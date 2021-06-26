Liquid eyeliner is the foundation of many an eye-makeup look, which is why it’s so important to make sure you’re using a top-quality formula. And as you’re likely already aware, a waterproof liquid liner is essential when it comes to preventing fading or smudging halfway through the day. So how to make sure you’re choosing one of the best waterproof liquid eyeliners? Just stick with any of the picks on this list. They all have intense, inky formulas and super-fine tips that make it easy to draw precise lines and wings, and they glide on smoothly without skipping or tugging. Best of all, they’ll stay put until you’re ready to wash your face, since all of these liners are known for being truly waterproof.

Personal preference plays a large role in which type of liquid eyeliner you choose. You can pick between a matte or satin finish, while the shape and flexibility of the tip, and the packaging, are other things to consider. You’ll find a variety of options to choose from ahead, ranging from makeup-artist favorites to affordable drugstore classics to cult Japanese finds — and even a waterproof eyeliner stamp.

1. Best Prestige Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Stila’s Stay All Day waterproof liquid liner is one of the most popular liquid eyeliners of all time, period. This is the “Micro Tip” version, so it has a super-small, pointed tip that’s ideal for drawing on precise, thin lines, but if you prefer slightly thicker lines, you can get the original version here (which is, admittedly, available in more colors). Still, for detailed work, it doesn’t get much better than this, with its smudge-proof, waterproof formula and intense pigmentation.

2. Tie: Best Drugstore Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

If you’re looking to spend less than $10, you can’t go wrong with NYX’s Epic Ink Liner — another fan favorite. In fact, on Amazon alone, it’s been awarded over 30,000 five-star ratings and reviews by shoppers. The waterproof pen has a precise, pointed tip that can be used for drawing on both thick and thin lines, depending on how much pressure you apply, and it leaves behind a matte, but not powdery finish. Bonus points for being both vegan and cruelty-free.

3. Tie: Best Drugstore Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Another popular drugstore pick is Maybelline’s Hyper Easy Liquid No-Skip Eyeliner which has a satin finish and just a hint of shine. Designed specifically so as not to skip when you draw it on — hence its name — it dries in about 20 seconds and claims to stay put for up to 24 hours. One of its most unique features is its hexagonal body that fits ergonomically in your hand for greater control, which makes this a great choice for beginners. Like the NYX liner, this is a favorite among Amazon shoppers, with over 18,000 five-star ratings and counting.

4. Best Eyeliner With Lash-Growth Benefits

For a liquid liner that’s also good for your lashes, consider the Eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner. It helps support healthy lash growth using a technology called Widelash, a tripeptide blend that Eyeko claims yields longer, thicker eyelashes over time. The cruelty-free brand, which specializes in creating eye makeup, designed this felt-tipped pen based off of a calligraphy brush, so it has an especially smooth, fluid glide.

5. Best Angled Tip

Revlon’s ColorStay Liquid Eye Pen has a unique, angled tip that you can use to draw on thin, medium, and thick lines all by adjusting its position, making this ideal for cat eyes. This design may seem daunting at first, but once you get the hang of it, it’ll change the way you apply eyeliner forever. Available in one shade, Blackest Black, the brand says the smudge-proof, transfer-proof liner will stay on your lids for up to 24 hours.

6. Best Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp

For the ultimate hack, pick up this double-sided eyeliner stamp. If you typically struggle to draw on identical wings, this will revolutionize your eye-makeup routine. Use the stamp end to get the perfect wing tip, then use the liner side to draw a line connecting the wing to your lids. This should stay on for about eight hours without smudging or fading.

7. Best for Sensitive Eyes

If you have sensitive eyes or wear contact lenses, this hypoallergenic liquid eyeliner has been tested by ophthalmologists and comes from a brand that specializes in making products that are fragrance-free, gentle, and safe for people with skin sensitives or allergies. Housed in a dippable inkwell bottle featuring a lid with an attached applicator, this liner has a firm, precise tip and claims to stay put for up to 16 hours.

8. Best Japanese Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

From the Japanese brand that makes the best waterproof mascara of all time comes this equally budge-proof liquid eyeliner. If you have oily lids, live in a rainy climate, or might otherwise get splashed, Heroine Make’s Super Keep liner stays put until it’s time to remove it thanks to a polymer in the formula that creates a water-proof film on your skin. As an added benefit for the delicate eye zone, nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, collagen, rosehip extract, and panthenol are included in the formula.