For those of us who travel a lot and prefer to wear our hair straight, mini flat irons are possibly the greatest beauty invention of the past decade. The only thing is, not all mini flat irons are created equal — in fact, as someone who has tried a lot of them, I can safely say that some aren’t up to the task of straightening at all. So before taking the chance on any old pint-sized flat iron, take your pick from the best mini hair straighteners featured here, which are all lightweight enough to bring in your work tote or gym bag, and compact enough to fit into a suitcase without taking up much space.

Still, it’s important to be realistic about your expectations with a mini straightener. While they’re great for touchups on hair that’s already been straightened, or for people with bobs, lobs, pixie cuts, and bangs, most of them aren’t going to be powerful enough to straighten an entire head of thick, long, curly hair. If your hair is naturally on the fine or thin side, though, you might be able to get away with using your mini flat iron as your primary one.

Even though mini flat irons are smaller, they still get really hot, so it’s important to prep your hair with a heat protectant like you normally would (and you can find a great, travel-friendly one that also smells delicious, here). For best results, apply some on the ends of your hair after straightening it, too.

Scroll on to shop three of the best mini flat irons (and one brilliant mini straightening brush), all for less than $50 on Amazon.

1. Editor’s Pick

"I originally got this mini straightener to travel with; but since I chopped my hair into a lob, I’ve been reaching for it even more than my full-size flat iron. It cranks up to its full heat in literally 10 seconds and straightens out my naturally wavy hair in just one or two passes. Plus, it doesn’t contribute to any unwanted frizz — in fact, my frizz-prone hair feels so much silkier after a session with this little powerhouse.” — Caroline Goldstein, Associate Commerce Editor

2. Best Mini Hair Straightener From A Pro Brand

If you’re looking to make more of an investment, go with this mini flat iron from CHI, a pro-favorite brand that’s known for making some of the best hair straighteners on the market, period. It heats up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit, so it gets a bit less hot than the other flat irons on this list, which is actually a good thing for people who are concerned about damage. In just 30 seconds, it will heat up to its full capacity, and the brand’s far-infrared, negative-ion technology ensures your hair looks shiny and sleek, in addition to smooth. The plates are generously sized at 3/4 of an inch each, while dual-voltage technology allows you to travel with it internationally without needing a convertor.

3. Best For Pixie Cuts & Bangs

This Bed Head mini straightener has super-thin, half-inch plates, making it ideal for straightening bangs and pixie cuts. (If you have hair that’s very long and thick or curly, this probably isn’t the best option for you.) It reaches a whopping 430 degrees Fahrenheit in about 30 seconds, so straightening small sections shouldn’t require more than a single pass, and the tiny plates make it easy to get right up into your roots. Like the first two straighteners on this list, this flat iron boasts dual-voltage for international travel and tourmaline-ceramic technology to promote smooth, shiny hair.

You May Also Like

For effortless on-the-go straightening, you can also consider a hair straightening brush, like this one from InStyler, which reaches 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Like the other flat irons on this list, it heats up in 30 seconds, but this one is unique because it combs and straightens at once. This tool doesn’t have dual voltage, so if you want to use it abroad, you’ll need a voltage convertor.