If you’re wondering what the best lip crayons are, you’ve got just as many options to choose from as you would with a lipstick. Lip crayons come in various forms — thin and pointy; wide and chubby; sheer and balm-like — so picking out the right one for you will ultimately come down to your desired effect. Consider the finish you’re going for (e.g. glossy, velvety, or matte), as well as more practical things like the shape of the crayon, and whether or not you can be fussed with a sharpener.

Ahead, you’ll find options that tick off all of these boxes and more — there’s even a certified-organic lip crayon, a drugstore pick that promises to stay on for eight hours, and a crayon that’s Lady Gaga-approved. Each one comes at a different price point, starting at just $7, and is sold in a variety of shades, so there’s quite literally an option to suit everyone.

Scroll on to shop seven of the best lipstick-lipliner hybrids, all conveniently available on Amazon. And if you can’t get enough of makeup in stick form, be sure to check out the best eyeshadow sticks and contour sticks, as well — because really, applying makeup should always be this effortless.

1. The Overall Best Lip Crayon

There’s so much to love about these ultra-pigmented, smudge-proof lip crayons made by Lady Gaga’s beauty brand, HAUS LABORATORIES. Sold in 22 bold and neutral shades, from shocking pink and bright coral to a pretty, dusty rose, they all have a smooth, matte finish, yet still feel relatively creamy and lightweight. The crayon is smartly designed, too, with a pointy tip that allows for detailed application, and won’t ever be accidentally smushed by the lid because you can twist it up to use it, and then back down when you’re done.

Available shades: 22

2. Best Drugstore Lip Crayon

For an even wider shade range (and more affordable price tag), check out these Maybelline SuperStay Ink Crayons, which are sold in 32 gorgeous colors. The long-lasting lip crayon promises to stay on for eight hours or longer without smudging, and as an added perk, it comes with a built-in sharpener that allows you to preserve the pointy tip for as long as you continue using it. Your lips — and your pocket book — will be happy.

Available shades: 32

3. Best Sheer Lip Crayon

On the other end of the coverage spectrum, sheer formulas allow for subtle tints that can be worn for daytime-casual looks, then built into a richer color that looks gorgeous come evening. Because matte crayons can be hard to apply on dry or flaky lips, this sheer, buildable lip crayon and its hydrating benefits (courtesy of coconut oil and shea butter) may be worth considering if your lips are on the dry side. It’s also a great choice for anyone who prefers a shinier, more natural-looking finish.

Available shades: 8

4. Best Moisturizing Lip Crayon

For even more hydration packed into a multi-functional formula, this balm-crayon hybrid has a moisturizing core that’s full of nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and sunflower butter. Because it’s a softer textured lip balm with a chubby shape, it offers less precise coverage than the other crayons on this list (so if you’re all about sharp lines and edges, this isn’t the pick for you). That said, it can be easily applied without a mirror, so it’s a great choice for low-effort touchups throughout the day.

Available shades: 10

5. Best Hybrid Lip Liner/Lip Crayon

If you’re looking for a lip crayon that can double as lip liner, Trish McEvoy’s Essential Pencil Lip Crayon is the one for you. Although this luxury pick comes in just three shades, the quality is evident: It glides on smoothly courtesy of waxes and castor seed oil, but it has a firm, pointy tip that allows for precise lip-lining. The three shades it does come in are three gorgeous, versatile neutrals — there’s a rosy pink, a bold, rich berry, and Plum Brown — all of which leave behind a semi-matte finish. The only relative downside is that this pencil does require sharpening, but that also means you can get as precise a tip as you want.

Available shades: 3

6. Best Organic Lip Crayon

While “clean” beauty remains an unregulated term, these Inika lip crayons boast third-party certifications from the Australian Certified Organic Party and the Organic Food Chain Party, so they actually live up to their claims. Like the Trish McEvoy crayon above, these are more on the lip-linery side of the lip crayon spectrum, so they’re great for precise lining and filling. These are nice and creamy as well, thanks to ingredients like coconut oil, carnauba wax, and vitamin E, so they’ll glide along your lips seamlessly. If you don’t own a sharpener (which these crayons will require), you can pick up a cheap one here.

Available shades: 3

7. Honorable Mention

These LORAC Pro Matte Lip Crayons are unique in that they’re not as pointy as some of the other crayons on this list, but they’re also not quite chubby. Instead, they have a small, rounded tip that allows for less-precise lining, but smooth, effortless filling. The formula is rich in açaí berry, pomegranate, grape seed extract, and vitamins C and E, so they offer some antioxidant benefits as well.