Concealer is one of those desert-island beauty picks I never want to be without — but neutral shades just scratch the surface of concealer's greatness. Color-correcting options, like green concealers, can calm redness caused by irritation, rosacea, and acne flare-ups, or just general flushing. For a quick refresh, green concealers work to neutralize redness because green and red are contrasting colors (remember when you learned about the color wheel in elementary school?). Choosing the best green concealer for you shouldn’t be overly complicated, as you don't have to worry about finding a shade that blends in with your skin tone. In general, pale, mint-green colors will work best with fair to tan skin tones, while true green concealers are better suited for deeper skin tones. When selecting your green concealer, keep in mind what formulas you do (and don't) like — e.g., liquids, sticks, or creams — as well as what tends to work best with your skin type. Naturally, a green concealer will be best for spot treating redness, while anyone looking to neutralize redness across a larger area of their face may find a green primer to be more helpful.

The most important factor when it comes to green concealers is how you apply them. After you cleanse and prep your skin, you'll want to apply the green concealer on the red areas of your face before foundation (you can use your fingers or a makeup brush, whichever you prefer). If you notice a green tint to your skin, that's totally normal. Once you apply your foundation, dot your usual concealer on top of the green areas and blend everything in.

1. Best Cream Concealer

A best-selling product from the brand, NYX’s HD Photogenic Concealer Wand features a doe-foot wand that allows you to more precisely dot your green concealer onto your face. The creamy formula contains humectants and emollients like glycerin and coconut oil to help your skin retain moisture and softness. Because it also contains mattifying silica, the concealer suits all skin types, from oily to dry. If you're in need of a new regular concealer as well, NYX also gets bonus points for its comprehensive color selection — including three color correctors and 20 skin-like shades.

2. Best Click-Pen Concealer

This Maybelline Camo Color Correcting Pen is a full-coverage concealer packaged in a convenient, pen-like tube. Twisting the bottom of the pen will allow you to deposit color onto the wand, which features a cushion applicator tip for lightly blending the color directly into your skin. Darker skin tones will also find this color-correcting pen to be a better match for them, because it's more pigmented than the typical mint-green concealers that work better on fairer skin tones.

3. Best Concealer Stick

The thicker texture of this Palladio Treatment Stick Concealer makes it ideal for skin that’s on the drier side. Plus, the stick formula means you can throw it in your bag for on-the-go touchups without having to worry about concealer leaking in your bag. Palladio's products are all cruelty-free, and this concealer is infused with antioxidant-rich ingredients like aloe leaf extract, green tea leaf extract, and ginkgo leaf extract, which can provide anti-inflammatory benefits.

4. Best Airbrush Concealer

Obviously, you'll need the Temptu airbrush device for this one, but whether you're dedicated to an airbrush makeup routine or you're looking into using the device for a special occasion, color correcting is still an option. The Perfect Canvas One Step Concealer & Color Corrector AirPod gets attached to the Temptu Air to disperse a micro-fine mist of color that's buildable yet undetectable. This green shade is best for fair to tan skin tones, and you'll want to apply it over red areas using circular motions with your Temptu, until it's just neutralized.

5. Best Cushion Compact

Cushion compacts (both foundations and concealers) have quickly become one of the most popular Korean beauty products to make their way Stateside. But you can also find them in color-correcting versions thanks to The Crème Shop. The brand's Clean Canvas Color Correcting Cushion Primer is a lightweight, liquid formula that works well on all skin types. It's loaded with good-for-skin ingredients that aim to reduce signs of inflammation (aka the cause of most redness in the first place), including niacinamide, allantoin, and Centella Asiatica extract. The included sponge applicator and small, mirrored compact make this another handy choice for applying easily on the go.

6. Best Color-Correcting Palette

Green concealer is just one of several color-correcting options to choose from. Stila's Correct And Perfect All In One Color Correcting Palette contains five cream concealers (and two tinted setting powders) that work on all skin tones, so it’s great to keep in your bag if you’re always the one doing your friends’ makeup. In addition to green, you'll find peach and orange concealers to neutralize unwanted under-eye circles (peach for fair to medium skin tones and orange for darker skin tones), pink concealer to brighten, and yellow to neutralize hyperpigmentation. Each cream concealer provides buildable coverage with a nourishing formula that includes the brand's signature mineral complex to help keep your skin balanced.

7. Best Green Color Correcting Drops

These Algenist Reveal Concentrated Color Correcting Drops are a totally customizable approach to neutralizing unwanted redness. Formulated with green microalgae, you can use it as an all-over primer or as a spot treatment on smaller areas or blemishes. But because of its dropper applicator and serum-like consistency, you can also mix a few drops of the green pigment into your concealer to color correct targeted spots, or into your foundation to save a few steps in your routine.

8. Best Green Primer

As mentioned earlier, if you're looking to cover larger areas of redness, it's better to opt for a green primer that can be applied over your entire face. Touch In Sol’s No Pore Blem Primer Base is a color-correcting base that minimizes both redness and the appearance of enlarged pores. In addition to its green tint, the primer also helps to nourish skin with moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, and pumpkin seed oil, as well as skin-soothing centella asiatica extract.