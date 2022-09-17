The 15 Best Travel Dresses — Because Style Is Always On The Itinerary

I always include a dress or two when I’m packing for a trip (or wear one en route), but it’s not like I can just grab any old dress from my closet — it has to be one that’s perfect for traveling. Packable and versatile, the best travel dresses are the ultimate multitaskers — able to be worn multiple ways, day or night — and they’re made of materials that stay wrinkle-free even after being folded or rolled in a suitcase, or after hours of wear on a long travel day. If you’re hunting for the best travel dresses, read on for what to look for when you shop.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Travel Dresses

Material

The best travel dresses pack easily and spring from your suitcase in as wrinkle-free a state as possible, or remain polished-looking even after wearing it while you travel. Such sartorial magic tricks hinge on material. Fabrics like nylon, Tencel Lyocell, rayon, and polyester tend to be quite wrinkle-resistant. And while it’s best to stay away from fabrics that wrinkle easily (like cotton, linen, and silk or satin), if they’re blended with the aforementioned fabrics, they can still make for good travel options. Just keep an eye on the percentage — the more cotton or linen the blend contains, the more likely it will be to wrinkle. And while cotton does tend to wrinkle easily, it’s also breathable, comfortable, and lightweight (read: easy to pack), so depending on your destination, bringing along a cotton dress can still make sense.

Versatility

Look for a dress that can be worn at least a couple of different ways. Most of the dresses ahead boast simple designs and silhouettes, making them the perfect blank canvas for shoes, jewelry, and any sweaters, scarves, or jackets you’re bringing along with you.

Take a simple T-shirt dress, for example: Paired with sneakers, it’s the perfect daytime adventure outfit; but come evening, it can look sophisticated paired with strappy sandals. After all, travel requires flexibility, and your travel wardrobe does, too.

Itinerary

You’ll also need to consider where you’ll be going, and what you’ll be doing when you get there. Maybe you’re traveling for work, in which case opt for a classic midi dress that can attend conferences with a crisp blazer, but will also look cute worn with sneakers to do some sight-seeing during your free time. If you’re traveling for a special event, like a wedding, look for a dress in a wrinkle-resistant blend that embodies the spirit of the event for which you’re traveling — think a pretty lace sleeve to elevate a simple wrap dress, or a party-ready side slit. If outdoor activities are on the agenda, there are cute workout dresses that can double as regular dresses with a simple shoe swap.

Lucky you, headed out for a trip! Before you haul out that suitcase and start packing, scroll on to shop the 15 best travel dresses on Amazon right now.

01 The Effortless T-Shirt Dress That Belongs In Every Suitcase Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Every suitcase needs an effortless, goes-with-everything option, and this maxi dress by Amazon Essentials makes a strong case for itself: The maxi length can be dressed up or down, the short sleeves and scoop neck are perfect for layering (and accessorizing, if you’re heading out for the night), and it’s made of your choice of 95% rayon or sustainably sourced rayon and 5% elastane, so no need to worry about wrinkles. And if all that hasn’t earned this chic dress a place in your closet yet, it comes in 16 colors and patterns, so you can find one that’s perfect for you. Enthusiastic review: “I was looking for a lightweight summer dress that wouldn't wrinkle when traveling. This came in the perfect size for me and length was good. I can put it in a suitcase and it looks good the minute it's unpacked. I bought it in black and is so easy to dress up or go as is. I love it and thinking about getting another one in a different color.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

02 A Flowy, Tiered Maxi Dress That Can Go Casual Or Cocktail The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress Amazon $60 See On Amazon Made of wrinkle-resistant Tencel Lyocell, this tiered maxi dress by The Drop will save space in your suitcase and emerge ready for whatever your itinerary has in store, from casual lunches to upscale cocktails. Tank sleeves and a scoop neck are complemented by a flowing, tiered skirt for the perfect balance of elegance and comfort. If the vibe is casual, pair with sandals or sneakers for an easy day look, or with strappy heels for an evening out. And it’s so layer-able, too; if it gets chilly while on vacay, top it off with a leather jacket, or layer it over a turtleneck. Plus, it has pockets. Enthusiastic review: “This dress was perfect for my trip to Arizona. It flows and keeps you cool, while also not being thin and cheap material. The dress is worth the price. I can tell this piece will last me years. The stitching it immaculate and I wasn’t worried about staining or ripping it either. I appreciate when fashion and quality meet. The only thing is that it ran a little big, but the straps have buttons that I could have crossed to shorten them up (realized later)...Highly recommend to anyone looking for a versatile dress that will keep you cool and last a long time.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 12

03 A Super-Soft Hoodie Dress That’s So Cozy For Plane Rides The Drop Claudia Cuddle Hoodie Midi Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a comfy dress to wear on the plane, this hoodie midi dress is hard to beat — and it’s also the perfect lounge-day attire once on the ground. Featuring a super-soft and wrinkle-resistant blend of 52% viscose, 28% polyester, and 20% nylon (the thermal knit weave is especially cozy), this dress features a drawstring hoodie, side slits, and a below-the knee length that will look oh-so cute with sneakers or boots. Enthusiastic review: “The dress fits perfect is very comfy and warm for traveling. It is the dress that I wear when I travel on planes.It is also very cute.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 7

04 This Essential Slip Dress That’s Shockingly Inexpensive 7th Element Swing Slip Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon This slip dress is a total packing no-brainer. For one, it’s made of 95% polyester blended with 5% spandex, so it’ll resist wrinkles and have the comfiest movement and stretch. The knee length and swingy fit are casual enough to be paired with sneakers or sandals for daytime, while the spaghetti straps make it an easy evening option, as well; simply add heels and statement jewelry, and you’re ready for cocktails. You can’t go wrong with black, but you have 34 more fun colors and patterns to choose from, too — but at such a reasonable price, why not grab a few? Enthusiastic review: “I love these dresses. It isn't easy to find dresses that fit, can fulfill multiple purposes, and travel well. This dress does it all and comes in a wide range of colors and designs.” Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 35

05 This Timeless & Packable Wrap Dress With Over 14,000 Stellar Ratings ZESICA Printed Wrap V Neck Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon A timeless wrap dress is a welcome addition to any suitcase, and this wrap dress with over 14,000 perfect ratings on Amazon is such a cute (and popular) option. It features short sleeves and a ruffled hem, in a longer length that will pair well with either sneakers or sandals if your plans are casual, or with heels if you’re headed out for the evening. And it’s made from 100% rayon, so you can forget about wrinkles and focus on fun. Enthusiastic review: “True wrap dress so can be adjusted in waist. Length was perfect with flats. Great travel dress. Effortless but beautiful.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

06 A Long-Sleeve, Maxi-Length T-Shirt Dress For Cooler Weather Daily Ritual Jersey Crewneck Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon For travel during chilly months, be sure to pack this jersey maxi dress by Daily Ritual. It’s made of 95% viscose blended with 5% elastane for the perfect amount of stretch, with long sleeves, a scoop neck, and side slits. The simple silhouette makes this an excellent layering piece, too. How cute would it look with a belted puffer jacket and chunky boots? Enthusiastic review: “I ordered the navy color and it is PERFECT for a casual look. Throw on a jean jacket and [...] slip ons or classic tie up and you're good to go for the weekend or travel day. You can probably wear it during the fall/winter too, just layer underneath with leggings or thick tights for warmth and throw on some boots! The fabric falls perfectly.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

07 A Pretty Lace-Accented Dress You Can Pack For Special Occasions Zattcas Floral Lace Faux Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon` $42 See On Amazon Let this gorgeous maxi dress take some of the pressure out of your next special event. The floral lace long sleeves are the perfect dramatic accompaniment to this sheath’s elegant faux-wrap silhouette, and the floor-sweeping length strikes a festive mood — hence why many Amazon reviewers pack this for destination weddings. Take your pick from six wearable colors, like deep wine red (pictured), black, and navy. Enthusiastic review: “Fabric doesn’t get wrinkled when you travel. Wore this to [an] evening wedding. Very comfortable!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 6

08 This Streamlined Midi Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down HDE Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re going to pack just one dress, make it this bodycon dress; you can dress it up or down so easily. With its wide tank sleeves, below-the-knee length, and gorgeous, body-skimming fit, this simple dress can go to cocktails (pair with heels and a jeweled choker) or out for daytime fun (pop on a pair of sneakers or sandals). It’s made from wrinkle-resistant 95% rayon with 5% spandex, so all you’ll have to worry about is whether it’s okay to wear it more than one day in a row (it totally is). Enthusiastic review: “This dress is the perfect dress to have in your collection. It's very comfortable and light weight. Since purchasing this dress I've worn it every week. This dress is a must have for my busy lifestyle.” Available sizes: 14-16 Plus — 26-28 Plus

Available colors: 3

09 This Exercise Dress You Can Wear For So Many Activities Ewedoos Athletic Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Whether or not you’re planning to exercise when you reach your destination, consider bringing this workout mini dress along with you — it’s surprisingly versatile. Featuring a mid-thigh length, adjustable spaghetti straps, and built-in shorts and bra with removable padding, this is a one-and-done dress that’s built for exercise (it’s made from 83% nylon and 17% spandex, so you’ll get plenty of movement and stretch). But it can do so much more than that — since the silhouette is so classic, you can easily pair it with heels or sandals and you can hit the town for sight-seeing or drinks. Enthusiastic review: “Super cute and comfortable. Great dress to travel with as well. AND IT HAS POCKETS.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

10 This Floral Wrap-Inspired Dress With Fluttery Sleeves AMZ PLUS A-Line Knee Length Wrap Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Cute with either heels or sneakers, this A-line, wrap-inspired dress will easily work its way into your suitcase. Featuring the prettiest fluttery sleeves, it’s made of a wrinkle-resistant 95% polyester mixed with spandex for stretch and movement. If your travel plans are professional rather than personal, the sophisticated silhouette could totally work for work — just add loafers and a polished jacket. It comes in a great selection of floral prints, plus graphic stripes and a fun animal print. Enthusiastic review: “I love this breezy, fun little dress! This dress fits perfectly. I ordered my usual size and had no issues. It's my go-to summer dress. I wear those bicycle shorts under just in case the wind kicks up, but overall it's short without being too short... It's the perfect length, the perfect fit [...] I am very happy with this. Don't think twice, just give it a try!” Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 19

11 A Splurge-Worthy Jersey Dress That’s Comfortable & Sophisticated LNA Alois Mock Neck Dress Amazon $165 See On Amazon There are so many ways and places you’ll wear this mock neck dress, it’ll easily justify the price, and earn a place in your regular wardrobe rotation as well as your suitcase. It features a mock neck, dramatic side slit, short sleeves, and snug, bodycon fit that’s perfect for layering, and the ribbed jersey material (made from 92% viscose and 8% spandex) resists wrinkling in your suitcase. Whether you pair this dress with heels for an evening out, or with sneakers or sandals for daytime adventures, you’re guaranteed to look next-level chic — and stay comfortable in the process. Available sizes: X-Small—X-Large

Available colors: 1

12 This Relaxed Yet Elegant Maxi Dress That’s Perfect For Beach Vacations OSTOO Sleeveless Flowy Long Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Beach vacations (or even beach weddings) call for something elegant and relaxed, and this maxi dress more than fits the bill, with its gorgeous flowing skirt and sweet smocked waist. The viscose material will resist wrinkles (nothing worse than trying to track down a steamer on vacation), and delicate details like elasticized gathering at the neck and sleeves, decorative buttons, and an adorable bow add event-worthy sophistication. Enthusiastic review: “The dress arrived faster than expected and it is beautiful! [...] Colors are so vibrant! It is well made, the fabric is soft, cooling, lightweight yet not see-[through]! Also has a nice slight sheen to it. Perfect for travel/packing and versatile day/night! Just ordered anothet one in yellow, and will order a blue but can’t decide which one, hav to look a bit more! LOVE IT! (and love the price too).” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

13 A Classic Midi Dress That’s Both Comfortable & Elegant Nemidor V-Neck Stretchy Midi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Perfect for work events or upscale dinners, this midi dress is made from stretchy 100% polyester, with floaty short sleeves (or long sleeves, if you prefer) and a gorgeous surplice neckline, so there’s no need to choose between comfort and elegance. Waist ties let you adjust for fit, and a hidden button at the neckline allows you to control your cleavage levels according to your preference. The knee-length hem allows you to show off those heels you packed. Enthusiastic review: “I love this dress! Recently wore it to a wedding and got several compliments. [...] This dress is the perfect length, just below the knee [...] I am also planning to pack it for vacation as the material will definitely travel well. I will definitely be ordering another in a different color!” Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 30

14 This Easy Tank Dress That’s Great For Layering Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless Racerback Swing Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Saving space is key when packing, and this lightweight tank dress by Daily Ritual is so easy to fold or roll. It’s made from 95% rayon blended with 5% spandex, so it’ll resist wrinkles and have plenty of softness and stretch, while the racerback lends a sporty-chic vibe. Plus, it layers up so well. If the weather turns chilly, wear the classic A-line silhouette with a long-sleeved T-shirt underneath and top it off with a sweater. Enthusiastic review: “Super soft flowy material with a stretchy cotton feel. It is light and airy. Perfect for hot humid weather. It looks great and is so comfortable.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10