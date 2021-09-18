If you’re going carry-on only the next time you fly, you’ll need one of the best TSA-approved toiletry bags to hold your skin care products and cosmetics. The bag has to be clear, quart-sized, and zippered, as per the TSA’s requirements for travelers, which they call the 3-1-1 liquids rule. Meaning, each of your individual liquid/gel products has to be 3.4 ounces or less, and whatever liquids you take in your carry-on all have to fit into a single, clear zippered bag. You can only carry one TSA-approved toiletry bag in total, so if you have more stuff — or larger-sized bottles of shampoo or cleanser that are more than 3.4 ounces — you’ll have to check those instead.

The three toiletry bags below meet all of these requirements, though they each vary slightly — one, for example, has a convenient handle; another is sold in a pack of three; and the other comes with a bunch of TSA-approved bottles to store your products safely. All of them cost less than $15 and come highly rated on Amazon, so whatever features you value most, you’re bound to find the perfect travel bag for you, just ahead.

To shop the best clear, quart-sized bags for travel, scroll on.

1. The Best Set Of TSA-Approved Toiletry Bags

For just $8, you get three clear, zippered, quart-size bags with different color trims, so you can use one for your liquid toiletries and the other for non-liquid makeup, while still having one left over to store other small items, such as medication or chargers. They squish down and take up almost no room when not in use, they’re easy to wash clean, and the zipper closure, which goes all the way around the bag for easy access, is reinforced with thick, sealed seams to keep everything secure. What’s not to like?

2. The Best TSA-Approved Toiletry Bag With A Handle

If you prefer a bag with a handle so you can hang it on a hook in the bathroom, pick up this TSA-approved, quart-size toiletry bag from Olanmark. It has a small zippered front pocket for easy access to the little things that tend to get buried at the bottom of the bag, as well as one bigger zipper up top. This durable bag is made of thick PVC that’s easy to wash or wipe down clean.

3. The Best TSA-Approved Toiletry Bag & Bottle Set

Don’t worry about buying separate, travel-sized beauty products. Instead, invest in this bag and bottle set, which comes with four squeeze-tube bottles for things like shampoo and body lotion, two misting bottles for toners, face sprays, and perfumes, and four little tubs for face creams and masks. You also get a funnel to fill your bottles without causing a mess and two little spatulas for applying your face products, in addition to the clear, TSA-approved toiletry bag — all for just $10.