If you’re hunting for the best waterproof concealers, the good news is, identifying a waterproof formula is easy, since it will typically be indicated right on the label or in the product’s name. To narrow down the right one for you, consider your skin type and what exactly you'll be using the concealer for. Because they're designed to be more heavy-duty, typically, waterproof concealers have a full-coverage effect. If you have oily skin, you might prefer a concealer with a matte finish, and you'll definitely want to look for a formula that's noncomedogenic (meaning it won’t clog your pores). There are also waterproof concealers with moisturizing ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid; these are beneficial for dry skin types, as well as for anyone who plans to use the concealer under their eyes, as these ingredients will help prevent creasing and promote plumper skin.

Though almost all of the waterproof concealers on this list are formulated with some sort of moisturizing ingredient, in general, waterproof formulas tend to be more drying and can crease with the extended wear. To keep the delicate under-eye area hydrated and smooth, consider prepping your skin with a lightweight eye cream or gel, which will also help your concealer blend in better.

You can apply your concealer with a blending sponge or your fingers. But either way, make sure to apply your concealer in light, even layers by dotting it under your eyes or directly over blemishes and tapping it into your skin to blend it out. You can further help to lock your concealer in place by setting it with powder. Using a translucent setting powder is nonnegotiable, as pressed and colored powders can alter the coverage and color of your concealer, but the tool you use comes down to personal preference. Take a fluffy brush or, my personal favorite, the Beautyblender Power Pocket Puff, and press it into the powder, tapping off any excess product before you press it over your skin to set the concealer. And don't forget to break out your waterproof makeup remover or cleansing balm to make sure that your concealer (and the rest of your makeup) is completely removed at the end of the day.

1. Writer’s Pick: Best Overall

When I need a concealer that won't budge during the sweatiest days of summer, IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye is my go-to. I like to apply this with my fingers because the formula has a thick, creamy texture that blends better after it's been warmed up on the skin, and it only requires a minuscule dot to completely camouflage whatever it is you’re trying to conceal. It also contains plenty of moisturizing and skin-plumping ingredients to keep skin looking and feeling smooth, including hyaluronic acid, peptides, and hydrolyzed collagen.

Relevant Review: “I’ve used It Bye-Bye Concealer for years [...] you only need a small dot of the product which you pat to gently spread it over your under eye. I always used my eye moisturizer before I put it on and helps my under eye look amazing. It stays on all day regardless of what activity I do even swimming. I highly recommend this product and can’t say enough good things about it.”

Coverage: Full Available Shades: 22 Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Glycerin, Peptides

2. Best Waterproof Concealer Under $10

Maybe you don't want to invest in a prestige product because you don't use waterproof concealer all that often, or maybe you just love a good bargain (don't we all?). Either way, NYX’s Can't Stop Won't Stop Contour Concealer won't cost you more than $10. The Amazon favorite has more than 15,000 five-star ratings for its lightweight formula that's super pigmented and long-lasting. While you can certainly use it as a traditional concealer to brighten your under-eye area or conceal unwanted spots, the brand also suggests buying a slightly darker shade (no more than two shades darker than your natural skin tone) and using the budge-proof concealer for contouring, too.

Relevant Review: “This concealer is the best I have ever used and I’ve tried hundreds! The staying power is incredible without creasing or flaking.I recently wore it to [an] outside festival in the UK heatwave of 37 degrees. Every single other make up item on my face melted off, except this concealer. I even borrowed a lady’s moist toilet tissue to try and remove it to look semi normal and it wouldn’t budge. Doesn’t flake, doesn’t crease and goes on smoothly. Best concealer on the market!”

Coverage: Full Available Shades: 19 Key Ingredients: Vitamin E

3. Best Waterproof Concealer For Sensitive Skin

For sensitive skin, there's this dermatologist- and allergy-tested concealer that's free from potential irritants like fragrance, alcohol, parabens, and phthalates. Dermablend's Cover Care Full Coverage Concealer gives you 24 hours of full-coverage wear via a lightweight formula that's also noncomedogenic for those with oily or acne-prone skin. Though the concealer has a matte finish, it still contains moisturizing ingredients like glycerin and sunflower seed oil to prevent dryness and creasing.

Relevant Review: “If you don't have makeup remover, get some before using this as when it says waterproof it means it. Lasted all day, most was still there after a shower until I wiped with soap and a washcloth.Looks great, feels great.”

Coverage: Full Available Shades: 16 Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil

