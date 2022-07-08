These days, makeup is designed to stay put through everything from a long, sweaty run to a refreshing dip in the pool. Powders, setting sprays, and primers are all formulated to elongate your makeup’s wear. I’m not complaining that makeup has evolved to the point that a full glam look can survive a 12-hour day at an outdoor music festival, but removing makeup in 2022 has become much more challenging. (I’m looking at you, waterproof mascara.)

Luckily, makeup removers have also gotten an upgrade. Gone are the days of greasy balms and stinging astringents that leave your skin feeling slick with oil or stripped of all its moisture. The dark ages of makeup removal are over. Instead, sophisticated solutions that will dissolve your makeup while leaving your skin looking its best are here and more affordable than ever.

Ahead, 10 makeup removers you’ll actually look forward to using that are all under $15. If you feel like your cleanser just isn’t cutting it or you’re waking up to mascara shadows under your eyes, add one of these make-up melters to your end-of-day face-washing routine ASAP.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Most Effective Makeup Removing Cloths ERASE YOUR FACE Make-up Removing Cloths (4 Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon These microfiber towels gently lift stubborn makeup from your skin without any soaps or solvents. Simply add water to activate this towel. A quick swipe will take off even the thickest layer of foundation without irritating the skin. It sounds too good to be true, but this set of makeup-removing cloths have an average Amazon rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars based on over 23,000 reviews.

An Eye Makeup Remover With 10,000 Rave Reviews Neutrogena Oil-Free Gentle Eye Makeup Remover Amazon $8 See on Amazon Do black smudges persist after your cleansing routine no matter how much you scrub and scrape? Enter a cult classic from Neutrogena with an average rating of 4.7 of out 5 stars based on over 10,000 Amazon reviews. This bi-phase solution breaks down makeup — yes, even waterproof mascara — around the eye area without stinging or causing irritation.

A Micellar Water With Over 28,000 Rave Reviews Micellar Cleansing Water for Waterproof Makeup Garnier $8 See on Amazon If you’re unfamiliar with micellar water, allow me to introduce you to the unofficial queen of makeup removers. Micellar water is a skincare product infused with micelles that attract dirt, oil, and makeup like a magnet. This paraben and fragrance-free micellar water from Garnier will suck up makeup without leaving your skin irritated and has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars based on over 28,000 reviews.

An Oil-Based Cleanser For Removing Makeup Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil Bioderma $9 See on Amazon Thanks to the influence of Korean beauty, oil cleansing has become mainstream stateside and it’s a major win for anyone looking to dissolve heavy makeup. This ultra-gentle cleansing oil has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars based on over 17,000 reviews. “THIS CHANGED MY SKIN. This has become my holy grail product,” wrote one happy customer.

A Hydrating Cleanser For Removing Makeup CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser Amazon $14 See on Amazon Part two of any double cleansing routine requires a gentle face wash. Developed by dermatologists, this ceramide-rich cleanser helps restore your skin’s natural barrier. It’s also made with hyaluronic acid which helps hydrate skin and gently foams without leaving behind a sticky, tacky residue.

Washable Makeup Removing Pads Eco-Friendly Mini Face Rounds (Set of 7) Kitsch $15 See on Amazon Think of these reusable little rounds as the environmentally friendly version of a makeup wipe. The plant-based fabric, made with organic cotton and bamboo, is super soft and doesn’t tug or pull on sensitive areas. After removing makeup, throw these rounds in the laundry, rinse, dry, and repeat.

Ultra-Effective Makeup Wipes Make Up Remover Wipes (Pack of 2) Solimo $7 See on Amazon After a long night, double cleansing can feel like a tall order. In a pinch, a makeup-removing wipe can take off the day’s debris in a matter of seconds, but finding wipes that actually remove makeup, instead of just smearing it around, can be tricky. These wipes from Solimo have an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on over 3,500 reviews. Shoppers agree that these fluffy wipes are super effective. One reviewer shared that “I don't think I've ever seen a makeup wipe that takes off so much product in one go.”

A Deep-Cleansing Makeup Removing Cream Noxzema Original Deep Cleansing Cream Noxzema $5 See on Amazon People with oily or acne-prone skin are not usually keen on using oil-based products like balms or oil cleansers. This cloudlike cream turns milky when mixed with water and effectively removes makeup. Made with eucalyptus and linseed oils, your skin will feel refreshed and invigorated after one use.

Super Effective Waterproof Mascara Remover Pads Biodegradable Oil-Free Micellar Eye Makeup Remover Pads Almay $5 See on Amazon These micellar-infused cleansing pads function as an all-in-one remover. I personally love how they break down even the most waterproof eye makeup without rubbing, but I love the biodegradable fibers even more. As a hack, keep a container of these little powerhouses in your bag to touch up smudges and smears on the go.