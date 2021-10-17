There will never be an easier way to fake sun-kissed skin than with bronzer — but if you've been on the hunt for a matte bronzer, you know that finding an option that's not loaded with shimmer is actually quite difficult. But no matter: The heavy lifting has already been done for you, and you’ll find five of the best matte bronzers ahead. When shopping for a matte bronzer, you’ll have two types to choose from: powder bronzers and cream bronzers, the latter of which typically comes in the form of a stick. Powder formulas allow for more control when it comes to applying and layering your bronzer, while cream formulas give your skin a dewy sheen without the shimmer. For a natural-looking glow, always aim for a color that's one to two shades darker than your skin tone.
Just as important as the type of bronzer you choose is your application technique. Apply your bronzer after foundation and concealer, if you’re wearing any, using a fluffy, angled brush (though with a cream formula you can also apply it straight from the stick and use your fingers to blend). The easiest bronzing tip I've learned over the years is to apply along the hollows of the cheekbones, the outside of the forehead, and the jawline in the shape of the number '3.' Use any excess bronzer left on your brush across your nose or along each side to give it a contoured effect, and don't forget to blend a light layer of bronzer down your neck. To add more sculpted definition, you can double up by setting your cream bronzer with a powder formula (full disclosure, I stole this tip from makeup artist Hung Vanngo). And because less is more when it comes to bronzer, start off with a light layer (if you're using a powder, this means tapping the excess product off your brush before applying it), and gradually build up to your desired intensity.
For a shimmer-free faux glow, these are the best matte bronzers to add to your makeup kit.