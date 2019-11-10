The Best Quick-Dry Top Coats For A Speedy, Pro-Quality Manicure At Home
I've always been a proponent of a DIY manicure, as much for the fact that I find it to be relaxing as it is a huge money saver. But every time I sit on my couch waiting for freshly painted nails to dry, I'm reminded why a trip to the salon is so appealing — I hate the wait. And I know I'm not alone, because that's exactly why the best quick-dry top coats were invented. Though they look like your average top coat, these quick-drying formulas set your polish in one minute or less, so you can text your friends or grab a cookie (you know, all the important things) without worrying about smudges.
To discover which quick-drying top coat is right for you, first, consider what finish you want your manicure to have. A high-shine top coat will give you a classic glossy effect, while a matte option will create a shine-free finish.
But did you know that you could also be sabotaging a faster-drying manicure if you're not painting your nails correctly in the first place? Be sure to stick with thin, even coats of polish, letting each layer fully set before adding another coat. If you glop on your polish, those thicker layers will naturally take longer to fully dry (and are usually the reason behind polish that gets dented).
Ahead, you'll find five of the best quick-dry top coats on Amazon — whether you prefer a glossy gel-like finish or a shine-free matte.