The Best Quick-Dry Top Coats For A Speedy, Pro-Quality Manicure At Home

I've always been a proponent of a DIY manicure, as much for the fact that I find it to be relaxing as it is a huge money saver. But every time I sit on my couch waiting for freshly painted nails to dry, I'm reminded why a trip to the salon is so appealing — I hate the wait. And I know I'm not alone, because that's exactly why the best quick-dry top coats were invented. Though they look like your average top coat, these quick-drying formulas set your polish in one minute or less, so you can text your friends or grab a cookie (you know, all the important things) without worrying about smudges.

To discover which quick-drying top coat is right for you, first, consider what finish you want your manicure to have. A high-shine top coat will give you a classic glossy effect, while a matte option will create a shine-free finish.

But did you know that you could also be sabotaging a faster-drying manicure if you're not painting your nails correctly in the first place? Be sure to stick with thin, even coats of polish, letting each layer fully set before adding another coat. If you glop on your polish, those thicker layers will naturally take longer to fully dry (and are usually the reason behind polish that gets dented).

Ahead, you'll find five of the best quick-dry top coats on Amazon — whether you prefer a glossy gel-like finish or a shine-free matte.

01 The Overall Best: An Award-Winning Top Coat That Professionals Love Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This fast-drying top coat has won several different beauty and nail awards (including two Allure Best of Beauty awards), and I've spied it in more than one nail salon over the years. The Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat comes in a pack of two, and it promises to leave nails with a glossy finish that mimics a gel manicure. In addition to locking in your nail polish, Seche Vite helps prevent natural nails from staining or turning yellow, and it can be used on artificial nails and extensions, too. Relevant review: “Hands down the best top coat I’ve ever used. Been using it for years and would never change. It makes your nails look like gel and it makes them dry super fast so you don’t have a chance to mess them up! I do my nails before bed and when I wake up there are no indentations at all!”

02 Runner-Up: A Drugstore Go-To That Prevents Chips For 10 Days Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Top Coat Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you don't need (or want) two bottles, there's another classic quick-dry option: the Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Top Coat. The paint-on top coat dries nails in about 30 seconds because of the acrylic polymer used in the formula that hardens and dries polish to the touch faster. Sally Hansen's formula leaves behind a high-shine finish that helps lengthen the life of your polish by preventing chips for up to 10 days. The fast-drying formula also contains UV filters to protect the nail color. Relevant review: “AWESOME product, helps to keep my polish from chipping and lasts MUCH LONGER. Quick dry - no longer waiting for polish to take forever to dry.”

03 The Best Quick-Drying Drops OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops Amazon $13.50 See On Amazon Instead of painting your fast-drying top coat over your polish, you can seal your manicure by dispensing a few of these OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops on top. While I'm not sure if a dropper necessarily works better (though it's definitely more fun to apply), the formula behind these fast-drying drops definitely makes a difference in the overall health of your nails, thanks to cuticle-conditioning jojoba oil and vitamin E. Relevant review: “I have NOTHING bad to say. This stuff is liquid gold! It dries my nail polish instantly... but doesn't dry my skin! [...] This stuff is actually moisturizing and I'm noticing that the skin around my nails looks healthier, is softer, and is [peeling] less. Plus, no sticky polish - instantly hardened and dry! Love love love!!!!!”

04 The Best Quick-Dry Top Coat For A Matte Finish Sally Hansen Big Matte Top Coat Amazon $6 See On Amazon While most opt to go glossy, if you want to switch up your manicure, try this Sally Hansen Big Matte Top Coat. The fast-drying formula works double-duty to transform any shiny polish into a matte, velvet-like finish while locking your lacquer into place with just one coat. It's also an Amazon favorite with over 700 five-star reviews. Relevant review: “Quick drying, with that flat but hard finish. Great for statement nails to remove that high gloss, which can distort images. Also great for a change up to any nail color for a different look. Great on nail strips.”