I submit to you a universally acknowledged truth: There is always room in your closet for one more jumpsuit. Versatile wardrobe heroes that they are, the best jumpsuits for plus sizes can be whatever you need them to be, whether elegant evening attire or a casual everyday outfit. If you’ve been looking for a reason to add to your own collection (or start one), here are some things to consider while shopping.

How would you describe your personal style? I think that’s a great place to start when shopping for anything, but especially when it comes to the best jumpsuits. If you tend to favor casual attire, or if you prefer comfort above all else, seek a jumpsuit made of a soft, stretchy material like denim, cotton, or jersey, or in a cut that’s slouchy and relaxed. But jumpsuits can be dressy, too: Just look for fabrics like lace or chiffon, a tailored cut, or elevated details like belts and decorative sleeves. That said, jumpsuits are the ultimate blank-slate garment, so you can turn the dial from dressy to casual (or the other way around) with a simple accessories swap. And for those who want to look instantly put-together while still staying cool in hotter temperatures, there are even a few rompers on this list.

If you’re ready to find your new favorite one-and-done outfit, read on to shop 10 of the best jumpsuits for plus sizes on Amazon.

01 A Comfy Yet Polished Jumpsuit You’ll Wear To All Your Parties eVogues Deep V Jumpsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon Need an easy party outfit? Reach for this V-neck jumpsuit; you’ll look stunning and feel comfy, even when engaging in awkward small talk. Short sleeves, a defined waist, and a surplice top add structure and elegance, while the delicate ruched ankles will pair perfectly with strappy heels. That soft, stretchy fabric moves comfortably with you, and the best part? It has pockets. Black is always a sophisticated choice, but if you’re feeling bold, opt for one of the painterly or graphic prints. Rave review: “This is sooooo comfortable. I took it on a 6 day cruise and it was the thing I kept reaching for. So nice for when I got sun burnt. Great for day or night. Can be dressed up or down. I even used it as a pool cover. I plan to purchase in every color.” Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 3X

Available colors: 17

02 This Utilitarian-Chic Jumpsuit With A Tie Waist The Drop Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit Amazon $60 See On Amazon This jumpsuit by The Drop is the sort of versatile piece you’ll reach for constantly. Made of a soft, poly-spandex blend, it features a wrap-style neckline and tie waist, with wide legs that are equal parts comfortable and on-trend. It’s a silhouette that will pair perfectly with loafers for the office or with sandals for brunch. The olive shade pictured feels ever-so-slightly utilitarian (it would look great with combat boots), but you can’t go wrong with the black or navy shades, too. Rave review: “This jumpsuit surpassed my expectations. First off, when I pulled it out of the package I couldn't believe how heavy the fabric was, but not in a bad way at all. In a way that made you feel like you were going to be wearing a nice outfit. It fit my body perfectly. [...] The V was not too low and it had a nice little snap to keep it from popping open. The crotch was neither too high or too low, just where you would expect it to hit. The belt is removable but also has nice loop holes for it to slide through. [...] Beautiful garment with thoughtfulness given to us women with a little larger assets.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 3

03 An Elegant Jumpsuit With A Floaty Chiffon Overlay Pink Queen Sleeveless Chiffon Jumpsuit Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a little extra drama, this jumpsuit brings it. A modern take on the hostess pants of the ’50s, this features a floaty chiffon overlay that moves so beautifully when you walk, as well as relaxed legs, a defined waist, and tank sleeves to complete the silhouette. White is a fresh choice for the warmer months, but the other shades on offer — like black, cobalt, and wine red — are equally chic. Pair with statement jewelry for even more oomph. Rave review: “I have been pleasantly surprised with this jumpsuit. It is perfect for weddings and can be dressed up or down. The fit is comfortable and the garment is well made.” Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 6

04 This Romper That’ll Keep You Cute & Cool In Warmer Temps Yskkt Short Sleeve V Neck Romper Amazon $22 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers praise this romper as being “super comfortable and casual,” and it’s not hard to see why. With short sleeves and a short hemline, you’ll find this jumpsuit is suited to so many summer activities, whether you pair it with espadrilles for brunch, sneakers for errands, or wear it as a cover-up at the beach. The breathable, polyester-cotton fabric and relaxed-fit top are precisely the sort of thing you want to wear when it’s so hot, you’d rather wear nothing at all. Rave review: “I love the color. It is so comfortable. The material is super soft, and it has pockets! Big enough pockets to fit my phone and wallet into. Edit: I've had this for a while now, and I could live in this thing. It is one of the most comfortable things I own. I'm in love.” Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 5

05 This Sleeveless Jumpsuit That’s Just As Comfy As Pajamas Amazon Essentials Studio Jumpsuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Perfect for anyone who wants to feel like they’re wearing pajamas while still looking polished, this jumpsuit by Amazon Essentials features a sleeveless top and cuffed pant legs, all made of a stretchy blend of viscose, cotton, and elastane. The drawstring waist offers definition, comfort, and adjustability, while pockets add another practical touch. The ultimate style chameleon, this looks just as cute with sneakers or sandals for daytime as it does a pair of black boots and a leather jacket for an autumn night out. It’s available in so may fun colors and prints, but this animal print version is particularly chic. Rave review: “I mostly just lounge around the house in it but it’s great for running around. It can be worn all year long IMO, colder weather I just throw a cardigan on. The material is good quality, on the thicker side, not at all see through. Soft and very comfortable as well. If you see your size in stock hurry and order it!” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 20

06 A Harem Jumpsuit That’s So Flowy & Comfy Pastel by Vivienne Harem Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon How editorial is this short-sleeve harem jumpsuit? It comes in 13 pretty shades, like mustard, cherry red, lilac and teal — all chic departures from classic black (though you can always opt for black, too) — and those cropped harem legs cut the coolest silhouette. Whether you wear it with high-top sneakers, lug-sole boots, or slide sandals, this jumpsuit’s relaxed fit and rayon-spandex fabric will keep you feeling breathable and cool (both figuratively and literally). The scooped neckline is the perfect canvas for a statement necklace, if you wanted to wear this out to dinner. Rave review: “Ladies, ladies, ladies. Allow me to tell you how wonderful these are! I purchased every color and in some cases duplicates of the colors that I really like [...] After receiving my first order it quickly became my summer uniform. You can dress it down with flat sandals and dress it up with platform sandals and funky jewelry. They are a light, stretchy material that handle well in the laundry and I always get compliments when I wear one - which in the case of this summer was nearly every day!” Available sizes: X-Large — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 13

07 This Chic Black Romper With Elevated Details Sheln Mesh Sleeve Romper Amazon $50 See On Amazon This chic black romper is full of elevated details to dress up your look. Long mesh sleeves with contrasting cuffs add textural interest, and a plunging notched collar harkens to classic suiting. The decorative gold buttons feel a little ’90s, but that asymmetrical hem keeps the overall look modern. This would be an amazing alternative to a dress for a night out, but you can change up the vibe by changing the shoe: Go punk with lug-sole boots, or try a strappy heel for elegance. Rave review: “It fit amazing but I would size up one or two. I’m normally a 1 x and I bought a 3 x because I have a large chest. I’m 5’5 and the length was perfect.” Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 1

08 A Plunging Denim Jumpsuit That’s More Versatile Than You Might Think Dollhouse Denim Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon This denim jumpsuit is the sort of versatile piece you’ll wear all year long. Featuring a plunging neckline, flared wide legs, and adorable criss-cross back straps, this jumpsuit is unlimited by time or season. Need a cute daytime outfit? Layer a fitted T-shirt underneath and pop on some white sneakers. Going out? Wear this with nothing underneath and a pair of sky-high heels. In cold weather, wear it with a fitted turtleneck. Basically, you’re going to do everything but sleep in this. The cotton is blended with 2% spandex, so you’re getting versatility, style, and comfort all in one. Rave review: “Absolutely LOVE these overalls! They fit great. It has a nice stretch. The material is quality and the cut was so perfect on my body. The length was good too [...]” Available sizes: 14 — 24

Available colors: 1

09 This Cute, Tropical-Print Romper For Your Next Beach Vacation MakeMeChic Floral Print Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon The sweet fluttery sleeves on this romper are the perfect accompaniment to your tropical beach vacation (or a summertime staycation). The cute tropical print, short length, and breathable polyester material are ideal for warm weather, while the elasticized waist adds structure. The sweet tie at the back of the neck is a charming final detail. You can dress it up or down by pairing it with sneakers or heels, depending on the occasion. Rave review: “Never worn a romper and wasn’t sure what to expect. Ordered this to wear on vacation and it was the perfect outfit for a dinner out. I did order a size up since I’m 5’10 and was worried it would be too short and it fit perfect.” Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 4