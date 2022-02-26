Over-the-knee boots can be styled in so many ways — with high-waisted jeans, mini skirts, flowy dresses… you name it. However, if you’re 5 feet and 4 inches or under in height, it can be difficult to find a pair that’ll work with your petite frame. Luckily, the best over-the-knee boots for petites solve this dilemma, since these pairs are a better height for shorter statures — and Amazon reviewers confirm it! With many material options, design details, and heel types to choose from, you’ll surely find a pair that aligns with your personal style, too.

As a general rule of thumb, over-the-knee boots should end above your knee, but below your thigh. To determine whether a pair that interests you will hit at your preferred area of leg, first measure the length of your leg starting from the bottom of your heel up to your kneecap. Then, compare that with the shoe’s shaft height — FYI, this measurement can vary slightly based on your shoe size — to get an idea of how high the boots will go up on your legs. Beyond shaft height, take note of the boots’ calf circumference, which will help you confirm that the boot will fit comfortably without falling down. If you have narrow calves (around 14 inches or less), opt for a boot with a smaller calf circumference or one with some stretch to conform to your leg for the best fit. If you’re looking for an over-the-knee boot for wider calves (16 inches and up), look for a pick with a larger calf circumference or boots that feature functional ties or buckles for adjustability. That said while shaft height and calf circumference measurements can be useful, that information is unfortunately not always available. In those cases, reading Amazon reviews can be helpful in determining if the boots are suitable for you.

When it comes to aesthetics, over-the-knee boots for petites are available in a range of stylish options. Choose from materials like soft faux suede or sleek faux leather, and consider whether you’d prefer a chic pointed toe or a more comfortable rounded toe. Think about the heel, as well — for everyday wear, you may want a nearly flat pair of over-the-knee boots, but for dressing up, you may prefer a pick with some height. Choose from easier-to-walk-in picks like block or wedge heels, or sultry stilettos. Other design details that may be of interest include a full zipper for easy on and off, a padded footbed for comfort, or a warm faux fur lining.

Amazon is bursting with over-the-knee boots, but not all of them are ideal for petites — lucky for you, I already did the legwork and determined that these seven pairs are the best picks for those with a shorter stature.

1. A Fan-Favorite Over-The-Knee Boot With A Full Zipper

Reviewers on Amazon are infatuated with these slouchy over-the-knee boots from DREAM PAIRS — hence the 4.5-star rating this pick boasts overall, after 5,000-plus reviews — with some specifically calling out that they’re the perfect height for smaller statures (the shaft height is anywhere from 18.89 to 22.45 inches, depending on your shoe size). The faux leather boots boast an ultra-low half-inch heel for daily wear, and a rubber outsole provides traction for wet or slippery walking conditions. Interior padding coupled with the faux fur lining make these boots super comfortable to wear, and the full zipper allows for easy on and off.

This pick has a calf circumference from 13.34 to 16.31 inches, depending on your shoe size, and a boot opening of around 15 inches, though an adjustable buckle and laces allow for a more custom fit. If faux leather isn’t your jam, this pick is available in faux suede, and it comes in a bunch of different colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I'm 5' 2 1/2" so these come up just to the top of my kneecap over the knee, and they stay up! Laces and buckles are functional, can be tightened. [...] The picture is very accurate to what you receive. IN. LOVE.”

Available sizes: 5 - 11, including half sizes

2. A Pair Of Over-The-Knee Boots With A 3-Inch Wedge Heel

With sturdy and supportive wedge heels measuring about 3 inches tall, these over-the-knee boots from Chinese Laundry are shockingly comfortable to walk in. The slouchy pair is made from a faux suede material, with a shaft height around 20 inches so they won’t cover your entire leg. The calf circumference ranges from 15 to 17 inches since the boots are made from a stretchy material. And the zipper closure allows for easy on and off.

Choose from a few color options, including black, taupe, and oak brown.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Super cute boots! I'm 5'2 with a smaller frame and was worried they would be too loose or too high but they are neither of those things. They fit perfectly over the knee and are also comfortable to wear. I'm totally buying more!”

Available sizes: 5 - 11, including half sizes

3. A Pair Of Stiletto Over-The-Knee Boots In Lots Of Colors & Patterns

The pointy toe, tall stiletto heel (4 inches to be exact), and faux suede material all combined make these over-the-knee boots from Liliana seriously stunning — and Amazon reviewers seem to agree, giving this pick a solid 4.3-star rating overall, after more than 1,000 reviews. For those that are petite, these boots are perfect since the shaft height without the heel is around 23 inches. Other plusses of this pick include a partial zipper closure and a cushioned footbed for comfort.

Choose from a range of colors and patterns, and some other material options like a shiny faux leather, too. The calf measurements for this pick are not listed, though the top opening is about 15 inches.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I normally don't buy shoes without trying them on but I took a chance and I'm glad i did! I'm short, [5 foot exactly] and finding thigh high boots have been hard for me. I loved the heel, toe shape and height of the boots, so i bought it. [...] These are beautiful and much better than I had expected. I'm glad I bought them. They're comfortable on and I can wear them all night long!”

Available sizes: 5.5 - 11, including half sizes

4. A Pair Of Over-The-Knee Boots With 3 Calf Sizes

These over-the-knee boots from Journee Collection will work for many petite wearers, since they come in three calve-size options. The narrowest boots have a 14.5-inch calf circumference, while the wide ones measure 15.75 inches and the extra-wide boots have a 16-inch circumference. The slouchy boots have a 24-inch shaft and a 3-inch stacked heel for some added height. The rounded toe is roomy and a padded footbed keep things comfy. A zip closure makes them easy to put on. Choose from five color options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love these boots! I’m 5”0 and 155 [lbs], I have wide calves. Ordered a size 7.5 X-wide and they fit with some room to spare.”

Available sizes: 5.5 - 12, including half, and wide and extra-wide calf sizes

5. A Pair Of Stretchy Over-The-Knee Boots For Narrow Legs

Over-the-knee boots that constantly fall down on narrow legs can be so annoying. But luckily, this pick from Shoe’N Tale is the solution to any sliding shoe woes — the suede-like material is fully elasticized to hug your leg snugly, and the tie in the back allows for further adjustability. Other plusses of this pick include a non-slip rubber sole, a sturdy block heel measuring about 3 inches high, and a slouchy design that’s ultra-stylish. The shaft height (including the heel) is about 22.8 inches. Choose from a few different color and style options including a non-slouched design.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I'm in love! I'm petite at 5'4" and just 110 lbs [...] and these are one of the only thigh high boots that fit my legs snugly.”

Available sizes: 5.5 - 10.5, including half sizes

6. A Lace-Up Over-The-Knee Boot

The full lace-up front on these over-the-knee boots from Forever is both fashionable and functional — you can pull the laces as tight or as loose as you need in order to ensure a great fit. Made from faux leather, the boots feature a stylish stacked heel that’s about 3 inches high and a lightly padded footbed for comfort. While the shaft or calf measurements aren’t listed for this pick, multiple Amazon reviewers confirm that these boots are an excellent choice for petites.

These over-the-knee boots are also available in a suede material, as well as other color options, including a fun leopard pattern, a unique purple pick, or neutrals like black, white, or brown.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “They're so cute and fit perfectly. They seem to be made of really good quality. Easy to walk in, comfortable and the heel isn't too high at all. [...] I'm 5'3 and 95 lbs and usually wear 8, but I have such skinny legs and feet that I ordered a 7.5. They come to right above my kneecaps. I was a little nervous about whether they'd swallow my tiny legs or not, but luckily they suit my little self just fine.”

Available sizes: 5.5 - 11

7. A Vintage-Inspired Pair Of Over-The-Knee Boots

These over-the-knee boots from Brinley Co. have an impressive 4.5-star rating overall on Amazon, after 600-plus reviews, with reviewers specifically calling out the vintage-inspired lace and loop detailing in the front. And while these boots may hit a bit higher up on the leg than other options on this list — the shaft height is about 23 inches — some petite reviewers indicate they still love the fit overall. This pick features a padded footbed for comfort, a rounded front, an inside zipper, and a narrow heel. The faux suede material is smooth and soft.

These boots comes in both regular and wide calf options; the regular option has a calf circumference of 13.75 inches, while the wide sizing has a calf circumference of 14.5 inches. Choose from four colors — black, gray, taupe, and red.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I'm a size 18/20, 5'4, thick thighs, and let me tell you..... these boots are a perfect fit! They went up about 3 inches past the top of my knees. The boots actually have a little stretch in the shaft.”