If you made it to this page, you’re likely already familiar with the benefits of a purple-tinted hair product. And while purple shampoos tend to get most of the glory, when it comes to canceling out brassy tones and conditioning your fragile, color-treated hair, a purple mask is the way to go. The best purple hair masks are made with moisturizing ingredients like sunflower seed oil, coconut oil, and argan oil (for more seriously damaged hair, hydrolyzed proteins and masks with bond-repairing technologies will be even more helpful). Purple hair masks are much richer than purple shampoos and conditioners in terms of texture, and typically have a deep, dark violet color. Though they’re ideal for cool-toned blondes, brunettes with highlights can use them to cancel out unwanted brassiness, too.

As always, you’ll want to turn to the instructions specific to your hair mask in terms of how to apply it and how long to leave it on your hair (if you leave your mask on longer than recommended, you risk staining your blonde hair with the purple pigments). It can also be helpful to do a test strip to ensure that the product gives you the results you’re after. No matter which purple mask you use, you’ll want to skip the purple shampoo and conditioner and stick with your usual color-safe, sulfate-free formulas instead. Simply apply your mask after rinsing out your shampoo, instead of using conditioner that day. You also want to be careful that you’re not using your purple mask more than once a week, as, similar to leaving the mask on your hair too long, using it too frequently can mess with your blonde color.

Shop The Best Purple Hair Masks

In a hurry? Here are the best purple hair masks:

1. Best Budget-Friendly Purple Hair Mask

There’s a reason Clairol’s line of Shimmer Lights products has become a classic both in and out of salons. The tried-and-true collection offers all sorts of purple shampoos and treatments at an affordable price point, and the brand’s Shimmer Lights Violet Toning Mask will help you achieve a cool-blonde color in minutes with its conditioning, quick-acting formula. You only need to let the mask sit for five minutes to get the full toning benefits, while ingredients like coconut oil, argan oil, and jojoba seed oil work to deliver some much-needed moisture to dry hair.

Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Argan Oil, Coconut Oil, Jojoba Seed Oil Size: 6.76 oz. Cruelty-Free: No

Relevant Review: “This mask works great! I use it in the shower a couple times a month. The first time I used it, it dramatically took the brassiness out of my hair. People were asking me if I got my hair done again. Using it every couple [of] weeks really keeps it bright and icy! I highly recommend this purple mask!”

2. Best Travel-Friendly Purple Hair Mask

If you’re looking for a mini mask that makes it easier to tone your hair while you’re traveling, this set from L’Oreal Paris comes with three single-use tubes in a TSA-approved, 1-ounce size. The mask is packed with more violet pigments than your average purple shampoo, and to nourish hair as it knocks out brassy hues, the five-minute mask uses conditioning babassu oil and hibiscus flower extract, as well as pH-balancing citric acid.

Key Ingredients: Babassu Oil, Hibiscus Flower Extract, Citric Acid, Glycerin Size: 1 oz. Cruelty-Free: No

Relevant Review: “This is the best purple mask I’ve tried. It tones the blonde just like the day you left the salon – it gives such a beautiful color and takes all the yellow out. It left my hair feeling so soft and full of life, this stuff is amazing! This comes with three tubes. I have very long hair and I didn’t even use one whole tube. This is very affordable and results are amazing.”

3. Best Vegan Bond-Repairing Purple Mask

If your hair gets more brittle the blonder you go, you need a purple mask with restorative ingredients. Amika’s Bust Your Brass Intense Repair Mask uses a special bonding technology that strengthens the hair’s hydrogen bonds to reduce and repair breakage. Vegan protein from quinoa provides the hair with keratin-like benefits (minus the actual animal-derived keratin), and plant butters like mango and shea saturate the hair with vitamins and fatty acids that improve moisture and shine.

Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Sea Buckthorn Oil, Mango Seed Butter, Shea Butter, Hydrolyzed Quinoa, Panthenol, Vitamin E, Citric Acid Size: 8 oz. Cruelty-Free: Yes

Relevant Review: “This takes all the brass out of hair, smells amazing, and makes my hair so soft. I’m officially hooked.”

4. Best Vegan Purple Hair Mask Under $25

If you’re strict about using vegan products only, Verb’s purple mask is another vegan option, but this one costs just $20. Not only does this mask immediately brighten and tone blonde hair with its purple pigments, but it also helps to prevent your color from fading in the long run thanks to sunflower seed extract, which serves as a natural form of protection against UV damage. To give straw-like strands more moisture and shine, Verb also incorporated panthenol and acai fruit extract into the formula.

Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Panthenol, Acai Fruit Extract, Sunflower Seed Extract Size: 6.3 oz. Cruelty-Free: Yes

Relevant Review: “In addition to toning brassy highlights to a nice soft, creamy blonde, the condition of my hair improved tremendously. I have tried many other hair masks and this is by far the best one.”

5. Best Color-Depositing Purple Mask

While most purple masks tone your hair, Redken’s Color Extend Blondage Icy Blonde Mask works a bit differently in that it deposits purple color, giving your hair an icy tint with subtle violet undertones. A combination of purple and blue pigments work together to brighten blonde hair while nixing unwanted orange or yellow tones, while hydrolyzed wheat protein and amino acid ingredients provide hair-strengthening benefits.

Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Citric Acid, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Arginine, Glutamic Acid, Serine Size: 8.5 oz. Cruelty-Free: No

Relevant Review: “I have blonde hair, but was looking to be more icy. This hair mask is amazing. Made my blonde the exact icy shade I was looking for. Highly recommend. Much better than even getting toner from my hair stylist.”

You May Also Like: These Purple Toning Drops

Already have a hair mask you love? You can turn it into a custom purple hair mask with the addition of these OGX Blonde Enhance + Purple Toning Drops. You only need to mix three to five drops into your hair mask of choice, and you’ll get the same blonde-enhancing benefits as from the other hair masks on this list. In addition to any good-for-hair ingredients that are already in your mask, these toning drops also contain glycerin, fig fruit extract, and hydrolyzed keratin to help care for your hair. You can also use these purple toning drops with your shampoo or conditioner if you find that you prefer one of those options to a mask.

Key Ingredients: Glycerin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Fig Fruit Extract, Citric Acid Size: 4 oz. Cruelty-Free: No

Relevant Review: “I have blonde [highlights] that turn brassy fast, so I’ve been on the hunt for a good purple shampoo or mask. I love that I can add this to any product and get great results! My hair is brighter and less brassy after using just a few drops in my moisturizing mask. I also feel this is less drying than classic purple shampoos/conditioners. [...]”

