Ever wondered what makes a red lipstick really pop? Aside from the color itself, taking your skin tone into consideration can impact your overall look and help you find your most complementary shade. "For those who have olive skin, I would look for red lipstick with more of an orange undertone," says makeup artist Joanne Marchevsky of the best red lipsticks for olive skin. But that's not exactly a hard-and-fast rule, as Marchevsky explains that she likes to take a person’s eye and/or hair color into consideration, too. "If you have blue eyes or blonde hair with olive skin, I would look for a lipstick with blue undertones," she tells Elite Daily. "This brings out the blue in the eyes, so the olive skin won't even be a factor because you may blur or even cancel a little of the olive skin and focus more on the eye with lips that match the undertone of the blue," she explains, emphasizing that everyone's personal preferences are different.

The Expert

Joanne Marchevsky is a Miami-based makeup artist who specializes in television, editorial, weddings, and events. Her celebrity clients have included Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson, and Barbara Palvin.

How To Apply Red Lipstick Like A Pro

Finding the right shade of red lipstick is only half the battle. "To wear a red lipstick, you need to know how to apply, but especially, how to maintain it and correct any imperfections," Marchevsky says. Before you begin, she recommends exfoliating your lips if needed and using a lip primer (or the sheerest layer of lip balm) to smooth the surface of your lips. "A lip pencil is a must," Marchevsky says of your next step, noting that it helps make your lipstick last longer. "Apply it all over the lips like it's your lipstick," she says. After you've applied your lipstick, Marchevsky says a flat brush and a touch of concealer “[work] amazingly to shape the lip and correct any imperfections."

If you want to add even more longevity to your lipstick, Marchevsky recommends using a translucent powder. "After you finish applying the lipstick, you can take a fluffy brush with translucent powder and powder the lips, then do another layer of lipstick," she says. But regardless of how well you prep and apply your lipstick, or even what type of lipstick you use, Marchevsky says to expect touch-ups. "Red lipstick will always need maintenance," she stresses. "Even if it's long-lasting, it will always move in the corners or smudge, and it will need some cleanup.”

Shop The Best Red Lipsticks For Olive Skin

In a hurry? Here are the best red lipsticks for olive skin:

1. Expert’s Pick

For a classic red lipstick with orange undertones, Marchevsky recommends IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Lipstick in ‘Fanciful.’ (Shown here in a creamy finish, you can also buy a matte version of this shade if you prefer a completely shine-free pout.) This orange-red lipstick is ideal for those with olive skin and dark hair, and it's great if you're looking for a slight plumping effect, as the formula is infused with moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and collagen. As for the rest of your makeup, Marchevsky says you can keep it simple with red lips and black mascara only, or play up your eyes with smoky tones. "I love a clean look with just mascara or a liner, but if you want to do something a bit more dramatic, try a smoky brown or smoky purple eye," she says, advising that you avoid using red eyeshadow when you're doing a red lip.

Finish: Creamy Moisturizing Ingredients: Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sesame Seed Oil, Vitamin E, Hyaluronic Acid, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter, Collagen Cruelty-Free: Yes

2. Best Drugstore Red Lipstick For Olive Skin

If you're looking for an orange-red lipstick that's less than $10, there are plenty of drugstore options to choose from. For another classic cream formula that will moisturize your lips as it adds a pop of color, try this Kiko Milano Smart Fusion Lipstick in ‘Poppy Red.’ Nourishing ingredients like argan oil and vitamin E keep your lips smooth, while the bright red shade complements olive skin tones perfectly. Because this offers more of a medium coverage in terms of color payoff, you'll definitely want to line and fill your lips with a lip liner in a similar color (like the brand's Creamy Colour Comfort Lip Liner in ‘Orange Red’) first to get a more pigmented finish.

Finish: Creamy Moisturizing Ingredients: Argan Oil, Safflower Seed Oil, Lychee Fruit Extract, Vitamin E Cruelty-Free: Yes

3. Best Liquid Matte Lipstick For Olive Skin

For those who prefer the long-lasting wear of a liquid matte lipstick, try ‘Hot Mama’ by The Lip Bar. It’s an orangey-red color that's especially complementary to olive skin tones, and though the vegan formula is completely free of any shine, it still contains jojoba seed oil and vitamin E to keep your lips from feeling dried out and cracking during the day.

Finish: Matte Moisturizing Ingredients: Jojoba Seed Oil, Vitamin E Cruelty-Free: Yes

4 . Best Red Lipstick For Olive Skin & Blue Eyes

For those with olive skin and blue eyes or anyone with blonde hair and olive skin, Marchevsky generally prefers a more traditional, blue-based red. Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in ‘Ruby’ is a super-pigmented red with a velvety finish that adds even more drama. The formula still contains nourishing ingredients like jojoba seed oil and vitamin E for a more comfortable feel, and the brand uses a heart-shaped bullet design to allow for a more precise application if you're someone who prefers to apply their lipstick straight from the tube.

Finish: Matte Moisturizing Ingredients: Jojoba Seed Oil, Vitamin E Cruelty-Free: Yes

5. Best Liquid Matte Lipstick For Olive Skin & Blue Eyes

When you want a liquid matte lipstick in a classic red shade, Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in ‘Beso’ is a longtime makeup artist favorite for all skin tones. The avocado oil-infused formula goes on smooth with a creamy finish that dries down matte and doesn't budge. While a lip liner undoubtedly adds more staying power to any lip color, with a liquid matte formula like this, you can get away without it and still get up to 12 hours of wear time.

Finish: Matte Moisturizing Ingredients: Avocado Oil, Vitamin E Cruelty-Free: Yes

