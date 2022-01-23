A trench coat is a timeless wardrobe staple that offers a perfect blend of style and functionality — especially when it’s well-fitting. The best trench coats for petites will keep you warm and dry, and have the right proportions for smaller frames, such as shorter hems and sleeves.

Some shoppers love the polished look of a close-fitting trench coat with a tapered waist, while others love the casual vibes of a coat with a more relaxed fit. Both designs can work well for petites, depending on how you style them. Some trench coats maintain classic features like storm flaps, epaulets, and vents, while other styles take a more minimalist approach to this functional outerwear.

Today’s trench coats replace traditional gabardine material with blends made of cotton, wool, and polyester. If you like a little stretch, be sure to look for a fabric that has some spandex or elastane blended in. If you plan to wear your trench coat in rainy weather, look for one that’s been treated with a water-repellant to add an extra measure of protection against moisture.

If you’re ready to add another great petite coat to your closet, read on to find the best trench coats for petite sizes — all of which are available on Amazon.

01 A Classic Trench Coat With A Detachable Hood Sebby Collection Soft Shell Trench Coat Amazon $70 While most trench coats are designed for milder seasons, this mid-length coat from Sebby also holds up in colder weather. It's made with 100% polyester fabric that's water- and wind-resistant, according to the brand. Gunmetal buttons secure the double-breasted front flaps, and a wide sash belt creates a tapered look at the waist. The coat also includes a detachable hood for extra warmth and protection from the rain, while side stretch panels on the sleeves allow for freedom of movement. Multiple Amazon reviewers noted that it's great for layering over hoodies and thick sweaters, and another added that it stopped just above the knee on her 5-foot-1-inch mother, making it perfect for petites. One reviewer raved: "What i love most about this is that I don't feel like I'm swimming under the jacket lol. Being a very petite asian it has always been my problem to look for the right fit but this meet beyond my expectation."

02 A Relaxed-Fit Trench Coat That's Water-Resistant Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Water-Resistant Trench Coat Amazon $43 See On Amazon This classic trench coat is a functional garment that will serve you well on rainy days. It's made with a water-repellent blend of 50% cotton, 40% polyester, and 10% nylon, which multiple reviewers described as being suede-like in texture. A relaxed fit allows you to layer the coat over thick sweaters, while a back vent provides additional room for your legs to move when you sit and walk. The coat includes the basic details of a traditional trench, including a double-breasted button-front closure, wide notched collar, and fabric belt. One reviewer raved: "I love this trench coat! It's water-resistant and attractive to look at. I wore it in the rain recently, and was pleased with how well it continued to look on me that day. Someone even complimented me on how nice the coat looked on me."

03 A Guess Trench That Comes In Fun Patterns GUESS Double Breasted Trench Coat Amazon $113 See On Amazon This fashionable trench coat from Guess is a great option if you like outerwear that stands out in a crowd. Made with 57% cotton and 43% polyester, it's available in splashy floral and reptile prints as well as a sleek solid black option. The mid-length, double-breasted coat has a ton of details, including contrast piping, storm flaps, zippered side slash pockets, and belted cuffs. A wide belt allows for a contoured fit, and water-resistant construction will keep you dry on wet days. One reviewer raved: "I am 4'11 and 110 pounds! Pretty petite. This [coat] falls right below my knees. It fits perfectly. Not too loose and not extremely tight! It's warm and on the thicker side but it's a very nice trench coat for a rainy or cold day!"

04 A Structured Trench Coat That Comes In Different Lengths DKNY Belted Trench Coat Amazon $171 See On Amazon DKNY's water-resistant midi trench coat is made from 100% polyester and comes in two distinct styles. The first has a full-length button-front closure with classic details including a single storm flap, adjustable cuffs, and epaulets. A wide belt cinches at the waist and a detachable hood provides protection from cold, wind, and rain. The second option has a double-breasted design with a single button closure at the waist. Both have back vents for ease of movement and side pockets for protecting your hands and small valuables. One reviewer was sold on its "good structure" and "simple lines" — two great qualities for petite clothing. One reviewer raved: "For the cost this is the most elegant [...] coat I have ever owned. I get compliments everywhere I go from the young and old alike. It keeps you warm in rain and wind and dresses up or down. You will be impressed beyond your wildest dreams!"

05 A Hooded Trench Coat With Luxe Details VIA SPIGA Petite Hooded Trench Coat Amazon $200 See On Amazon This VIA SPIGA lightweight trench coat has a fit-and-flare silhouette that's ideal for petites. The water-resistant garment is made with 95% polyester and 5% spandex for added stretch. The double-breasted coat secures with a full-length front zipper, and a detachable hood adds extra warmth on cold or rainy days. Faux-leather belt loops and piping on the side pockets add a pop of style, and the mid-length hem works for casual and dressy looks. One reviewer raved: "This is a beautiful and functional trench coat for those not too cold, foul weather days. It isn't too heavy to wear but is protective. It does all the protecting while looking good doing it. It has enough pockets to be useful. This is a nice coat with good construction and a lovely style. It will draw the compliments, even though the weather may not be the best. It is highly recommended and very protective."

06 This Sleek A-Line Trench Coat That Comes In Stunning Jewel Tones Zeagoo Trench Coat Amazon $70 See On Amazon With its sateen finish, the Zeagoo trench coat is the perfect match for dressier outfits. It has a double-breasted button closure, wide lapels, and a belted waist for the look of a classic trench, while an A-line bottom adds a fashionable touch and leaves room for full or flared dresses and skirts. Wear it with ease during milder days — the 100% polyester shell is wrinkle-resistant, while the 100% cotton lining is warm but breathable. The thigh-length coat comes in nine different colors, so you're bound to find one that you love. As one Amazon reviewer noted, "As a petite girl it's always hard to find things that fit just right [...] Was nervous about spending money on a jacket but this is perfect!" One reviewer raved: "you can't go wrong with this coat, fit is great, just the right length. the arms are not too long so as to cover my hands. someone paid attention to details in the design - thank you"

07 A Wool Trench Coat With A Chic Stand Collar Escalier Wool Trench Coat Amazon $145 See On Amazon This Escalier trench coat offers a sophisticated take on utilitarian outerwear. The double-breasted cut, button cuffs, and chic stand collar offer a structured shape, while a blend of 50% wool and 50% polyester provides warmth and durability. The coat is fully lined for extra insulation, and low-profile side slant pockets keep your hands protected from wind chills. A removable belt lets you style the coat several ways — cinch it at the waist for a dressy look, or tie it in the back on days when you wear the coat as an unbuttoned layering piece. One reviewer raved: "I'm very impressed with the design and the effort put into the making of this coat, the lining is exquisite [...] I can wear it on Sunday mornings with a dress and high heels and I can wear it on a Thursday night to the rodeo with cowboy boots and blue jeans, it's just so versatile."

08 This Modern Minimalist Take On A Classic Silhouette Orolay Long Windbreaker Hooded Light Jacket Amazon $105 See On Amazon The Orolay hooded jacket marries the trench coat with a sporty anorak. The water repellent shell is made with 88% nylon and 12% spandex, and the polyester lining adds an extra layer of warmth on cool days. The coat is cut so that it can fit two ways: Pull the drawstring waist in for a tapered look, or leave things loose and wear it like a cape. Storm flaps and straps at the cuffs give it the feel of a traditional trench coat, while the large drawstring hood and snap buttons are convenient modern additions. One reviewer raved: "I am 5'4", 118 lbs., 36" bust, and I ordered size M in green. The jacket is loose enough to wear comfortably over a sweater without looking baggy or over-sized [...] Overall the coat is nice and professional looking. It is comfortable enough to wear while driving without feeling restrictive in the arms or across the shoulders and I am satisfied with the purchase."

09 This Three-Quarter Length Coat From A Classic Brand London Fog 3/4 Length Double-Breasted Trench Coat Amazon $145 See On Amazon For a classic double-breasted trench coat that you'll depend on for seasons to come, London Fog's three-quarter-length trench coat is a top choice. The 100% polyester, water-repellent coat includes a storm flap, epaulets, metal trim buttons, adjustable sleeve straps, and a rain guard to help keep you dry. A belt with a metal buckle can be cinched at the waist, tied in the back, or removed altogether, depending on how you choose to style your look. While many reviewers enjoyed the relaxed shape of this coat, others suggested sizing down for a more tailored fit. One reviewer raved: "This is a good brand historically and looks great now. I am happy to find a coat that I can wear as a petite person that doesn't drag on the ground and trip me. Very stylish."

10 A Calvin Klein Raincoat You Can Wear When It's Sunny, Too Calvin Klein Double Breasted Belted Rain Jacket Amazon $124 See On Amazon Consider Calvin Klein's belted rain jacket a versatile trench coat with modern updates. It's made with 95% polyester and 5% spandex for a tailored, water-repellent garment that stretches as you move. A hood adds another measure of protection against wind and water, but it can also be detached for a lightweight jacket you'll wear on milder days. The double-breasted closure and back storm guard secure with convenient metal snaps, which means you'll never need to worry about buttons coming loose. One petite reviewer mentioned that the sleeves are a tad long, but the above-knee length is just right and the coat is still "beautifully made." One reviewer raved: "I'm very petite, 5' 102lb, many reviews said they run large, I decided [to] order XXS, very soft fabric and beautifully made, the length is how I wanted, just above my knees, I just needed to shorten the sleeves like any other coats."

11 This Longer Coat That Comes In On-Trend Colors Makkrom Double Breasted Long Trench Coat Amazon $53 See On Amazon This longer trench coat from Makkrom can be styled to match any outfit, but it pairs quite well with dresses and skirts that have long hems. It's made with 85% polyester and 15% cotton, and it comes in a range of colors including pastels, neutrals, and rich earth tones. A double-breasted button closure shields your body on windy days, and straps at the sleeves cinch with metal buckles to add extra insulation from cold and rain. A storm flap, storm guard, belted waist, and epaulets add classic touches, while the fitted cut makes for a polished silhouette. According to one 5-foot-4-inch reviewer, the coat falls to mid-calf on their shorter frame, which is "exactly what I was looking for." One reviewer raved: "Y'all, I am in love with this coat. It is absolutely gorgeous. The fabric is soft yet structured. It has all the classic features you'd want in a trench, such as the buckles around the cuffs, and the belt. I ordered the lighter green shade, and I may well order another one for variety. It is just now getting cold-ish outside, and I cannot wait to wear this."

