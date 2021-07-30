With reliable head and hair coverage that lasts through every lap, the best swim caps please both seasoned athletes and recreational swimmers alike. Dedicated swimmers rely on a good swim cap to reduce drag for better competitive performance, while people with finicky hair appreciate being able to spare strands from the ravages of salt and chlorine (not to mention keep it dry between wash days).

But all swim caps aren’t created equal — here’s what you need to know about each material to find the right one for you:

Latex is a budget-friendly classic that’s light and thin, making it a smart choice for hot weather. It stretches to fit virtually every head size, but since these caps are usually one-sized, they may have wrinkles that increase your turbulence in the water. It’s also not the sturdiest material — and people with latex allergies should obviously steer clear.

Silicone is a hypoallergenic solution; it's a lot thicker than latex swim caps, so silicone caps will provide more warmth and last longer, too — although they tend to cost more. They're also less likely to damage long hair because the material doesn't grip quite as much. If you're looking for the most hydrodynamic cap, make sure the silicone has 3D or domed construction that mirrors the shape of your head to further reduce drag.

Neoprene is the material of choice for open water swimming. Like a neoprene wetsuit, these caps help keep you warm in bracing waves. They come in varying thicknesses, with thicker materials providing increased warmth. A smooth exterior coating will help you glide through the water, and if you're expecting choppy water then a chin strap might be a good feature to look for.

Lycra is not meant for waterproof coverage, but this type of flexible swim cap is the most comfortable option of all. It's soft and elastic with zero grab — something sensitive scalps will appreciate — but it still reliably keeps your hair out of your eyes and reduces drag for casual swimmers.

Regardless of which material you choose, just make sure to rinse it every time you take a dip so chlorine (or salt) doesn’t break down the elasticity.

With all that in mind, these are some of Amazon shoppers’ favorite swim caps to keep in their swim bags, whether it’s for a big meet or just to contain long hair and keep ears dry.

1. An Iconic No-Frills Latex Swim Cap

Material: Latex

If you take your classics straight without any chasers, the Speedo latex swim cap is an affordable, everyday workhorse for recreational swimmers and focused lap swimmers alike. It offers waterproof UV protection with “no-roll” edges that keep drag to a minimum and prevent water from sneaking in. It can be a little finicky to get on, according to some reviewers, but that didn’t stop many from giving it five stars. “Wonderful latex swimming cap that is great for indoor/outdoor swimming! I prefer the Speedo latex caps over any silicone simply because they are thinner and fit tighter. These caps are capable of lasting a very long time (as long as proper care is taken to store them),” a shopper commented. If you’re a brand fan, Speedo’s silicone swim cap is another bestseller worth adding to your swim bag if you prefer that material.

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: One size

2. A Lightweight Lycra Swim Cap With SPF

Material: Lycra

For daily laps that don’t require turbocharged performance or a watertight seal, this comfortable swim cap reduces drag without the death grip of latex or silicone. It’s sewn with multiple panels to ensure a contoured fit, so although it’s not quite a 3D cap, you’ll still get a slight hydrodynamic edge. The quick-drying fabric is infused with UPF 50+ sun protection, which blocks up to 98% of damaging UVA and UVB rays so your scalp stays protected whether you’re in or out of the water. “I swim laps and needed a swim cap that was easy to put on, did not pull my hair, did not stick to itself and dries quickly. This cap was the answer,” a reviewer praised, and a few shoppers noted it was a good pick for sensitive scalps.

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: One size

3. A Silicone Swim Cap In Fun, Fierce Patterns

Material: Silicone

This cute silicone swim cap is hypoallergenic for the latex-sensitive and comes in a great selection of fun colorways to perk up your swim bag. Its “flat mold” design is engineered to create a closer fit while still packing down neatly, so it’s a practical choice that can do well for training. “Well priced, well designed and good fitting swim cap. First time wear, it is snug on the head. Has a bit of a stretch and some thickness to it,” one shopper noted. “If I put it on carefully, I find that my hair stays dry even after an hour of underwater swimming.”

Available colors: 32

Available sizes: One size

4. A 3D Swim Cap That Cuts Through Water

Material: Silicone

Combining a race cap’s design with an ergonomic curved edge and high-stretch silicone, this souped-up swim cap is a solid performance option for most — and especially for swimmers with long hair. The cap will stretch up to twice its standard size with enough bandwidth for long hair, and comes with a nose clip and earplugs so you can hit the water distraction-free. “Many months and many swim lessons later, this swim cap has held up like a champ,” a fan raved. “I have fairly long hair, and it fit my head well while also keeping all my hair in and not slipping unlike other swim caps I tried; at the same time, it wasn't so tight that it was hard to put on or gave me a headache while wearing it.”

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: One size

5. An Oversized Swim Cap With Rave Reviews For Long Hair & Dreadlocks

Material: Silicone

This extra-large swim cap is generously cut at nearly twice the size of traditional swim caps to allow room for Rapunzel-length hair in all its forms, and it’s so effective that some shoppers even relied on it in the shower. The 100% silicone build keeps out water as it protects your hair from salt or chlorine and UV rays, and the edges are lined to create a thorough seal. “I have waist-length locs,” one fan prefaced. “I wore the cap while taking swimming lessons and my hair actually stayed dry. I like that it seals around the edges which prevent the water from entering the cap through the edges. Locs are not a carefree hairstyle and I love not having to wash my hair to remove chlorine after using the pool.” this cap also includes a free set of accessories, giving you earplugs and a nose clip so you can dive right in.

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: One size

6. A Neoprene Cap For Open Water Swimming

Material: Neoprene

For triathletes and outdoor swimmers alike, the 2.5-millimeter neoprene on this open water swim cap keeps you warm in chilly water while its coated exterior reduces drag for better time. Its logo is reflective for enhanced visibility in low light (a critical safety concern) and its elastic chin strap eliminates the need for clunky buckles while keeping it securely in place if you encounter rough water. Shoppers repeatedly called it a game-changer, and several recommended pairing it with a second brighter swim cap for safety. “Used the swim cap during my swim at Ironman La Quinta where the water was a freezing 56 degrees. It definitely kept my head warm and I felt comfortable during my 1.2 mile swim,” a reviewer testified.

Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7. This Retro-Fabulous Swim Cap With Adjustable Straps

Material: Latex

It may look retro but it’s not your grandmother’s gear: This surprisingly functional latex swim cap is sewn with three panels for a contoured fit, although it’s not quite 3D. The bubble finish provides extra warmth by trapping pockets of heated air inside. An adjustable chin strap keeps it in place — so go ahead, jump in — and its easy to loosen or cinch on the go. “Love this old school rubber swim cap. Hair hardly damp even on edges, no water in my ears, great product, stayed put, fit well,” a fan gushed. “I have a good size head, should have gotten this in the first place.” Getting to channel Midge from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is just the icing on top.

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: One size

Worth Considering: Some Waterproof Silicone Ear Plugs

If you hate getting water in your ears, these latex-free swimming earplugs nestle comfortably inside the ear to create a waterproof seal with three layers of protection. They’re made from a soft silicone that’s washable and reusable, with a handy little case for storage between swims. In a value pack of three, you’ll always have an extra spare on-hand. “These are ridiculously comfortable and haven't let a drop of water in,” a shopper raved. “They do cancel sound a lot, but they're easy to pop in and out.”

Available colors: 2

Available sizes: One size

Also Nice: These Cool-AF Swim Goggles

Speedo’s swim goggles offer championship performance in shockingly pretty colorways. Their panoramic mirrored lenses are made with shatter-resistant polycarbonate that reduces glare and features anti-fog coating, with a snug inner eye fit for your lowest profile. Four nose pieces ensure a custom fit on any face, and UV protection offers essential coverage for outdoor swims. “THESE DON'T LEAK! They come with 4 different nose-pieces so that you can get the width of the goggles just right,” a fan praised. “They also don't fog up. I swim laps a steady 30-40 minutes and my face gets warm; and these are as clear at the end of the swim as they are at the beginning.”