Swimwear can so often feel like little more than some shapeless fabric. Those who seek more structure can turn to the best underwire swimsuits, which offer bra-like support in a range of silhouettes, from minimalist bikini tops to full-coverage swim dresses and everything in between. You’ll also find that many double up on supportiveness with extra features like side boning, adjustable (and convertible) straps, or extra ties.

Underwire swimsuits are available for all cup sizes to offer lift, support, and definition. Adjustable hook closures ensure your best fit, much like a bra. But with tons of style options to choose from, you don’t have to feel or look like you’re wearing an actual bra in order to get that level of support (though if you don’t mind the look, you can opt for a bikini top that reviewers confirm can, in fact, work overtime as lingerie). For example, if you seek a little more coverage from your swimwear, you might prefer a skirted tankini set or a modest one-piece. On the flip side, if you prefer to show a little more skin, a skimpy bikini set or a balconette swim top may be more up your alley.

Ready to dive in? From bikini tops you can mix and match with your favorite bottoms to one-and-done singlets, scroll on to shop 20 of the best underwire swimsuits on Amazon.

01 This Trendy Marble-Print Underwire Bikini With A Matching Cover-Up SheIn 3 Piece Underwire Bikini Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon The marble print on this bikini set is one you’ll be seeing a lot this season, according to runway shows. But the stylish print isn’t the only thing that’s trendy about this bikini — the plunging, architectural neckline, the bottom’s high-cut sides, and the low-coverage silhouette are equally on-point. Best of all, it comes with a matching, semi-sheer, sarong-style cover-up. Positive review: “Get it. Just get it if you’re thinking about it. So cute, can’t beat the price. & I was very pleasantly surprised about the quality. I will say one caution is you can’t adjust the size of the underbust since it doesn’t tie, it hooks. So no flips or intense swimming in these, just cute vibes lol. 10/10 would buy again.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 12

02 This Vintage-Inspired Two-Piece Swimsuit With A Cult Following Angerella Vintage High Waisted Bikini Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon It’s not hard to see why Amazon shoppers love this two-piece swimsuit. From the bustier top to the high-waisted bottoms, it’s a timelessly stylish duo that offers endless mix-and-match potential, considering you can choose between dozens of colors and prints. Keep in mind that the set seen here has convertible straps, but a few options feature self-tie halter straps instead. Either way, this set is backed by more than 6,000 five-star ratings, with plenty of people praising the impeccable fit. Positive review: “There is absolutely nothing to dislike about this suit! I am full figured and I never wear a bathing suit because I never feel comfortable with how they fit. This is the first suit that I have felt really great in and I have confidence to wear at a afternoon party at the beach! It’s amazing! And the price can’t be beat! Excellent quality too.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 36

03 This Supportive Underwire Swim Top With A Bustier Look Smart & Sexy Longline Underwire Bikini Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon How chic is the bikini top? It’s not just for show, as it’s made with a few details to ensure the perfect, comfortable fit. Take, for example, the two hooks in the back, each with multiple rows of adjustment for customized wear. The underwired cups and longline silhouette offer support, but the bustier seaming is pure fashion. If you decide to wear this as a styling piece, like as a bralette over a white T-shirt, who could blame you? But if you reserve it just for swimming, you can get the matching bottoms, too. Positive review: “Yes, support! Yes, comfort! Yes, adjustable! Yes, style! Yes, affordable! This bikini top is doing the MOST. She is serving up a sexy, confidence-boosting hot girl summer look. I am 5'7", 200lbs, size 38DDD and I cannot tell you how many summers I've gone wriggling and jiggling in tiny, uncomfortable, overpriced bikini tops. Finally a top made for me.” Available sizes: 34C — 44D

Available colors/prints: 9

04 This One-Piece Swimsuit With A Hidden Underwire La Blanca Island Goddess Underwire One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $67 See On Amazon If you want the support of an underwire without the look of one, consider this one-piece swimsuit. The wired cups are lightly padded and virtually undetectable. Instead, you’ll just see a chic crossover front with ruched sides, and in back, doubled-up crisscross straps. Choose from a few bright or neutral shades, but keep an eye on the images as you shop — some may have single, convertible straps instead of double. Positive review: “La Blanca Bathing Suits have never let me down! This is the 4th one I've owned and love it! It has great support, adjustable straps, and rouching. Great quality!” Available sizes: 0 — 16; 16 Plus — 22 Plus

Available colors/prints: 4

05 An Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit With Optional Straps American Trends Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit is the epitome of timeless style. Whether you choose to wear it with the included optional straps — which are adjustable and can be worn over the shoulder, crisscrossed, or halter-style — you’ll enjoy the support of underwire cups with extra push-up padding. In addition to the chic animal print shown here, you can choose from a few bright, colorful geometric patterns, florals, or even a kitschy American flag design. Positive review: “I absolutely LOVE this bathing suit! This is actually the second one I have purchased and I intend to grab a few more patterns. I purchased the first one some time ago and it is holding up perfectly! I prefer bathing suits that have an underwire, simply to keep shape and obviously for support. There is even padding in the cups which is all the better for me. [...] This is by far my favorite bathing suit of all time.” Available sizes: 10-12 — 18-20

Available prints: 8

06 This Timeless One-Piece Swimsuit That’s Ultra-Supportive Freya Deco Underwire Molded One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $56 See On Amazon Looking for a swimsuit that offers guaranteed support? Consider this one-piece from Freya, a popular bra designer that specializes in a broad range of cup sizes. Featuring bra-like foam cups with underwire, supportive side boning, and thick, adjustable straps, you’ll feel super secure from the beach to the spa and everywhere in between — plus, the fabric is made to combat chlorine, so it’ll last longer, too. With ruched sides and a front bow, this swimsuit is stylish enough to make an impact but timeless enough to look good for years to come. Positive review: “I have a large chest for my frame, and in the past, have found that ordering a one piece fitted to my chest usually means the suit itself runs bigger through the body. This was not the case. It fit me perfect!!!!!” Available sizes: 30C — 38F

Available colors: 1

07 A Beach-Ready Bikini Set In A Surfer-Vibe Rainbow Print Astylish Push Up Padded Bikini Amazon $25 See On Amazon The rainbow pattern on this bikini set brings some fun surfer vibes, while the bandeau-style top and ruched detailing on both the top and bottom offer a spin on your typical two-piece. Adjustable straps, underwire, and padding all offer lift, definition, and enough support even for swimming and water sports, according to reviewers. If you aren’t a fan of this rainbow print, you have six other colors and patterns to choose from, like color-blocked and gingham options. Positive review: “Great fitting bikini! The swimsuit fit true to size per their measurements. [...] The bottom had a nice, moderate coverage on the front and back and came up slightly below my belly button. [...] The top also had a moderate coverage. Very slight push up to give you a tiny bit of cleavage. The straps are adjustable and comfortable on your shoulders. The cups were supportive enough that they kept you in place when bending (I have a small child, so I spend a lot of time bending).” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/patterns: 7

08 This Clever Underwire Bikini Top You Can Wear Multiple Ways La Blanca Island Goddess Underwire Push Up Bikini Top Amazon $65 See On Amazon This bikini top checks all the boxes: It’s supportive, versatile, and basic enough to wear with a multitude of bikini bottoms (though you can also get the bottom designed to go with it). Whatever you pair it with, you’ll be able to style it several ways — there are long straps built into the top hem of each cup, which you can knot together as a front bow or cross around yourself to tie in the back. You can even wrap them lower to give the illusion of side cutouts. Most importantly, its adjustable shoulder straps and molded underwire cups offer great support. Positive review: “I have never loved a swimsuit top as much as I do this one. I have a bigger bust and it's hard to find something that looks good and fits well without too much cleavage. I love that there are two straps, which makes it easier to control how it looks in the front. Well worth the cost.” Available sizes: 0 — 16

Available colors: 12

09 This Pinup-Style Swim Set With Retro Charm AMOURRI Vintage Underwire High Waisted Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Doesn’t this swim set just drip with Marilyn Monroe vibes? From the molded cups to the halter neckline, the high-waisted bottoms to the ruched design, this suit is so retro-chic, but still perfect for modern poolside hangs. Lightly padded cups add structure, while a back hook keeps things secure. The lipstick red and polka-dot set pictured above is an overwhelming fan-favorite, but plenty of shoppers liked the other color and print options, like stripes, florals, or even one with lace trim. Positive review: "Simply…the BEST bathing suit I have ever owned…period. It was as if this swimsuit was tailor made exclusively for me. I have a hard enough time as it is finding a swimsuit that fits, and that’s when I try on every one in an actual brick-and-mortar store. I took a leap of faith and ordered a bathing suit online for the first time. I am so happy I did. The 5 star reviews and photos speak for themselves. This is a FANTASTICALLY PERFECT bathing suit.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available styles: 12

10 An Underwire Bikini Top That Comes In *So* Many Colors Body Glove Smoothies Solo Underwire Bikini Top Amazon $48 See On Amazon Take your pick among over 20 colors with this underwire bikini top. Because it has such a classic silhouette, you could wear it with any number of bikini bottoms already in your arsenal (though if you prefer a matchy-matchy look, you can find the coordinating bottoms here). In back, the shoulder straps loop through the band and act as a closure, which means you can adjust your fit in a number of ways, whether you do a simple knot or something more detailed, like an eye-catching braid. The underwire cups also have removable padding and power-mesh lining, so they’ll offer the look of a basic triangle bikini but the support of a bra. Positive review: “I have never been happier with a swimsuit top. It is incredibly supportive (wave tested!) without being constraining. The underwire is completely comfortable and discreet. The colors are fun and bright! I absolutely recommend for anyone that has a hard time finding something that is both supportive and flattering.” Available sizes: D — F

Available colors: 24

11 This Wired One-Piece With A Chic, Sheer Mesh Panel In Front Meet.Curve Plus Size Cut Out Underwire One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon Swap your basic black swimsuit with this underwire one-piece, which has a few interesting details that set it apart from the rest. A pretty twisted front is accented by a sheer, peek-a-boo mesh panel, which also makes an appearance in back beneath a cutout and hook closure. Molded cups and thick, adjustable straps provide optimal support, ensuring you’ll keep this piece in your lineup for a long time. You could even wear it as a bodysuit year-round to get more wear out of this gorgeous piece. Positive review: “I flipping love this suit!! [...] the girls look great!! It’s comfortable and the straps are adjustable. I’m very happy with this purchase. For reference I am 5’4 200lbs and typically wear XL and ordered XL.” Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

Available colors: 1

12 This Ruched Bikini Top With Convertible Straps Smart & Sexy Swim Secret Convertible Push-Up Bikini Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Here’s another classic bikini top you can mix and match with a variety of bottoms (like the brand’s high-waisted or ruffled options). The curved push-up cups feature side boning, underwire, and built-in wings for structure, but the ruched overlay keeps it from looking too much like lingerie. Plus, the adjustable straps can be converted to cross-back or halter, so you can get several different looks from this one top. Positive review: “I purchase this product every year. I literally wear it as a bra it is so comfortable! Very durable material it is washed multiple times a week. I have four! Lives through the ocean, pool, hot tub, and lakes. I haven’t had a single one malfunction the material is amazing. Gives plenty of support, very sexy!” Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors/prints: 12

13 This Gorgeous Tankini Set In A Stylish Animal Print FULLFITALL Plus Size Underwire Tankini Swimsuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon Dive into this pretty tankini set, which has a gorgeous, fluttery silhouette. Its molded underwire cups are joined by a pretty twist detail, and the entire silhouette is covered with a flowy animal print (though a few floral prints and some lace options are available, too). In the back, you’ll find adjustable straps and two hooks for an ultra-customized fit. It comes with a basic, full-coverage bikini bottom, but feel free to substitute with your own. Positive review: “Love, love, love!! I have been having a hard time finding a plus size bathing suit that supports me. The underwire, adjustable straps and adjustable clasp in the back give great support! Thinking about getting another.” Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors/prints: 6

14 An Influencer-Approved Bikini Set With A Cool, Asymmetrical Design Verdusa Colorblock One Shoulder Underwire Bikini Amazon $15 See On Amazon Between the V-shaped underwire, one-shoulder silhouette, and high-cut bottom, this bikini set checks off every swimwear trend you’ve seen on your grid lately. This isn’t the most supportive option on this list, and the reviewers report that the cups fit relatively small, but the adjustable shoulder strap offers some customization. Complete the influencer-inspired look with a pair of chunky cat-eye sunglasses and a silk headscarf. Positive review: “Yep! Showstopper at the pool. Many compliments when wearing this suit! The fit is perfect too!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

15 A Sporty Two-Piece Tankini Set With A Skirted Bottom JomeDesign Two-Piece Tankini Swimsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Because this tankini set has a skirted bottom, it looks more like a swim dress than separates. This pair is not only great for those who want more coverage, though — it’s also a perfect choice for travel, as it can double as an everyday outfit if you don’t want to bring a change of clothes to the beach. In terms of design details, the sweetheart neckline is supported by an underwire and adjustable, convertible shoulder straps, while the sporty skort has a zippered pocket and built-in panty. Positive review: “The top provides support in a pretty way, and the combo tankini + skirt makes this look and feel like an OUTFIT, not just a swimsuit. The skirt looks like a normal tennis skirt. I can wear this around during the day as I travel to/from the beach, without needing a coverup to go into shops or restaurants.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 4

16 This Supportive Underwire Bikini Top With A Lacy Overlay Freya Sundance Sweetheart Bikini Top Amazon $50 See On Amazon Amp up the texture with this underwire bikini top. With a tonal lace overlay, it’s an understated but interesting alternative to a bold print; and while the textile and shape may veer into lingerie territory, it stays swim-appropriate with beaded front tassels (and the matching bikini bottom has sheer sides to complete the beachy look). That being said, you’ll still get bra-like support with underwire contour cups, foam lining, reinforced side boning, adjustable straps, and a snap closure in back. Positive review: “I am absolutely in LOVE and finally feel confident enough to go out and be secure! I am absolutely flabbergasted with this brand. I shed happy tears over something as simple as a correct fitting top. I highly suggest Freya. You will not be disappointed. I will no longer purchase any other brand.” Available sizes: 30D — 38G

Available colors: 11

17 This Pretty, Swimdress-Style Tankini With A Flowy Fit Holipick Tankini Swim Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This tankini set is nothing but goddess vibes. It has the fit of a supportive bikini top — with underwire push-up cups, a center bow, and self-tie halter straps — and it’s finished with a printed, semi-sheer handkerchief hem that floats like a dream when you move. Plus, it comes with matching full-coverage shorts no matter which color or pattern you choose. Positive review: “Lots of compliments about how cute my swimsuit was. Very well made, and I would know because I sew and know what makes good quality. Fabric is beautiful. Length of skirt, on me, was to my knee….. but I’m 5’3”. Love that it covers my thighs.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 7

18 This Convertible Underwire Bikini Top With A Balconette Silhouette Calvin Klein Molded Underwire Convertible Bikini Top Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you’ve tried Calvin Klein underwear, then you already know this bikini top is soon to become your new favorite. With its molded balconette cups and ruched detailing, the front has a timeless aesthetic, while the opposite side has a few customizable features, like ties that can be arranged in any way you can dream up, like twisted, crisscross, or just over the shoulder. Don’t forget to grab the matching high-waisted bottoms. Positive review: “This bathing suit top is so comfortable [...] I can swim/lay out in the sun/walk around and not be fidgeting with it constantly! The fact that you can wear it three different ways is great!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 5

19 This Splurge-Worthy One-Piece Swimsuit You’ll Wear For Years To Come Miraclesuit Escape Underwire Molded Cup One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $171 See On Amazon This fun yet sophisticated swimsuit updates the classic one-piece silhouette with a chic notched front. It's deceptively supportive, too, as the foam cups and built-in underwire are nearly imperceptible thanks to the subtle, wrap-style overlay at the bust. Although the straps aren’t adjustable, they’re padded for extra comfort. Take your pick from several floral and geometric prints, or go with one of several solid jewel tones available. Positive review: “This is my absolute favorite swimsuit! It lasts for years, the color holds up well, and fit is fantastic. It's comfortable, cute and sexy, but still covers enough that you can do almost anything in it.” Available sizes: 8 — 18

Available colors/prints: 14