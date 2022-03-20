When it comes to nourishing but easily absorbed skin oils, it’s hard to beat grapeseed oil. Add to that acne- and inflammation-fighting properties, and it’s no wonder it’s a popular pick that’s suitable for almost everyone, even those with oily skin. However, not all oils are created equally. To find the best grapeseed oil for skin, you’ll want to consider how it is produced to maintain the potency.

When it comes to how the oil is produced, the three most common processes are solvent, cold pressed, and expeller pressed. With the solvent process, ground grape seeds are mixed with a solvent, commonly hexane, to remove the oil, and then the entire blend is heated up with the goal of removing the solvent. Solvent extraction is an efficient process, but some choose to avoid the chance of residual hexane and the heat has the potential of reducing the potency of the oil, which is why solvent-processed oils have also been avoided for this list.

Both cold-pressed and expeller-pressed grapeseed oils are extracted through physical processes without exposure to harsh chemicals like hexane. Cold-pressed oils must be kept at or below 122 degrees Fahrenheit so it tends to be a slower process with the aim of maintaining more of the grape seed’s antioxidants and other benefits. On the other hand, expeller-pressed oils are created using more friction than cold-pressed oils, which means the oil experiences more heat, but these tend to be a little less expensive than cold-pressed oils.

Whether you want a large, cost-effective bottle of grapeseed oil for the body or spend a little more on a cold-pressed option, these grapeseed oils are all hexane-free and have gotten hundreds of raves from customers.

1. The Best Cold-Pressed Grapeseed Oil

With its low-heat extraction process to maintain the most potency, cold-pressing is often seen as the gold standard for oils. Maple Holistics’s cold-pressed grapeseed oil is cruelty-free and undiluted, and it has earned more than 800 five-star ratings. The press-top cap makes dispensing easy. If you’d like to mix your own oil blends, the brand also sells a variety of other cold-pressed oils including jojoba, almond, and argan oils.

According to a fan: “I love the consistency of this oil!! It's very light and does not feel heavy on my skin. I use it mostly on my face, elbows, hands, and scalp. It easily absorbs into my skin and leaves it feeling smooth and moisturized but never greasy! That's the perfect combination.”

2. The Best Organic Grapeseed Oil

If you’re looking to avoid a range of potentially harmful chemicals, you might prefer an organic, hexane-free grapeseed oil like this popular pick from NOW Solutions. This expeller-pressed oil is certified organic by a third-party organization, and it’s still relatively inexpensive. It features an easy-to-use press-top cap and is backed by a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 3,000 customers have weighed in.

According to a fan: “I use this every night to oil cleanse to remove makeup, dirt, sweat, etc. I have sensitive/acne prone skin and it doesn’t break me out at all. It’s helped to moisturize/repair my skin barrier and my skin looks better than it has in a while. I typically use a wash cloth to help get all of the oil off before following with my usual cleanser since it doesn’t emulsify. Also great as a facial oil for the last step in my skincare routine.”

3. The Budget Expeller-Pressed Oil

For a high-quality product that’s still cost-effective, this expeller-pressed grapeseed oil is a great option. Though it’s primarily marketed for cooking, many reviewers attest that it’s also great on the skin. And since it’s food-grade, you can be rest assured that it’s safe if you’re looking to apply it to the lips. With 16.9 fluid ounces in each bottle, it’s also the best value on this list. However, the screw-top lid and bottle size might be a drawback for some, and you might want to transfer some into a rollerball bottle, dropper, or other easy-to-dispense container.

According to a fan: “I use this as a base oil for my homemade essential oil face serum. This [oil] is great! I was a little worried about the purity and if it would cause me to breakout. I've read that if an oil isn't good or has impurities it can cause you to breakout. This one did not cause me to breakout at all. It has made my skin LESS oily, I can't believe it! In fact my friends and family have been commenting on how great my skin looks. I have acne prone, oily, sun damaged skin.”

4. The Best Grapeseed Oil Blend

With a fragrance-free mix of nourishing, organic cold-pressed oils including grapeseed, sweet almond, jojoba, and sunflower oils, this best-selling oil blend is potent while still being gentle enough for sensitive skin. Plus, it’s not just for the face; you can also use it in the hair, on the body, and more. With more than 2,000 five-star reviews, it has been customer tested and approved. It comes with a spray cap. And if you’d prefer a naturally scented option, the brand also makes a blend featuring lavender essential oil.

According to a fan: “I developed some sort of skin allergy/sensitivity since earlier this year. Was constantly itchy, saw a dermatologist, tried a bunch of different lotions. Nothing seemed to help. [...] This has been a game changer for me. My skin feels much better, it is far less itchy, and I don't shed skin flakes like an alligator anymore.”