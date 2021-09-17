Over the years of being my own manicurist, I've gotten into the habit of opting for light pink polishes whenever I find myself struggling to pick a color, solely because they work across every season and for any event you could possibly find yourself attending. When determining the best light pink nail polishes to add to your collection, there are a number of factors to consider, most notably the shade of pink and the finish. Sheer, glossy pinks always look understated and clean, while baby-pink mattes and shimmering formulas feel a bit more playful; but all of the best polishes will go on smoothly and give you (at least) several days of chip-free wear.

While not a dealbreaker for some, others will prefer that their light pink polishes are free of certain chemicals that nail polish companies have been removing from their products in recent years, including formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, toluene, camphor, dibutyl phthalate (DBT), triphenyl phosphate, xylene, ethyl tosylamide/epoxy resin, and parabens. These polishes will often be labelled as three-free, five-free, or seven-free, depending on how many of the aforementioned ingredients the formula doesn’t contain. You’ll even find a 10-free option on the list ahead.

Scroll on to shop the best light pink nail polishes available on Amazon, whether you want to go with a sheer, barely-there shade or punch things up with some holographic shimmer.

1. Best Drugstore Gel Effect Polish

Sally Hansen's Miracle Gel Nail Polish gives you a glossy, gel-like finish without actually having to use a UV curing lamp (and, more annoyingly, without having to soak the polish off at home). ‘Pinky Promise’ is the opaque, rose-pink color pictured above, but this gel polish also comes in a few other light pink shades, such as ‘In The Sheer’ and ‘Plush Blush.’ Apply two thin coats of the color and one coat of the Miracle Gel Top Coat (allowing each coat to fully dry), and your high-shine mani will remain chip-free for up to eight days.

2. Best Prestige Gel Effect Polish

If you love OPI products, the shade ‘Hollywood & Vibe’ from the brand’s Infinite Shine line is another light-pink option that looks and performs similar to a gel, minus the maintenance. Part of the brand's Hollywood collection, the polish uses OPI’s own ProStay Technology to ensure the color stays intact with a high-shine finish for up to 11 days when used as part of their Infinite Shine system. Layer on two thin coats of color after applying the Infinite Shine Primer base coat, then seal it all in with the Infinite Shine Gloss top coat.

3. Best Classic Light Pink Polish

Revlon launched their first nail polish in 1937, and though they've changed the formula since, you can still count on them for all of the classic colors — including this opaque pale pink, ‘Coy.’ The formula is infused with conditioning vitamin E, and the polish forms a shock-absorbing and chip-resistant film to further help strengthen and protect your nails. Revlon also uses an angled brush to help deposit color evenly and eliminate streaks, which makes for an easy at-home manicure. This is a traditional polish, not a gel-effect polish, so it may not be as shiny or long-lasting as the two options above, but it’s still a great, affordable polish to add to your collection.

4. Best Glittery Light Pink Polish

Use Zoya Nail Polish in ‘Monet’ as a sparkly topper over your favorite polish, or wear it on its own for a super-sheer confetti effect. This is more of a clear polish with oversized pieces of light pink glitter, and like Zoya's entire line of polishes, it's vegan friendly and free from 10 common chemicals (formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, dibutyl phthalate, toluene, camphor, TPHP, parabens, xylene, ethyl tosylamide, and lead).

5. Best Holographic Light Pink Polish

For more of an opaque pink glitter, ILNP Boutique Nail Lacquer in ‘Ballet Slipper’ is a light peachy pink that saturates nails in shimmering color when applied in two coats. Because the holographic glitter particles are so tiny, they sit smoothly on your nails (aka you don't have to worry about the glitter feeling rough or snagging on your clothes). ILNP's line is also cruelty-free and formulated without formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, toluene, dibutyl phthalate, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, and xylene.

6. Best Sheer Pink Polish

This line of barely-there pinks from Cirque Colors will add a glossy, natural finish that's perfect for a your-nails-but-better effect on its own, or as a base for French manicures. ‘Chiffon’ (pictured) is described as a sheer ballet pink, but all of the colors in the line fit the light-pink bill — ‘Georgette’ and ‘Voile’ lean more mauve, ‘Linen’ looks almost white, and ‘Organza’ is almost beige. All of these polishes are designed and handcrafted in Brooklyn, NY, and they’re cruelty-free and 10-free, as well.

7. Best Quick-Drying Nail Polish

Admittedly, it can be time-consuming to wait for your nails to dry. Dazzle Dry Nail Lacquer was developed by a bio-organic chemist to give you nails that are completely set in five minutes, and it's pro-approved by nail technician Serene Gillick who also gives it points for being long-lasting. ‘Livin' La Vida Yoga’ is a semi-sheer, shimmering pale pink that's meant to be used as the third step in the brand's four-part system (which comprises a nail prep, base coat, lacquer, and top coat). In addition to not testing on animals or using any animal byproducts, Dazzle Dry is also seven-free.

8. Best Set Of Light Pink Gel Polishes

If you're so dedicated to a gel routine that you've invested in your own UV/LED lamp for at-home use, consider adding Gellen's ‘Angel Pinks’ series to your collection. The six-color set comes with a range of light pink shades, including a barely-there beige pink and a summery bubblegum. While it requires a little extra work to cure each coat of polish (and later remove it all), the color will last you anywhere between 14 and 21 days — just don't forget to purchase the base and top coats and a curing lamp if you're venturing into at-home gel manis for the first time.