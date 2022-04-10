There are plenty of reasons you might want to opt for a full-coverage bra. Maybe you have a fuller bust, want extra support, or are just looking for a bra that stays put without having to readjust it constantly throughout the day. Regardless of the reason, the best full-coverage bras offer ample support, definition, comfort, and help prevent spillover.

By definition, full-coverage bras are those with cups that — you guessed it — cover the entirety of the breast tissue, which means they typically have higher necklines. Their main job is to prevent spillover and reduce cleavage, all while shaping and defining your breasts (i.e., prevent the “uniboob” effect) for a seamless appearance beneath your tops. But full-coverage bras don’t stop at the cup. Many also offer thick or padded straps to comfortably distribute the weight of your breasts, or have wider bands for a smooth appearance in back.

Like all bras, full-coverage options come in a variety of styles, from padded underwire bras, to seamless bralettes, and even sports bras. And just because it’s full-coverage doesn’t mean it can’t be stylish. There are plenty of lace, sheer, and push-up options that offer ample support and coverage without compromising style.

Whether you’re looking for an everyday bra to lounge around the house in, or a high-impact sports bra for a gym sesh, keep scrolling for 10 of the best full-coverage bras available on Amazon.

01 The Most Comfortable Bra For Everyday Wear Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made of silky-smooth microfiber, this padded underwire bra creates a smooth shape underneath all of your clothes — even that fitted white T-shirt. Full-coverage back panels prevent digging in, while the adjustable straps are flatter and wider to prevent slipping throughout the day. Plus, there are petals inside the cups that help conceal nipples. Helpful review: “I have a hard time finding a bra. I needed a 34ddd and after trying a couple of other styles and having to send back I tried this one. It's great full coverage yet you can wear almost any top and not have to worry about the bra showing because of the cut of the neck. I also needed to make sure to have ‘no show’ protection and this bra offers modesty petals which work great. All in all it fits good with no side or extreme cleavage bulge and no shoulder discomfort so far from digging straps.” Available sizes: 34B — 42DDD

02 A Full-Figure T-Shirt Bra That Lifts & Separates Wacoal Basic Contour T-Shirt Bra Amazon $62 See On Amazon T-shirt bras are a staple in many wardrobes, and this one from Wacoal is no different. This underwire bra is lightly lined, while its seamless cups create a smooth line underneath your tops. A spacer in between the cups helps separate your breasts to avoid that uniboob effect. The side and back bands are extra-wide, and the adjustable straps are also wider to prevent slipping. Helpful review: “I wore this all day and it felt snug and secure, and so comfortable. By night time, I honestly could have gone to bed with it on (that is NOT the case with most bras I've tried!) The bra looked smooth under my clothes [...] Unlike almost every other bra I own, there was no spilling out near the cleavage line as the day wore on. Highly recommend if you experience this problem!” Available sizes: 30D — 38G

03 This Seamless Bra Made With Moisture-Wicking Materials Playtex 18 Hour Active Lifestyle Full Coverage Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you live in a warmer climate, or you just tend to get overheated during the day, this ultra-comfy, fan-favorite bra is for you. Featuring a high neckline, this wireless bra offers seamless support. The lined, molded cups are made from a breathable fabric, while the support band underneath wicks away moisture to keep you dry and cool. Wide, cushioned straps offer added back support, while extra fabric on the sides and back provide extra coverage. Another bonus? It’s tagless for itch-free, all-day wear. Helpful review: “The inner lining really does wick sweat away and it evaporated quickly. This is a rare bra that is actually comfortable no matter what position I am in. [...] The straps are just wide enough to provide solid, comfortable support. The back band is shaped so that it doesn’t accentuate my folds and creases. It also stays in place without riding up in back.” Available sizes: 36B — 46DDD

04 An Ultra-Supportive, Wirefree Sports Bra With Breathable Mesh Paneling Glamorise Elite Performance No-Bounce Wirefree Sports Bra $36 See On Amazon Gone are the days off doubling up on sports bras at the gym thanks to this camisole-style sports bra. The wireless cups are free of stretch to keep everything in place and minimize bounce, while wide, adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closures in the back offer extra security. You’ll also stay dry and cool, thanks to the bra’s moisture-wicking fabric and mesh inserts. Helpful review: “Amazing and comfortable fit! I hate doing any type of running or jumping exercises since I feel uncomfortable having my boobs jumping up and down lol. This bra is the absolute best for me, I can run and do jumping jacks without feeling uncomfortable! Great bra, very soft fabric on the breast area and is comfortable for the back and the shoulders!” Available sizes: 34C — 50H

05 A Wireless Push-Up Bra That Comes In An Affordable 2-Pack Fruit of the Loom Seamless Wire Free Push-up Bra (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon This wireless push-up bra offers both comfort and lift. Soft, stretchy fabric and a ribbed elastic band help keep everything securely in place. The bra is reinforced with built-in padding that sits at the bottom of the cup to create a subtle, natural-looking lift and enhance your cleavage, without the discomfort of an underwire. Plus, it comes in a two-pack so you’ll always have one on hand — and at just $19 for both bras, the price can’t be beat. Helpful review: “I purchase this bra, because it looked as if it would give me the support that I needed without the underwire [...] The strips are thin and adjustable which I like. It has the built in padding to give you that perfect lift and shape loving it. I really love this bra because it gives all the support you need without having a wire in it. The bottom band is wide enough to give this bra a smooth silhouette look. The fabric is very soft.” Available sizes: 34B — 40D

06 This Underwire Sports Bra You’ll End Up Wearing Beyond The Gym Wacoal Underwire Sport Bra Amazon $68 See On Amazon While this sports bra is designed for high-impact workouts, there’s no reason why you can’t wear it outside the gym, too. Its molded cups are made from a moisture-wicking, two-ply fabric that separates the breasts for comfort and definition (so it also works great as a T-shirt bra for everyday wear), and the underwire is nestled in between two pieces of fabric to prevent pinching and chafing. Thick, close-set straps prevent slippage, and larger sizes (G and H) have cups reinforced with interior slings for added support. Helpful review: “This bra is a dream if you’ve got heavy boobs. It provides truly ‘full coverage’ no double bubble! I have always struggled to find a bra that keeps them inside as mine always bounce out up top. Shockingly they feel lighter while wearing this bra which matters when you’re a 32G! [...] I’m just thrilled to finally find a bra that supports so much of the weight while making my chest look smooth in clothing. Works well for running after young kiddos.” Available sizes: 32C — 42DDD

07 This Floral Lace Bra That Comes In So Many Fun Colors HSIA Lace Floral Full Coverage Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon Just because it’s full-coverage doesn’t mean your bra can’t also be cute, and this full-figure underwire bra proves it. Embroidered with floral lace, sheer paneling, and finished with a dainty bow in the middle, this non-padded bra is just as functional as it is pretty. It has thick seams along the front to shape your breasts and conceal nipples, and wide, stretchy back and side panels offer coveted back support. It comes in 23 gorgeous colors, like bright yellow, pure white, and cornflower blue. Helpful review: “My bra size is a 36DD and I am living for this bra! The coverage is amazing and comes up high over my cleavage. The unlined cups are breathable and thicker lace covers your nipples so that you can wear a sheer blouse without being exposed. I feel supported and I'm not bouncing around everywhere as I usually do. Will definitely be buying in other colors!” Available sizes: 34C — 44DDD

08 This Convertible Strapless Bra That Actually Stays Put Vanity Fair Back Smoothing Strapless Bra Amazon $84 See On Amazon Strapless bras get a bad reputation (especially among those with fuller busts) for being one of the least supportive styles out there. But this lightly lined strapless bra from Vanity Fair is sure to change your mind. This bra actually stays put, thanks to a silicone lining and a wide band made from a stretchy, double-knit fabric with four clasps. Underwire and fuller cups offer lift and support. This bra also comes with removable, adjustable straps that can be arranged in five different ways — like a criss-cross, halter, and more — so you’ll get tons of wear out of this versatile piece. Helpful review: “This bra is the answer to all of my prayers (and believe me I've tried every option)! First of all, the bra is extremely comfortable. There are 4 clips on the back to secure instead of 2 or 3, which is the most I've seen ob a strapless bra, but this makes it nice and snug and the bra really does stay on well! There is also a lot more silicone on the inside of this bra than I've ever seen, there was support under the cups as well as on the sides & back, so when I tried the "bounce test", I was shocked at how well it stayed in place!” Available sizes: 34B — 44DD

09 A Seamless Bralette That’s Nearly Weightless & Invisible Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Bralette Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sometimes you simply can’t be asked to wear a “real” bra, but you still crave coverage and support — and that’s where this bralette from Calvin Klein comes in. This scoop-neck bra is wireless, completely seamless, and made of a silky-smooth microfiber that feels weightless against your skin, and remains nearly invisible under whatever you’re wearing over it. The cups are lightly lined and removable, so you can decide how much definition you want. Reinforced stitching and an elastic band offer support, and the thin straps are adjustable. Helpful review: “This is a super thin material but it stays in place and doesn't role a lot. It has straps that adjust and stay in place but don't itch or bind or cut into your shoulders. It gives you a decent shape without flattening you out and the material stretches easily to get on. [...] They don't give you shoulder pains like some constricting sports bras but still give decent support. You could comfortable sleep in them if you wanted to.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

