From having an active lifestyle to living somewhere with a lot of rain to planning for an event like a wedding, there are plenty of reasons why you’d be looking to add a waterproof foundation to your makeup bag. All of the best waterproof foundations contain dimethicone, a silicone that offers smoothing and mattifying benefits, and also gives foundations more staying power. But if you’ve already done some searching on your own, you know that waterproof foundations are a rare breed. If you don’t like the waterproof foundations you’ve seen (or tried), that doesn’t mean you don’t have other avenues for makeup that goes the distance. Many people find that they can achieve a long-lasting finish with a water-resistant foundation, which are more common. And an upside to these water-resistant formulas is they tend to feel less heavy on your skin than their waterproof cousins. You can also increase your foundation’s staying power by prepping your skin with a primer and locking everything in with a setting powder or setting spray.

Below, you’ll find four truly waterproof foundations, as well as one water-resistant foundation, plus a few other types of long-lasting base makeup, including a tinted sunscreen and CC cream. Whichever product you go for, you can rest assured knowing that they’ll stay on your skin all day long, even through the most inclement weather.

1. The Overall Best Waterproof Liquid Foundation

Cover FX’s Power Play foundation is both waterproof and transfer-proof, so you won’t have to worry about it melting off or winding up all over your clothes. Though it’s a liquid foundation, it’s made with ultra-fine powder particles that work to absorb sweat and oil and soften the appearance of your pores. It leaves behind a matte finish, but feels comfortable on skin, and thanks to the inclusion of algae extract, it also offers skin care benefits as it helps protect against environmental aggressors like pollution. Bonus points for being vegan, cruelty-free, and noncomedogenic.

Available shades: 40

2. The Best Waterproof Liquid Foundation Under $15

If you’re looking to spend less money, NYX’s Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation is an excellent drugstore choice. It’s a full-coverage, waterproof liquid foundation that provides up to 24 hours of oil-control for matte, shine-free skin. Like the Cover FX foundation above, this is also a dimethicone-based product with a solid shade range, and it’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

Available shades:

3. The Best Waterproof Liquid Foundation With The Most Shades

Not only does Urban Decay Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation offer long-wearing, waterproof, smudge- and transfer-proof color, but the beautifully bottled makeup comes in an impressive 50 shades. The buildable formula allows you to customize how much coverage you want, so if you just apply a light layer, it won’t feel heavy on your skin. And yes, like the first two products, it’s also vegan and cruelty-free, and formulated with everyone’s favorite mattifying friend, dimethicone.

Pro tip: Set it with the brand’s All Nighter setting powder (also waterproof) for best results.

Available shades: 50

4. The Best Waterproof Powder Foundation

If you prefer a powder foundation, try L'Oreal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear. It offers full, matte, waterproof coverage, as well as up to 24 hours worth of shine control, with its sweat-proof, transfer-proof formula. Despite all this, it has a soft, lightweight feel, so your skin won’t feel suffocated. It’s nice and buildable, too.

Available shades: 16

5. The Best Water-Resistant Liquid Foundation

There are a few things that set this Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation apart from the first four products on this list. For one, it’s water-resistant, not waterproof, which gives it a super-lightweight feel, and in addition to smoothing dimethicone, it’s formulated with moisturizing ingredients like glycerin and panthenol. For another, it provides more of a glowy, luminous finish (hence its name), as opposed to a matte finish, so it’s a better choice for people with dry skin. Despite not being waterproof, several Amazon reviewers report that this stays on all day long — especially when set with powder. It comes in 50 shades categorized by undertone (warm, neutral, or cool), which makes it easy for online shoppers to find their perfect color.

Available shades: 50

Also Consider:

A Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray

Whether you go with a waterproof or water-resistant foundation, spritzing on some of Skindinavia’s ‘bridal’ finishing spray will ensure your makeup doesn’t smudge, transfer, or fade — no matter the circumstances. It’s designed for brides and anyone else who wants their makeup to look exactly as it did when first applied at the end of a long day. This waterproof and heat-resistant spray locks in makeup for up to 16 hours with a fine mist, and can also be used for midday touchups.

A Water-Resistant Tinted Sunscreen

Another option you may like is Australian Gold’s Botanical SPF 50 Tinted Face Mineral Lotion. It’s like a tinted moisturizer and sunscreen in one, so it’s a perfect choice for sunny days when you don’t feel like putting on a full face of foundation. It still provides great coverage, though, by helping to even out your complexion, and it has a nice, high SPF of 50, ensuring your skin stays fully protected in the sun. This is water resistant for up to 80 minutes and formulated with botanicals native to Australia, like plum, eucalyptus, and red algae, which are all rich in good-for-skin antioxidants.

Available shades: 3 (rich to deep, medium to tan, fair to light)

A CC Cream That Provides Up To 24 Hours Of Wear

If you like the idea of a multitasking, does-it-all product, Dermablend Continuous Correction Tone-Evening CC Cream is another great alternative to waterproof foundation. Similar to Australian Gold’s tinted sunscreen, this offers SPF 50 protection, but it offers a bit more coverage. Though it’s not labelled as waterproof, the brand says it stays on for up to 24 hours without fading. And as an added benefit, it’s formulated with niacinamide, vitamin E, and caffeine to soothe and moisturize your skin.