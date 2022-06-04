When you want a mascara that will last through a hot yoga class or treadmill session, you need something a little stronger than your everyday formula. The best sweat-proof mascaras are easy to identify: just look for the term ‘waterproof’ on the label. With that all-important requirement met, simply choose the waterproof mascara that best suits your preferences in terms of its lengthening, volumizing, or curling abilities. In general, you can count on thinner, tapered wands that are made from plastic to deliver on length, while a curved wand (and a lash curler, of course) will encourage curl and lift. And if you want to bulk up your lashes, a thicker wand that's oversized or hourglass-shaped is always best.

How To Remove Sweat-Proof Mascara

Heavy-duty waterproof formulas can take a toll on your lashes, which is why you should reserve them for sweaty occasions only. They also contain more chemicals in order to make them waterproof, and can therefore be irritating if you have sensitive eyes. Because of this, it's important to thoroughly and gently remove your mascara at the end of the day. To avoid having to aggressively rub at your eyes, use an oil-free formula that was designed to remove waterproof makeup, like Cetaphil's Gentle Oil-Free Makeup Remover. You can apply the remover to a cotton pad and let it sit on your eyes for several seconds to break down the mascara before swiping it away, and should always follow up with a cleanser to remove any residual makeup.

Shop The Best Sweat-Proof Mascaras

01 Writer's Pick: Best Lengthening Sweat-Proof Mascara Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara Amazon $9 See On Amazon There's a reason everyone is obsessed with Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara: It really makes your lashes stand out. I've yet to come across a mascara that adds more length to my lashes — the secret is the tapered, plastic brush, which adds length as it combs through each lash for clump-free definition. The waterproof formula pairs the same magic wand with a mascara that won't flake or smudge through high-intensity workouts or rain. Relevant Review: "Great mascara. South Texas is hot and that means you sweat. Nothing ruins a day outside quite like looking in a mirror and seeing raccoon eyes. With this, I can still have defined lashes and no raccoon eyes."

02 Writer's Pick: Best Volumizing Sweat-Proof Mascara L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara Amazon $8 See On Amazon This has been my go-to mascara (both the washable and waterproof formulas) for years because it really volumizes my fine lashes while giving them some curl and length. The volume comes courtesy of the wand, which has an oversized, hourglass shape and more than 200 bristles to coat every last lash. And while other waterproof formulas tend to be dry and clumpy, L'Oréal’s Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara goes on completely smoothly, so you can add a second, clump-free coat when you really want to amp up the drama. Relevant Review: "I have tried sooo many expensive water proof mascaras since I work outdoors and workout immediately afterwards, I don’t have time to switch up my makeup. This is the only waterproof mascara that doesn’t leave black streaks when mixed with sweat, doesn’t get clumpy on eyelashes and doesn’t crumble off! Best [mascara] ever!!!”

03 Best Curling Sweat-Proof Mascara Heroine Make Long And Curl Mascara Amazon $14 See On Amazon This Japanese mascara is a cult favorite for its budge-proof formula that won't be moved by water, sweat, oil, or tears. Heroine Make Long And Curl Mascara uses a curved wand to encourage lift and curl, plus a memory-shape polymer that keeps the curl in place and prevents lashes from drooping hours later. The super-resistant mascara even includes nourishing ingredients like camellia seed oil, argan oil, and wild rose oil to help protect your lashes. The one caveat: You may need an oil-based makeup remover or cleansing balm to take this off at the end of the day, as it can be quite difficult to remove. Relevant Review: "My holy grail mascara! I don't know what's in this stuff, but through sweat and tears it stays on all day. No raccoon eyes or smudges. It holds a curl like no other mascara I've used. Despite not budging, it's surprisingly easy to remove — I use Farmacy's Green Clean, and it slides right off."

04 Best Sweat-Proof Mascara For Sensitive Eyes Almay Multi-Benefit Mascara Amazon $7 See On Amazon Mascara in general can be tough on those with sensitive eyes, but waterproof formulas have the potential to be even more irritating. Almay's Multi-Benefit Mascara is a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic formula that's been ophthalmologist tested to minimize the risk of aggravating sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. The keratin-infused formula conditions your lashes, while the traditional fiber brush helps to lengthen and volumize for all-over definition. Relevant Review: "Absolutely stays on. My eyes water a lot so that's important to me. Also, my eyes are sensitive, and this stuff doesn't make my eyes burn or itch. [The] nice, fluffy brush gets the mascara on every lash with little to no clumps."

05 Best Tubing Sweat-Proof Mascara Blinc Original Tubing Mascara Amazon $26 See On Amazon This mascara works a little bit differently than traditional formulas that coat your lashes in pigment. Instead, Blinc’s Original Tubing Mascara uses a technology that forms tiny, water-resistant tubes around your lashes, which won’t come off until you want them to. It applies like a regular mascara, and though it holds up as well as waterproof formulas, all you need is warm water and light pressure with your fingertips to slide the tiny tubes off your lashes (and don't worry, warm water alone won't take the mascara off, it's the combination that does the trick). Relevant Review: "This is the best mascara I've tried because I can wear it for 12 hours and it will not smudge. Lasts through eye rubbing, sweating, and tears, and [it] is fabulous for long plane rides. If you want a natural look, just go over your lashes quickly. If you want more drama, do one eye at a time and keep building it on while it's wet. Don't let it dry between coats or it will look flaky. Comes off easily without cotton or eye makeup remover. Wash your face as usual, and with your lashes wet, use a light touch with your fingers to wipe off the tubes."

06 You May Also Like: A Sweat-Proof Mascara For The Beach Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara Amazon $24 See On Amazon Sweat-proof and waterproof mascaras are never more necessary than when at the beach or lounging poolside. Eyeko’s Beach Waterproof Mascara was developed just for these occasions, pairing a vegan and waterproof formula with a thin, hourglass-shaped wand that adds volume and length. In addition to coating your lashes in rich black pigment, the mascara is infused with 12 fruit extracts and coconut oil to moisturize and protect your lashes while encouraging growth. Relevant Review: "This is the waterproof mascara I've been looking for. It lasted a whole day of water skiing, tubing, and swimming at the lake. I like that it looks natural and doesn't clump my lashes together, but it does make them fuller and holds a curl great."

