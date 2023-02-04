Whether you’re choosing a chunky pullover or a cropped cardigan, the best sweaters for petites do exactly what any item of clothing should in order to earn a spot in your wardrobe: They fit. Since sweaters aren’t easily tailored — and since petite options aren’t common to every brand — when it comes to finding the best sweaters for petites, priority number one is to know your measurements. Knowledge is power, and having access to your measurements will help you determine if the sweater in question is a good fit, regardless of the style. And while some styles may be more petite-friendly than others, don’t be afraid to break some rules — the most important thing is how the sweater makes you feel.

How To Shop For Sweaters For Petites

Understand Your Size

Did you know that the term “petite” refers to shorter frames, aka folks 5-foot-4 and under? All of the straight-size options listed here are available in X-Small, or even XX-Small sizes, but just because you’re petite doesn’t necessarily mean that a smaller size will work for you. Some of the options below are specifically available in petite sizes, which means they are designed to accommodate people with shorter frames. Petite sweaters have features like higher arm holes, shorter sleeves, and narrower shoulders.

That said, even if you’re taller than 5-foot-4, a petite sweater may be a good option for you if you have a shorter torso or shorter arms — it’s possible to be petite on the top half of your body and not the bottom, and vice versa.

Don’t be afraid to size up or down to accommodate the unique requirements of your body; maybe an X-Small or a Small size is too fitted for you, in which case you can check your measurements against the sweater in question to see if a larger size is more suitable, or you can size down in an oversized sweater to avoid an overwhelming fit.

Choose Petite-Friendly Styles

This is all about finding a cut and style that complements your shorter frame and suits your aesthetic. Sweaters in more fitted styles won’t lose you in excess fabric; think classic crewneck pullovers or a slim button-down cardigans. As an added bonus, these are timeless styles you’ll reach for again and again. A loose-fitting or oversized sweater may feel more like a dress on someone who’s very petite, so if that’s not the look you’re going for, simply keep an eye on proportions. A chunky knit sweater in an oversized silhouette can work on a petite frame if the length is cropped, and details like fitted cuffs and a cinched hemline can add definition to an otherwise oversized look. Or consider an adjustable wrap sweater, which can help prevent that sensation of swimming in your sweater.

From heirloom-worthy cashmere pullovers to trendy V-neck knit, scroll on to shop 12 of the best sweaters for petites.

01 This Classic Cashmere Crewneck Available In Petite Sizes Lands' End Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Amazon $156 See On Amazon A timeless addition to any wardrobe, this Lands’ End petite sweater is made from 100% Mongolian cashmere, featuring a hip length and a fitted silhouette that won’t overwhelm. It’s also the rare brand that offers petite sizes, so you can find the ideal fit. Elegant and versatile, you’ll pair this sweater with all your denim, trousers, and skirts, year after year. Enthusiastic review: “This is a beautiful sweater. It is exactly as I expected it to be. I wear a 6P and it fits me perfectly. I will be ordering another in a different color.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X (available in petite) | Colors: 22 | Material: Cashmere

02 This Cropped Turtleneck Sweater With The Coolest Button Details The Drop Side Button Cropped Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $45 See On Amazon This turtleneck sweater has a cropped hem to avoid overwhelming petite frames. But that’s not the only reason to grab it — it also features a cool button detail along one side, making this feel special enough to wear out for dinner. The long balloon sleeves are contrasted by fitted cuffs with thumb holes. The cropped length would look incredible paired with high-waisted pants, or over a long, slinky silk dress. Enthusiastic review: “Absolutely love this sweater!!! Fit beautiful. I am 5 feet and petite and it was perfect with my jeans! [...] In love - my new fave sweater!” Sizes: XX-Small — 3X | Colors: 5 | Material: 50% Rayon, 28% Polyester, 22% Nylon

03 A Best-Selling Cable-Knit Sweater You’ll Wear With Everything Amazon Essentials Cable Crewneck Sweater Amazon $14 See On Amazon This crewneck sweater is cut in a slim fit, and a hip length that tucks nicely into so many styles of pants and skirts (though some shoppers report that it may be longer on petite frames). The cable-knit texture is dressy enough to pair with luxe materials like leather, but would look just as good dressed down with denim (as distressed as you like). This versatile piece has earned a 4.5-star rating and best-seller status, with plenty of positive reviews from petite folks. Enthusiastic review: “I really like this. I'm short but large chested so it's hard to find tops that fit right and aren't too long. This one is just right!” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 22 | Material: 55% Cotton, 25% Modal, 20% Polyester

04 This Fitted Button-Down Cardigan That’s Great For Layering Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon For those tricky transitional weather days, consider this crewneck cardigan; the button-down style allows you to wear it as a standalone top, or layer it over a T-shirt or turtleneck on chilly days. Plus, the cotton blend is lightweight enough to wear during the warmer months. The hip length is ideal for more petite frames, depending on your height. Equally stylish dressed up or down, this cardi would be adorable paired with a kicky skirt, black loafers, and white socks. Enthusiastic review: “The fit is great. I got a small. I'm 5'3", 123 lbs, 36C and petite. It fits at a great length since I am short-waisted. It falls a few inches below my waist and if I want it to fit right below my waist I can fold it and it holds at that spot. [...] It is a lightweight fine knit. It's a great transition piece and can still be worn in the cold months. I might get another color, i love it that much!” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 28 | Material: 55% Cotton, 25% Modal, 20% Polyester

05 This Chunky Petite Cardigan With Pockets The Drop Brigitte Chunky Ribbed Cardigan Amazon $50 See On Amazon It’s all about balance with this chunky cardigan from The Drop; the boxy fit and textured knit give stolen-from-the-boys vibes, but petite reviewers love that the slightly cropped hip length prevents it from feeling too overwhelming. Featuring a split ribbed hem and ribbed cuffs, this is the versatile sweater you’ll pair with everything from denim to dresses. Play up the chunky silhouette with a pair of lug-sole boots, then temper the strong shapes by adding a delicate slip dress. Enthusiastic review: “Love this neutral taupe heathery color, it’s so much prettier in person, the material are very nice not too heavy, not too light, it’s truly a perfect fall cardigan or as a layering pc. I’m more like in petite size, so it’s hard to find a right Length cardigan. I order this in XS, fits great.” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 5 | Material: 35% Polyester, 35% Acrylic, 30% Nylon

06 This Roomy Sweater That Won’t Overwhelm Petite Frames The Drop Mia Bell Sleeve V-Neck Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon Petite people who love a slightly oversized look will appreciate this chic sweater by The Drop; fitted cuffs and hemline add structure and prevent the easy shape and drop shoulders from feeling overly voluminous. Made of a cozy jersey fabric that one reviewer described as having a “rich feel,” this is the understated and elegant sweater you can pop on with denim and loafers to look instantly polished. Enthusiastic review: “It is seldom that I find a top that fits so nicely regardless of price. I'm a petite person and normally tops are waaaay too long, or too tight across the hips, but this has a nice band at the bottom that sits nicely on my hips (at the naval). the balloon sleeves elevate it from just being another v-neck sweater. I got the blush and the green. Both are nice colors, but I wish this was one of those Amazon items that had a dozen or more colors. I would buy more.” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 7 | Material: 52% Rayon, 28% Polyester, 20% Nylon

07 A Cute Cropped Cardigan With An Open Front AusLook Open Front Cropped Cardigan Amazon $20 See On Amazon The cropped length and three-quarter sleeves of this open-front cardigan make it an excellent option for shorter frames. The stretchy jersey blend feels super-soft, too — and it comes in so many cute colors, you may have trouble choosing just one. Wear it over a fitted tank or T-shirt, and pair with a high-waisted skirt or trousers to keep the silhouette balanced. Enthusiastic review: “I ordered one to start, and I was surprised by the quality and comfort of the style. It's lightweight and stretchy, but it doesn't stretch out. Also, it cuts at just the right spot [...] The obvious conclusion? I ordered three more! The long-term plan? Order one in every color, obviously. I highly recommend!” Sizes: Large Plus — 5X | Colors: 28 | Material: 61% Polyester, 33% Rayon, 6% Spandex

08 An Elegant Cashmere Sweater You’ll Keep Forever Kellogg Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Amazon $100 See On Amazon An elegant cashmere pullover sweater can transform even a basic pair of jeans into a sophisticated ensemble. Made of 100% cashmere, with long sleeves and delicate ribbing at the cuffs, neck, and hemline, this is the Audrey Hepburn of sweaters: Timeless and effortlessly chic. Reviews indicate that this sweater runs small, so it can suit those with smaller frames. Dress this sweater up by pairing with a silk skirt and pumps, or dress it down with denim and loafers; either way, it’s a keep-forever classic. Enthusiastic review: “The sweater is great! It’s soft, light weight and warm… exactly as expected of cashmere. I got it in white color and the fit is good for a work sweater. The crew neck is comfortable around the neck… It is pretty versatile so can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.” Sizes: X-Small — Large | Colors: 19 | Material: 100% Cashmere

09 A Mock-Neck Sweater With Delicate Ribbed Details Daily Ritual Fine Gauge Mock Neck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon The fit of this mock-neck sweater strikes the right balance between relaxed and slim, with a just-right hem length, an altogether great combination for petite frames. The fine-gauge knit is also perfect for tucking into your jeans for a more structured look. You’ll reach for this sweater whether you’re lounging, working, or playing. Enthusiastic review: “I am 5’3”, 115LBS, 34C, wide shoulders/long arms for my frame. This in Medium fits perfect. It is boxy & short style which works great on me – I’m petite. The length hits me at my hip bones. The sleeves are plenty long. The knit is a light weight & very comfortable – I can wear a thin tee under it. It goes thru the wash fine. I put it in the dryer for 15 minutes & then lay flat to finish.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: 72% Viscose, 28% Polyester

10 This Cute & Cozy Cardigan In A Cropped Length SweatyRocks V Neck Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon Don’t rule out boxy sweaters on account of a petite frame; this cardigan features a cropped length and V-neckline to balance the chunkier silhouette, and reviews indicate that it runs short, making it ideal for those with shorter torsos. Made with a cozy waffle weave, wear this over a layering turtleneck with a pair of fitted, straight-leg denim for a look that’s cute, casual, and comfy. Add a pair of leather loafers if you want to dress it up a bit. Enthusiastic review: “Not joking when it says cropped. Extremely soft. Gives that loose/flowy feeling without feeling like your gonna get caught on things. Would buy more.” Sizes: X-Small — Large | Colors: 20 | Material: 80% Viscose, 20% Nylon

11 This Wrap Sweater With A Tie Waist BTFBM Wrap Cropped Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon This sweater features a wrap neckline, a cropped length, and a waist-defining tie to add structure, so if you have a petite frame you won’t feel like you’re swimming in fabric. Elongated, fitted cuffs continue the theme of definition — and you can roll or push them back to further adjust the fit. Made of a cozy ribbed knit with a bit of stretch, this sweater is structured enough to pair with office attire and dressy looks, and can add polish to casual denim and sneakers as well. Enthusiastic review: “This is such an awesome sweater! I absolutely love it! [...] I’m loving that crop tops, sweaters and cardigans are trendy again because I’m petite and they fit me better than regular sized clothing. This sweater fits me perfectly…it’s not even big in the armpit area, which is also an issue I often have with long sleeve tops. The tie belt is a nice bonus and it looks cute tied in the middle or the side. It is a thick sweater, so more for late fall and winter. It is soft, stretchy and comfortable with a ribbed texture. [...] I am 5 ft tall, 120 lbs, 32D and ordered size small.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 7 | Material: 50% Viscose, 22% Polyamide, 28% Polyester

12 The Petite Pullover Sweater That’ll Become Your Daily Uniform DeFacto Tricot Long Sleeve Pullover Amazon $18 See On Amazon The trim fit of this long-sleeve pullover accented with delicate ribbing is the perfect shape to complement bottoms in any silhouette (including the wide-leg pant trend), making it a foolproof option for everyday wear. Plus, it currently costs under $20 and comes in a collection of beautiful, expensive-looking solids, so you’ll want to add a few to your cart. Enthusiastic review: “I’m 5’3 & 145lbs, with smaller chest. I ordered a large. Definitely runs small, but I love the color and it’s very soft. The material is thin, good for layering.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 23 | Material: 100% Acrylic