender bag is the sort of heirloom piece you’ll keep forever (and it’ll only look better with age). Campers, keep an eye out for rugged weekender bags made of waterproof materials, like nylon, or otherwise durable fabrics, like canvas. Both happen to be easily washable, too, in case your bag is exposed to the elements. And not to mention there are quilted cotton weekender bags in fun colors and prints.

Scroll on to shop the 13 best weekender bags to suit every adventure.

01 This Best-Selling Weekender Bag & Toiletry Bag Set BJLFS Weekender Bag Amazon $36 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, this weekender bag has earned a near-perfect 4.8-star rating from thousands of shoppers. Made of a durable material with a waterproof finish, it’s big enough to fit a weekend’s worth of outfits (and then some), and it has an interior pocket with a waterproof lining where you can stash wet clothes or toiletries — hence why so many shoppers use this a gym bag, too. Other standout features include a sturdy top handle, an adjustable shoulder strap, and a zippered pocket on the luggage strap. Plus, it comes with a gratis matching toiletry bag, also complete with a top handle and adjustable shoulder strap. How cute! Helpful review: “Perfect and exactly what I wanted for my trip. It fit 5 days worth of clothes and the extra pockets inside were very nice for intimates and smaller things like socks, feminine products etc. Love the waterproof pocket on the inside, used it for bathing suit storage just in case it didn’t fully dry out before packing it up again!” Available colors: 27

02 This Popular Herschel Weekender Bag With A Separate Shoe Compartment Herschel Novel Duffel Bag Amazon $99 See On Amazon A classic duffel comes in handy for everything from weekend trips to gym day. However you plan to use it, this weekender bag from cult brand Herschel has a separate shoe compartment to make packing a snap, plus one small inner pocket. Made from durable polyester with faux-leather accents, and equipped with a detachable shoulder strap and two top handles, it’s no wonder over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given this bag a five-star rating; reviewers love its durable, quality feel, and its manageable size — not too big, but with plenty of room inside for a weekend’s worth of packing. And it comes in so many fun colors, too. Helpful review: “This bag gets tossed in and out of the trunk of my car on a near daily basis and it doesn’t have one blemish or tear in it. As for the space, I am able to keep a replacement uniform as well as day and night outfits for the next day and a cosmetics bag comfortably in the main compartment. If you are going to put shoes or boots in it, then you’ll have space for about 2 complete outfits rather than 3.” Available colors: 35

03 A Cult-Classic Quilted Weekender Bag In An Array Of Colors & Prints Vera Bradley Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag Amazon $63 See On Amazon Make your weekend plans a little more fun with this Vera Bradley weekender bag. The brand’s iconic quilted recycled cotton style is available in an array of colors and prints to suit every style, from classic to cottagecore (some colors aren’t quilted cotton, so if you prefer a sleeker design, there’s an option for you, too). Featuring a detachable, adjustable strap, plus a top strap that’s long enough to wear over your shoulder, this bag is more than just adorable — it features three elastic mesh inner pockets and three outer pockets (one even has a zipper) so you can keep all your important items organized, leaving plenty of room to pack for a weekend getaway. So many reviewers love it, they’ve awarded it a 4.9-star rating overall; you may need to try this bag yourself, to see what all the fuss is about. Helpful review: “This met my need for a long weekend bag. Easily fit everything I needed to pack and still had room! Sturdy and durable.” Available colors: 40

04 This Canvas Weekender Bag That Comes With A Matching Toiletry Bag Wogarl Weekender Bag Amazon $44 See On Amazon If you’re a place-for-everything-and-everything-in-its-place sort of person, you’ll adore this weekender bag; it comes with a matching toiletry bag so you can easily find your toothbrush and toner, plus a separate, zippered shoe compartment attached to the bottom. Made of canvas and trimmed in faux leather, it also has six inner and outer pockets (one is even waterproof) so you can keep your essentials safe and organized — and that chic design doesn’t hurt, either. A removable and adjustable crossbody strap and two top handles let you carry it in several ways. Helpful review: “This weekender bag is made of higher quality canvas and faux leather. Super roomy. Love the separate shoe compartment on the bottom and the ability to slide the bag on top of a carryon suitcase handle for zipping through the airport. Comes with a long, removable strap. I replaced with a guitar strap handle to give the bag a little more personality but it’s honestly great on its own.” Available colors: 5

05 This Expandable & Convertible Weekender Backpack MATEIN Weekender Backpack Amazon $46 See On Amazon Not only can you fit everything you need for a weekend away in this weekender backpack, it also features padded shoulder straps and a supportive sternum strap to make transportation as comfortable as possible — along with a bottom and side strap that allow you to carry it as a suitcase or briefcase, if you prefer. The polyester material is water-resistant, so no need to worry about wet weather, while an array of inner pockets and compression straps keep your items tidy — and there’s even an expandable zipper, so you’ll have room for any unplanned souvenirs you pick up on your travels. Helpful review: “I needed a large bag I could use to fit enough clothes for a weekend wedding trip, but not a bag too large that I couldn’t use as a carry-on. This worked perfectly! I was surprised by the amount of space. I was able to pack a pair of heels and a pair of winter boots, plus a thick Northface jacket on top of all of my clothes (2 shirts, 2 pairs of pants, a windbreaker, undergarments, toiletries, makeup, and electronics). I don’t fly often but I will definitely still use this bag instead of a duffel for weekend trips, as I love that the main compartment unzips flat and I don’t have to unpack or dig around as I would with a duffel or most other backpacks.” Available colors: 3

06 A Weekender Bag That Packs Away In A Pouch Samsonite Foldaway Packable Duffel Bag Amazon $34 See On Amazon Finding storage space for luggage can be tricky, but this weekender bag neatly folds up into an easy-to-store packet, so it won’t take up any extra space in your closet when not in use. Unfolded, it’s big enough to hold everything you need for a weekend away. It’s made of rip-resistant polyester and features an adjustable, detachable shoulder strap and an outer zipper pocket, and two smaller slip pockets inside. You can choose from two sizes — although these bags fold up so neatly, why not buy one of each for the ultimate in packing flexibility? It’s a bag with a tiny footprint and big possibilities. Helpful review: “This bag is roomy enough to pack for me and my son's clothes for a weekend. Super durable, and easy enough to fold into sewn-in pouch. All the straps are the right length. Would not change a thing.” Available colors: 3

07 This Timeless Leather Weekender Bag You’ll Keep Forever Oak Leathers Vintage Genuine Leather Weekend Bag Amazon $100 See On Amazon Not only is this weekender bag made of genuine, top-grain leather that will only look better with use, this bag features a two-way zipper, an adjustable and removable shoulder strap, and three inner pockets, so you can easily separate your valuables. It’s a classic piece you’ll reach for when planning all your getaways. Helpful review: “The bag is small enough to be easily carriable but has a surprising amount of room to pack for several days. The leather is in fantastic condition, good-looking, soft, and strong. Inside and outside pockets convenient and very useful. The shoulder strap is easily adjustable, strong, and comfortable. Now my favorite bag for short trips (weekend or 3-5 days). Highly recommended.” Available colors: 8

08 This Retro-Inspired Weekender Bag That Can Fit Under Seats DELSEY Paris Chatelet 2.0 Softside Luggage Amazon $290 See On Amazon As chic as it is functional, this investment-worthy weekender bag features a retro-inspired ivory hue with contrasting faux leather trim, in a compact shape that can fit underneath an airplane seat — all with a retractable top handle and wheels to make travel a total breeze. Don’t be fooled by the compact shape; with a roomy interior and a hidden front pocket, this bag can still fit all your essentials for a night or two away. And it’s made from recycled polyester, so it’s sustainable, too — giving a whole new meaning to the term “retro-chic.” Helpful review: “Small but packs a lot. So easy to put in overhead bin, esp bc luggage keeps getting lost lately so I don’t want to check a bag. So many compliments. Very chic” Available colors: 2

09 A Rolling Weekender Bag That Folds Down Flat Vera Bradley Recycled Lighten Up Foldable Rolling Duffle Amazon $90 See On Amazon Extra options never hurt anybody, and this weekender bag is packed with them: It includes both wheels and a top handle, so even if you’re a heavy packer, you can still zip through airports without hurting your back. Made of lightweight recycled polyester, it’s equipped with two exterior zip pockets allow you to stash books or snacks, an inner mesh pocket lets you to separate toiletries and other valuables, and a separate shoe compartment. It folds down completely flat when not in use, so you can slide it under a bed or in a tight closet when you’re back home. Helpful review: “It’s the perfect size to sling into the overhead bin in most airplanes. Even on ‘puddle jumpers,’ I never have to gate check it bc it can also smoosh under the seat.The bottom space fits 3x pairs of shoes easily. I use standard packing cubes that fit perfectly in the top to hold enough for 5-7 days, depending on what you’re doing. There’s a good size front pocket for easy access to your boarding pass, wallet & sanitizer.” Available colors: 1

10 This Popular Weekender Bag With Over 13,000 5-Star Ratings Rockland Duffel Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Over 13,000 shoppers have awarded this weekender bag a five-star rating, and no wonder — it’s compact enough to fit underneath an airplane seat, but roomy enough to pack all the items you need for one or two nights away. Reviewers rave about the pockets, too; this bag features both large and small compartments, including two zippered side compartments for shoes or other things you want to keep separate, for the ultimate in easy organization. The unique U-shaped top zipper makes it easy to access the inner compartment without your belongings spilling out, and an adjustable, ergonomic strap ensures you can carry your belongings in comfort. The polyester material is washable, too. Helpful review: “I've been very pleased with this bag. We use it for light travel and it has plenty of space for everything. There are lots of side pockets, some with zippers and some without. It doesn't look that large but when you pop it all the way open there's tons of space. Definitely would recommend this for 1-2 day travel.” Available colors: 19

11 A Utilitarian-Chic Canvas Weekender Bag Rothco Canvas Equipment Bag Amazon $26 See On Amazon Bring the workwear trend to your luggage with this canvas weekender bag; the utilitarian-chic yellow stitching and trim will add a dash of edge to any weekend getaway ensemble. It features three outer zip pockets, as well as a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap, and reviewers love how much they’re able to fit inside this stylish bag. The heavy-duty cotton canvas material is durable enough to bring along with you on camping trips, too. Helpful review: “What a great deal for this bag, I love it!!! Just the right size for gym or weekend travel. If you know how to pack you can probably get a week long trip out of it someday soon I hope to try :) very durable and good looking.” Available colors: 3

12 This Weekender Bag With A USB Charging Port ETRONIK Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port Amazon $43 See On Amazon The sleek silhouette of this weekender bag lends it the professional appearance of a chic, oversized handbag, but it’s roomy enough to fit everything you need for a weekend away. Not only is it streamlined and chic, it’s got so many ways to pack important items: There’s a zippered shoe compartment and a shoe bag, plus a separate toiletry bag, and several pockets to keep your valuables safe — it even a waterproof lining for gym clothes, and thanks to its USB charging port, you won’t have to stress about finding an outlet while you’re on the go. And it’s made of water-resistant nylon, so even if rain impacts your travel plans, it won’t damage your valuables. Helpful review: “This bag is perfect.I purchased it for a 5 day international trip knowing that I didn’t want to check any luggage with multiple layovers and car rides to get to our final destination. I needed something functional, lightweight, understated [...] and elegant.All my shoes fit in the bottom compartment and I was able to fit everything I needed for the flight (laptop, headphones, tablet, travel pillow, change of clothes, toiletries, water bottle, etc.) in the top section.The bag is lightweight and the interior and exterior pockets are super helpful.” Available colors: 10