Caroline Tompkins / Refinery29 for Getty Images/Refinery29/Getty Images
These days, makeup is designed to stay put through everything from a long, sweaty run to a refreshing dip in the pool. Powders, setting sprays, and primers are all formulated to elongate your makeup’s wear. I’m not complaining that makeup has evolved to the point that a full glam look can survive a 12-hour day at an outdoor music festival, but removing makeup in 2022 has become much more challenging. (I’m looking at you, waterproof mascara.)
Luckily, makeup removers have also gotten an upgrade. Gone are the days of greasy balms and stinging astringents that leave your skin feeling slick with oil or stripped of all its moisture. The dark ages of makeup removal are over. Instead, sophisticated solutions that will dissolve your makeup while leaving your skin looking its best are here and more affordable than ever.
Ahead, 10 makeup removers you’ll actually look forward to using that are all under $15. If you feel like your cleanser just isn’t cutting it or you’re waking up to mascara shadows under your eyes, add one of these make-up melters to your end-of-day face-washing routine ASAP.
