By Marissa DeSantis
When you want to reach red carpet-ready levels of radiance in a flash, a highlighter stick is the quickest application route, since it doesn't require a brush and can easily be used on-the-go. Most of the best highlighter sticks will consist of a balm-like formula that glides over skin smoothly and imparts a weightless, shimmery sheen. Some highlighter sticks will give you a sheer, lit-from-within glow, while others produce a more reflective effect with colorful, holographic finishes. They can even include skin-nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, castor seed oil, and green tea extract.
When it comes to where to apply your highlighter, the options are almost as diverse as the finishes and colors you have to choose from. The easiest way to remember where to dab on highlighter is to think of the places where the sun would naturally hit your face first (down the bridge of your nose, across the tops of your cheekbones, and under your brow bone). You can also put some highlighter on the inner corners of your eyes to fake a more wide-awake look, and at the cupid's bow to create the illusion of fuller lips.
From gorgeous golds to pearlescent pinks, shop the best highlighter sticks on the market right now, just ahead.