Light and breathable linen pants allow for movement and comfort while keeping you effortlessly cool. And to help make online ordering easier, I’ve rounded up the best linen pants for petites that have earned rave reviews from shoppers who are 5 feet, 4 inches or under. Plus, there’s a variety of colors, styles, and inseam lengths to choose from.

What To Look For When Shopping For Linen Pants For Petites

When looking for a pair of petite pants, the inseam length is an important consideration. To find the best fit, stylists recommend looking for inseams that range between 21 and 31 inches, depending on your height and the style of pants. For example, you may want an inseam of 26 to 27 inches for straight-leg pants, while cropped styles with an inseam of 21 to 23 inches might suit. If you’re unsure of your inseam length, you can use a soft measuring tape to jot down your measurements before you shop.

In addition, one factor to keep in mind is that 100% linen pants can be expected to shrink up to 4% when washed for the first time — which may make an impact on the inseam length. If you prefer less shrinkage, look for linen that’s blended with other materials or has already been pre-shrunk.

Lastly, linen pants are super versatile and come in lots of styles, from form-fitting and tapered to loose and flowy. Scroll on for the best linen pants for petites — and don’t forget about the power of accessorizing to dress these breezy pants up for work or a night out with friends.

01 These Casual Linen Pants In A Variety Of Colors IXIMO 100% Linen Ankle Length Pants Amazon $37 See On Amazon These 100% linen pants feature a tapered ankle design with a drawstring closure in the front and comfy elastic in the back. They also have side pockets for extra comfort and convenience. And with 14 colors to choose from, there’s an option to complement any style. According to reviewers, the lengths listed on the size chart measure from waist to cuff, and one shopper noted the large size has a 26-inch inseam. In addition, many petite reviewers were pleased with the fit. But keep in mind, these pants may shrink a bit in the wash since they’re 100% linen. A glowing review: “I'm 5" ft even roughly 140-150lbs [...] They fit me perfect. The length is just below my ankle & just below my bellybutton at the waist. They are not tight at all, just the right amount of slack for me.” Material: 100% Linen | Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 14 | Care Instructions: Hand Wash/Machine Gentle Cycle

02 These Soft & Versatile Linen-Blend Pants Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Pant Amazon $32 See On Amazon These versatile linen pants feature a cotton-linen blend for comfort and softness. They can be easily dressed up or down, have comfy side pockets, and come in five different colors, including dark blue, white, and terracotta. With a drawstring closure and an inseam of 30.5 inches, many petite reviewers find them to be a perfect fit. A glowing review: “I absolutely adore these pants. I’ve coveted a good pair of linen pants for many years and found the perfect pair! I ordered them in a 1X and 2X and didn’t need to try on the 2X since the smaller pair fit perfectly. My waist is ~39” and hips ~48” and I’m just under 5’4”.” Material: 55% Linen, 45% Cotton | Sizes: 1X — 6X | Colors: 5 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

03 A Pair of Breezy Linen Pants That Are Perfect For The Beach Rapbin Cotton Linen Pants with Pockets Amazon $37 See On Amazon These easy-breezy classic linen pants are a beach lover’s dream. The cotton-linen blend, wide-leg design, and multiple pockets make them ideal for strolling down the boardwalk or lounging around the house. In addition, a convenient size chart with inseam length is available to help petite shoppers find their perfect fit. A glowing review: “These are GORGEOUS! I didn’t expect to love them so much!! [...] I am 5’4” and around 147lbs and got a large and it fits like a glove and looks and feels amazing!!” Material: 30% Linen, 70% Cotton | Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 11 | Care Instructions: Hand Wash/Machine Wash Cold

04 These Cropped Paper Bag Pants That Go With Everything Goodthreads Linen Blend Paperbag Pant Amazon $39 See On Amazon A chic paper bag design, cropped style, and various color options make this pair of linen pants the ultimate addition to your wardrobe. They feature a cotton-linen blend, pockets, and stylish pleats at the hip too. One helpful reviewer wrote that the inseam measurement for sizes 10 and 12 was 22 inches long. A glowing review: “I’m 5’0, 112lbs. and bought my normal size 0. Fits perfectly and the bottom of the leg hits right at the top of the ankle just like I hoped! Fabric is super light and perfect for summer but I can see these working really well for spring and fall as well!” Material: 55% Linen, 45% Cotton | Sizes: 2 — 14 | Colors: 6 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

05 A Pair Of Lounge-Worthy Linen Pants MEOMUA Cropped Linen Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon Pair these casual linen pants with a crop top, flowy tank, or T-shirt for a cool and carefree vibe. The wide-leg design and mid-rise style with an elastic drawstring waist add comfort, while the deep pockets allow you to carry everything you need. According to reviewers, the inseam is approximately 27.5 to 29 inches. A glowing review: “They're my ultimate favorite and they're petite friendly. I'm 5'1 and they hit at my ankles perfectly.” Material: 55% Linen, 45% Cotton | Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 3 | Care Instructions: Machine Washable

06 These Polished Pants For The Office & Beyond ASSUAL Straight Leg Linen Pant with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a more formal pair of trousers, these straight-leg linen pants with a zipper closure might be perfect. The viscose-linen blend boasts a hint of spandex to add a touch of stretch to keep things comfortable. They also have comfy side pockets and a belt loop so you can accessorize. Best of all, many petite reviewers love the shorter length and comfortable fabric. A glowing review: “They fit very well and are super comfortable, too [...] They are dressy enough to wear to work, but could also be fine just for running errands. Note that they do hit slightly above my ankles (and I'm 5'4) so if you're tall, these might end up being more like capris on you.” Material: 65% Viscose, 30% Linen, 5% Spandex | Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 6 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

07 These High-Waisted Pants With Cute Button Detail WUDODO Cropped Linen Pants Amazon $35 Amazon No matter how you style these linen pants, they’ll make any outfit look effortlessly cute and polished. They feature a blend of rayon, polyester, nylon, and linen for comfort, moisture-wicking, and stretch. The button accents add a stylish touch to the chic paper bag design and the convenient size chart with inseam lengths will help you pick the perfect pair. The pants have comfy pockets, too. A glowing review: “I am 5'4" [...] The pants fit me very well and except for the length, look very similar to how they are shown on the model. They are a bit longer on me and aren't really a cropped length, but more of an ankle pant, although I can easily roll them up if I want to.” Material: 39% Rayon, 34% Polyester, 17% Nylon, 10% Linen | Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 10 | Care Instructions: n/a

08 A Pair Of Wide Palazzo Pants That Go From Day To Night KTILG Palazzo Linen Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon These cool palazzo pants feature a dramatic, wide-leg design that gives you the look and feel of a skirt in the comfort of a pant. They also have a drawstring waist and convenient side pockets to maximize comfort. Plus, the pants are made of a pre-shrunk cotton-linen blend, so you won’t have to worry about them changing too much in the wash. A glowing review: “This type of thing is usually way too long for me and has to be hemmed, but the length was perfect to the floor (I’m 5‘4“) [...] This looks like a maxi skirt, but it offers the versatility of pants, and the pockets are great!” Material: 30% Linen, 70% Cotton | Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 5 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

09 A Cotton-Linen Blend With Striped Detail Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Wide Leg Pant Amazon $32 See On Amazon These cute wide-leg linen pants feature stylish pinstripes and come in various colors and prints to suit any wardrobe. The linen-cotton blend creates softness and breathability while the wide leg design adds comfort and movement. Petite reviewers love the relaxed fit and length of these pants as well as the convenient pockets. One reviewer noted the small size has a 27.5-inch inseam. A glowing review: “These fit great and l [don’t] need any alterations to the length. I’m 5 ft 3 in and these pants stop right below my ankles.” Material: 55% Linen, 45% Cotton | Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors & Styles: 8 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash

10 These Linen Pants With A Tapered Ankle Mordenmiss Linen Ankle Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon These 100% linen pants are the quintessential warm-weather lounge pant. Offered in a variety of fun colors, these cropped pants can be paired with almost any top to create a chic but casual look. They also have a comfortable elastic waistband and side pockets. Plus, reviewers love the tapered design and that these pants get softer and softer after each wash — though keep in mind, they may shrink a bit in the wash. A glowing review: “These pants were just as I hoped they would be. I ordered a size large, expecting them to be either too big or too small, but they are perfect! I am 5'0' and the pants are the perfect length for me.” Material: 100% Linen | Sizes: Medium — XX-Large | Colors: 5 | Care Instructions: Machine Wash Gentle Cycle