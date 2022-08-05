When lounging or exercising in the heat of summer, I don’t always want to wear shorts; sometimes, I crave the sporty comfort of a jogger-style pant. Airy and versatile, the best summer joggers offer the coverage of a pant, in a style that can lounge at home or serve up a casual office look, all in materials designed to keep you as cool as possible.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Summer Joggers

Material

Material is the key factor that sets “summer joggers” apart from cold-weather styles, but the material that works best for you largely depends on how and where you’re wearing your sweats.

For low-key days, look for lightweight, breathable, and ultra-soft materials that keep you comfy while you lounge around the house. Think French terry, cotton, or Tencel.

If you’re planning on exercising in your joggers, look for synthetic performance materials. While they’re typically materials to steer clear of in summer, polyester and nylon can both be breathable fabrics; depending on how they’re manufactured, they can be great for wicking away sweat. Blended with stretchy materials like spandex, they’ll offer plenty of freedom of movement. There are even joggers with built-in sun protection for outdoor activities like hikes, beach walks, or even those long, lazy trips to the farmer’s market.

And since summer is a time for light, breathable fabrics, the best summer joggers should be free of any thick, heat-trapping lining like fleece.

Cut & Color

Joggers are inherently loose-fitting to allow for airflow (a must during the hot summer months), but if you’re after extra ventilation, opt for a capri jogger that reveals more skin. Finally, keep an eye out for special details that harken to the sunny season, like bright or light shades (which also help deflect heat from the sun, rather than absorb it), trendy colorblocked styles, or joggers emblazoned with sporty side stripes.

Scroll on to shop the best summer joggers available on Amazon.

01 These Joggers With Nearly 100,000 Ratings — & They Come In So Many Colors Leggings Depot Joggers Amazon $14 See On Amazon Over 64,000 people gave these joggers from Leggings Depot a perfect, five-star rating, and it’s not hard to see why. Made from a flexible and moisture-wicking blend of 84% polyester and 16% spandex, these pants will help keep you cool and dry. They feature two pockets along with a hidden waistband pocket, plus a comfy high waist with a drawstring (which would look oh-so cute paired with a crop top). The light gray color pictured is an airy choice for summer, but it’s versatile enough to wear all year ‘round; when temps drop, just add a cozy sweater. That said, you have 162 (!) colors to choose from, too — and at under $15 per pair, you might want to pick up a few. Enthusiastic review: “I LOVE these! They fit much better than I had hoped and they are remarkably soft too. They're prefect year 'round attire for southern CA. [...] I don't find them ‘clingy’ in the least. The day I wore these, which was a really hot and humid day, they didn't stick to me at all. [...] Great find!” Available sizes: Small — 3X

02 These Casual Yet Polished Joggers Made Of Breathable Tencel Daily Ritual Tencel Drawstring Jogger Pant Amazon $38 See On Amazon Whether you’re lounging at home or having a casual day at the office, these drawstring joggers by Daily Ritual are made of a breathable blend of 98% Tencel Lyocell and 2% spandex, so you’ll be comfy, cool, and effortlessly polished. With two roomy front patch pockets and sporty-chic elasticized cuffs, these are pants you’ll reach for again and again. Pair with a crop top for lounging, or a structured tunic and slides for work. Enthusiastic review: “These pants are so soft; appropriate and ‘dressy’ enough for my classroom dress code, yet so comfortable that I feel comfortable all day long. I have now purchased these in 3 colors and am considering a couple more pairs, they are that good! I think they would be great for traveling too. Easy to pack and comfortable to wear on a plane and still look like nice. I live in a warm climate and these have kept me cool on a day trip to the city for a day of exploring. Nicer than sweats/yoga pants and not jeans.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

03 A Pair of Airy Joggers With Plenty Of Stretch Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Stretch Jogger Pant Amazon $22 See On Amazon These joggers by Amazon Essentials are made of lightweight, drapey 88% polyester blended with 12% elastane, so not only will they feel breathable and cool, but you’ll have plenty of freedom of movement. Featuring a drawstring waist, ribbed cuffs, a high-rise waist, and two side pockets, these boast all the classic lines you look for in a jogger. In addition to classic colors, they come in some really chic, unexpected shades, like butter yellow, burnt orange, and crisp white. Enthusiastic review: “These are great lounge/workout pants. The fabric is thin as others have described but super soft with a nice fit and they don’t feel cheap, even with the low price. I really love the pockets which are very deep, which I appreciate at my house where I usually have a phone in one pocket and baby monitor in the other. I like the blue color, mixed it up from my usual black and grey leggings. I won’t wear these to workout but you definitely could. Great pants.” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

04 These Ultra-Soft Plus-Size Joggers That Are Perfect For Lounging ZERDOCEAN Joggers Amazon $26 See On Amazon Everyone needs a classic black jogger in their wardrobe, and this pair is made of 95% cotton mixed with 5% spandex, for a breathable and stretchy feel just perfect for summer. Featuring a drawstring waist and classic ribbed cuffs, these soft, comfy, yet lightweight joggers are soon to be a wardrobe staple, whether you wear them for lounging, sleeping, or even doing some yoga. They come in eight wearable colors in addition to black, like pink, burgundy, and olive green. Enthusiastic review: “These are a lightweight, stretchy, comfortable material! They fit great - a looser fit in the legs, and the elastic doesn’t cut into my belly. I love how they look at feel.” Available sizes: 1X — 5X

05 A Pair Of Quick-Drying Joggers With UPF 50+ Protection Libin Cargo Joggers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Cargo pants are back in style, and these joggers by Libin are a sporty way to get in on the trend — and they’re especially appropriate for summer. Made of a lightweight, water-resistant blend of 92% polyester and 8% spandex, these joggers feature UPF 50+ sun protection to keep you safe from the sun while you’re hiking, walking, or jogging; five functional pockets (three of which have zippers) keep your essentials safe if you want to go bag-free. Take your pick from 12 versatile neutrals — like army green (pictured), khaki, and slate gray — which will pair with basically any shade in your wardrobe. Enthusiastic review: “Bought these pants to work in, needed something lightweight, with ample and secure pockets. [...] The zippered pockets allow me to keep my vehicle keys, money secured, and the side cargo pockets with velcro closures keep my cellphone safe and clean. Most of all they are COMFORTABLE, and wash up really nice. I wash in cold and line dry and they dry fast. I am never working in hot jeans again! I will buy more of these, LOVE THEM!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

06 These Capri-Length Joggers From A Classic Athletic Brand Champion French Terry Capris Amazon $18 See On Amazon Leave it to Champion to make some of the best summer joggers out there. This pair is made of French terry — always a great choice for the warmer months — which comprises a thin but soft blend of 43% rayon, 43% polyester, and 14% cotton. The cropped length (with ribbed, stay-put cuffs) lets your ankles and calves feel the breeze, and pairs perfectly with either summer-white sneakers or slide sandals. Side pockets, a drawstring waist, and a waistband that hits right at the belly button finish off this classic cropped silhouette. Enthusiastic review: “These capri joggers are great!! [...] Fit is just right, super comfortable, the pockets are soft ( I know that sounds weird) when I stuck my hands in my pocket my first thought was wow these are soft. They are a thinner sweatpant material but not in a bad or cheap way, in a these are perfect lounge wear/running errands for the spring and summer and I live in the desert. [...] They fit but they're still loose enough to be comfy without looking sloppy. I'm buying the 2 other colors now.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

07 These Lightweight Athletic Joggers That Are Surprisingly Versatile M MOTEEPI Lightweight Running Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you love a pant that can wear many hats (I’ll see myself out, thank you), check out these workout joggers. Featuring two side pockets and classic ribbed cuffs, they’re made from an ultra-lightweight, moisture-wicking blend of 75% nylon and 25% spandex for plenty of breathability and stretch — the perfect performance pant, and an airier alternative to skin-tight leggings for summer (or year-round) workouts. But in eight chic, on-trend colors, these would look just as good paired with a structured top and sandals for post-gym errands as it would with your sports bra and sneakers. Enthusiastic review: “They’re very stretchy and comfy. I’d say they’re great for working from home or go to the gym. The material is really soft and the length is perfect for me. But if you’re looking for winter thick sweatpants, they’re not the type.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

08 A Pair Of Streetwear-Inspired Colorblocked Joggers The Drop Liv Colorblock Sweatpant Amazon $40 See On Amazon How cool are these colorblocked joggers by The Drop? The epitome of streetwear chic, these feature two side pockets, a drawstring waistband, and elasticized cuffs, and they’re made of a breathable blend of 78% cotton, 18% polyester, and 4% elastane, so you can take advantage of the sweatpant silhouette without fear of overheating. The black-and-tan colorway pictured above is perfectly neutral, but if you’re in a dopamine dressing kind of mood, opt for the white and mint green or pink and red versions. Ideal for lounging? Yes. Incredible paired with an oversized white button-down and black loafers for an unexpectedly cool brunch outfit? Also yes. Enthusiastic review: “These sweatpants are really comfy—soft but not fleece lined, so not too hot to wear in the summertime. They fit as expected and even make me look a little tall, which is impressive because I am very short.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

