You finally have the purple hair of your dreams, so now it’s time to choose a shampoo that’ll help protect and maintain your color. While you might be inclined to use something like Clairol Shimmer Lights, know that purple toning shampoos are actually meant to reduce brassy undertones in blonde hair — not enhance purple pigments. The best shampoos for purple hair, on the other hand, will intensify your color by depositing a hint (or in some cases, more than a hint) of purple pigment, whether it be violet or lilac. So naturally, when it comes to choosing the best shampoo for your hair, the most important thing to consider is what shade of purple you’re going for.

Most of these color-depositing shampoos should be used about once a week to maintain your color or add a new twist to your already-lightened hair, but be sure to check the label of the individual shampoo and follow the brand’s instructions. Don’t forgot to wear gloves when using a color-depositing shampoo to avoid staining your hands, and bear in mind that they can stain towels and shower curtains as well, so be careful when you’re using them. On the days you’re washing your hair but don’t want to add any more purple pigment, keep a bottle of sulfate-free, color-preserving shampoo on hand (like Pureology or ColorProof).

Scroll on to shop the three best shampoos for purple hair, plus two color-depositing hair masks that you may want to consider as well.

1. The Best Color-Depositing Shampoo For Purple Hair

If you have pre-lightened hair, you can use this Celeb Luxury shampoo to achieve a bold, deep-purple color. Or, if you already have purple hair, you can use this to deepen your color. If you’re going for lavender, it comes in that shade as well — in fact, this line of 20+ color-depositing shampoos offers plenty of variety if you’re someone who likes to experiment with different colors. The shampoo is sulfate-free, vegan, and cruelty-free, and can be applied twice (or thrice) to build up to a deeper color.

2. The Best Color-Maintaining Shampoo For Purple Hair

LimeCrime’s Unicorn Hair shampoo in the shade ‘purple’ can be used in conjunction with any of the brand’s purple-hued dyes to maintain a vivid-looking color. But even if you use a different brand of purple dye, this shampoo should work just as nicely. Conveniently, it comes in a pump-top bottle — surprisingly rare for a color-depositing shampoo — so it shouldn’t be as messy to work with (though you’ll still want to be careful around your shower curtain, towels, and any other easily stained surfaces). Like the shampoo above, this is sulfate-free, cruelty-free, and vegan.

3. The Best Non-Pigmented Shampoo For Purple Hair

This isn’t a purple-hued shampoo that’s going to deposit any pigment onto your hair. But it is a really good shampoo for color-treated hair in general, since like all Pureology products, it contains the brand’s Anti-Fade complex that works to keep your color looking fresh between salon visits. Designed to restore hydration to dried-out hair (a plus if you use bleach or dye), the formula is free of both color-stripping sulfates and heavy silicones. Rotate your hair-washing days with this and one of the shampoos above for your vividest, longest-lasting color ever.

A Color-Depositing Mask To Turn Your Hair Lilac

Another way to enhance or experiment with dyed-purple or pre-lightened hair is with a color-depositing mask, like this one from Morrocanoil. The nourishing formula not only imparts a lilac tint, but also contains all sorts of moisturizing ingredients like argan oil, apricot kernel oil, and vitamin E to leave your hair smooth, soft, and shiny. If you’re not ready to splurge on a whole bottle or want something more travel-friendly, it also comes in a tiny 1-ounce packet.

A Toning Mask For Violet Hair

While the Moroccanoil mask above will give you lilac hair, this Four Reasons Toning Treatment in ‘plum’ will give you a deeper purple color. Blended with plant-derived proteins and amino acids to strengthen and repair damaged hair, this can be used on blonde, red, and brown hair, though the effect will vary slightly.