There are products in your beauty routine that serve a strictly practical purpose, while others feel decidedly more indulgent. But every so often, a product comes along that combines a little bit of both — like hair perfume, in this instance. While many luxury beauty brands offer their best-selling perfumes in versions specifically formulated for your hair, unsurprisingly, in the best hair perfume category, it’s largely dominated by hair care brands for their formulas that not only cloak hair in a signature scent, but provide heat protection, shine, and hydration, too.

Much like your go-to perfume, the hair perfume you choose will largely depend on your personal olfactory taste. Whether you lean towards floral scents or earthier, woodsy notes, hair perfumes are also similar to traditional perfumes in that they combine top, middle, and base notes to create more dimensional, complex scents. If you're wondering why you can't just spritz your usual perfume through your hair and call it day, the general consensus is that most traditional perfumes contain alcohol, which has the potential to dry out your hair over time. Instead, the best hair perfumes include many of the same nourishing ingredients that you look for in your hair care products, like nourishing oils and antioxidant-rich botanical extracts.

For a luxurious way to refresh your hair between washes, try any of the best hair perfumes from the list ahead.

1. The Overall Best Hair Perfume

All of Oribe's hair products smell heavenly enough to replace your everyday perfume (in fact, the brand's signature scent is so beloved, they actually did turn it into an eau de parfum). But the Côte D'Azur Hair Refresher was specifically created to provide multiple benefits while neutralizing odors and refreshing hair between washes. Checking off every concern you could possibly think of, Oribe's Hair Refresher uses cetrimonium chloride to eliminate static, aloe leaf juice to hydrate, and the brand's own blend of watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower extracts to protect against environmental damage. Of course, it still contains Oribe's signature scent, which was developed with a French fragrance house, to keep your hair smelling like you just stepped out of the salon — even if you're going on day six sans washing.

2. Best Hair Perfume Under $10

For a hair perfume that's less than $10, try one of Pacifica Beauty's Hair & Body Mist scents. Each of the multipurpose mists uses natural and essential oils meant to blend with your body chemistry for a more unique scent. No matter which fragrance you choose, all of the mists are free from parabens, phthalates, and propylene glycol, and housed in a recyclable bottle that's made from post-consumer recycled plastic. While you won't find any conditioning ingredients in this hair perfume, it is completely free from alcohol, so you don't have to worry about it drying your hair out.

Available scents: 5

3. Best Travel-Size Hair Perfume

Sol de Janeiro took the sugary scent of their cult-favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and turned it into a perfume mist that can be used on your hair and body. With over 7,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, Sol de Janeiro’s perfume mist is best suited for those who love sweet, sultry, tropical-leaning scents. In addition to smelling delicious, the formula works to keep your hair and skin moisturized thanks to the addition of hydrogenated castor oil in the formula. The mini spray featured here is small enough to throw in your tote or toiletry bag, making it perfect for travel and on-the-go use. Plus, it comes in several other scents, from sweet plum and vanilla to coconut and praline.

Available scents: 5

4. Best Hair Perfume That Protects Against Sun Damage

Like all Moroccanoil products, argan oil is the key ingredient used in this hair and body mist for its vitamin- and fatty acid-rich makeup that hydrates and nourishes dry hair. It also includes glycerin and vitamin E, in the form of tocopheryl acetate, to provide further moisturizing benefits, while Moroccanoil’s own UV Absorber technology helps protect hair from sun-induced damage. If you're familiar with the brand’s best-selling Treatment Oil, you'll recognize the scent immediately, which combines sweet florals with spicy amber notes. The result is a scent that feels decidedly sultry and warm, and almost impossible not to like.

5. Best Hair Perfume That Reduces Static

Preventing static and adding shine is the main goal of this Goldwell Kerasilk hair perfume. Panthenol helps with hair manageability here, and the perfume itself is a blend of fresh citrus, creamy tuberose, and warm vanilla, musk, and sandalwood notes. While it will certainly refresh hair between washes, you can also use it on towel-dried hair to stop static in its tracks before it even starts.

6. Best Splurge

This hair perfume doesn't come cheap, but if you've ever tried any of Molton Brown's bath gels or body oils, you know how dreamy their products are (plus, the brand holds a Royal Warrant from Queen Elizabeth, in case that helps explain the jaw-dropping price tags). The Suede Orris Hair Mist takes its inspiration (and star ingredients) from Tuscany and has a light, powdery, floral scent. Earthy Tuscan orris, which is the root of the iris flower, is paired with more traditional floral notes of rose and jasmine, while cedarwood and patchouli add a touch of creaminess. Additionally, panthenol and glycerin have been included in the formula to condition hair and add shine. This aesthetically pleasing bottle would look stunning on your bathroom counter or vanity, too.