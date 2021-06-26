If you’re tired of hair ties that result in dents, creases, and damage, it’s time to try the best spiral hair ties, which are made from ultra-smooth plastic that won’t grab or rip out your hair. Spiral hair ties tend to wrap less tightly around your hair than other types of hairbands, making them great hair ties for preventing breakage, but it pays to make sure you buy one that’s the right size for your hair’s thickness and length, or the style that you’re planning on wearing. Sizes can range from “small” or “mini” hair ties for thin, fine or short hair (or if you only want to pull back a portion of your hair) to standard ties that are a suitable option for most people to “mega,” “large,” or “extra-large” options with a bigger diameter that makes them good hair ties for thick hair. Remember that if your spiral tie is too large, you can always wrap it around your strands multiple times.

Beyond size, you’ll also want to consider the color of the hair tie. If your goal is to have your spiral tie blend in with your locks, choose one that’s closest to your hair’s color, or seek out a clear option. If you want to add a pop of color to your hair, choose a spiral tie in a fun shade or pattern... the sky is basically the limit!

Many spiral hair ties come in multipacks, and the bigger ones can actually be quite cost effective, so consider how many ties you might want to purchase and how good a deal you’re getting per unit before clicking “add to cart.”

It’s time to make the upgrade to these eight packs of spiral hair ties. These picks cover a range of diameters and colors, and are available in a bunch of different quantities, so surely you’ll be able to find the best ones for your luscious locks.

1. A Cult-Favorite Set Of Clear Hair Ties

Invisibobble is well-known for their spiral hair ties, and this three-pack from the brand is as exceptional you might expect from all that buzz. But don’t just take my word for it; this pick has a whopping 4.5-star rating overall on the site, among 13,000 and growing reviews. This pick is made from an ultra-smooth plastic material that’s totally waterproof. The spiral hair ties are about 1 1/8 inches in diameter (according to reviewers), and they come in a clear color that’ll blend well with most people’s hair, regardless of their hair’s shade. In addition to clear, this pick is available in a variety of other colors as well, including black brown, tan, and mint.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “My life has been changed because of these hair bands! I used to have so many short, broken, and frizzy hairs around my face when I would put my hair up with typical hair bands...since using these my hair has had a chance to grow all that out. No more broken hair! And they don’t leave marks!”

2. A Highly Rated Set Of Spiral Hair Ties For Brunettes

Brunettes can’t go wrong with this highly adored set of spiral hair ties from Kitsch, which boast a knockout 4.5-star rating overall on Amazon, among 22,000 and growing reviews. The eight-pack of hair ties comes with four different shades (two of each) that are designed to go well with darker hair colors. And the 1.5-inch diameter is a standard size that’ll work for most hair types. Made from smooth plastic with a spiral construction, you can rest assured that this pick won’t get tangled or caught in your locks. If your hair is lighter, scroll on for a great pack designed for blondes.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “No dent in the hair. Doesn’t get bent out of shape easily. Really good product and colors for brunette hair.”

3. A Pack Of Spiral Hair Ties For Blonde Hair

For those with blonde hair, this set of spiral hair ties from Kitsch is the ideal match, since it comes with four shades of hair ties (two of each for a total of eight hair ties) that are designed to blend in amazingly with lighter locks — you’ll hardly even notice that they’re there! The hair ties are 1.5-inches in diameter (aka they’re suitable for most hair types), and they’re made from an ultra-smooth plastic with a spiral construction that prevents uncomfortable tangling and breakage. With a 4.5-star rating overall on Amazon, from more than 4,000 reviews, it’s safe to say that these hair ties have lots of fans.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These are my favorite [hair] ties. They don't pull your hair out or leave large dents after wearing all day. Blend in great with blonde hair.”

4. A Pack Of Spiral Hair Ties In A Fun Animal Print

Amazon reviewers are wild about these spiral hair ties from TELETIES, which feature a fun animal print — they give them an impressive 4.7-star rating overall on the site with more than 2,000 reviews. The ties come in a bunch of different prints, including leopard, giraffe, tortoise, and zebra, so you can choose the one that best suits your look. Wear the hair ties on your wrist for a cute fashion statement, and then utilize them to pull back your strands when desired. The hair ties are made from plastic, and they come in both small and large sizes; reviewers indicate that the small size is about 1 1/4 inches in diameter (best for those with a thin-to-average hair thickness), while the larger size is just over 2 inches in diameter for those with thicker hair.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These are the best hair ties I’ve been able to find! I first bought this brand a few years ago from a small boutique while visiting family and was so excited to see them on Amazon when I finally thought to search for them after losing 2 out of the 3 previously purchased. They’re the perfect width for wearing on my wrist without being too tight or too bulky looking and work great in my long hair. They do stretch out but a quick dip in hot water brings them right back to size. Will definitely be purchasing more in different patterns now that I know where to find them!”

5. A Set Of Mini Spiral Hair Ties

If you have thin or short hair, or you only want to pull back a portion of your locks (like in multiple braids or a half-up style), these mini spiral hair ties from Kitsch will do the trick. The specific diameter of this pick isn’t listed, but Amazon reviewers confirm they’re itty-bitty in the best of ways, so you won’t have to waste time continuously wrapping a too-large hair tie around your locks just to get it secured. The hair ties are made from a smooth plastic material, and they come in a clear color that’ll work for most people’s hair.

Prefer a pick in a shade that’ll match your actual hair color? Kitsch also sells mini spiral hair ties in blonde, brunette, and black options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love these soo much. I have thin hair and these are perfect for my half pony tails. I can even use them for all my hair if I need to. Very small but work amazing! Will definitely be purchasing again IF they ever break. Still have all of them. Found that if they stretch and don’t seem to be going back i soak them in very hot water and then switch it to super cold. They shrivel back up and stay small again for a while!”

6. A Budget-Friendly Set Of Spiral Hair Ties In A Bunch Of Different Colors

The price tag of these spiral hair ties from 79STYLE might seem too good to be true — 50 ties for under $20! — but Amazon reviewers confirm this pick is the real deal. The multipack has a solid 4.5-star rating overall on the site, among 1,000-plus reviews. The spiral hair ties feature a 1.9-inch diameter, and they come in 10 vibrant shades to bring a fun pop of color to your look. Each lightweight hair tie is made from smooth plastic to prevent kinks, creases, and denting.

79STYLE sells a bunch of other spiral hair tie variety packs with different sizes and color options that include shiny and matte solids and patterns, so be sure to check those out — and yes, they’re all super budget-friendly, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Great value!! So many in one pack! They work great, slightly thinner than some spirals I’ve had but that hasn’t made a difference.”

7. A Set Of Black Spiral Hair Ties Designed For Thick Hair

These mega spiral hair ties from Kitsch are designed with thick-haired individuals in mind. The spiral hair ties feature a 2-inch diameter, plus thicker-then-average coils for the ultimate staying power even for those with incredibly heavy and long hair. Amazon reviewers back up these claims, giving this pick a solid 4.4-star rating overall on the site, among 600 and growing reviews. This set comes with four black ties made from smooth plastic, but Kitsch also sells this pick in a clear color, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These are great! Especially for my super thick hair! They don’t pull my hair and they hold it tight in a bun or pony tail!”

8. A Budget Set Of 10 Extra-Large Clear Spiral Hair Ties

At less than $10 for 10 extra-large hair ties, this pick from KEYCONCEPTS is friendly on the budget, and the quality is all there, too — the spiral hair ties boast a solid 4.4-star rating overall on Amazon, among 600 and growing reviews. The hair ties feature a 2.1-inch diameter (the largest on this list!) that’s suitable for thick or curly hair, or for those with just a lot of hair in general. Made from smooth plastic, the hair ties won’t get tangled, and the clear color should blend in well with most hair.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “My daughter has enough hair for 5 people -- thick and wavy! Regular pony tail holders give her headaches due to the weight of her pony-tailed-hair pulling on her scalp. These bands are amazing. No pony-tail-headaches and they don't tangle when being put in or pulled out. A great product!”