The struggle to put on and take off a bra is real, and I, for one, simply can’t be bothered anymore — which is why I recently rediscovered the genius that is a front-closure bra. The best front-closure bras stay securely in place with zero hassle, making them particularly ideal for those with limited mobility, or who’ve recently undergone surgery such as a breast reduction or augmentation. Aesthetically speaking, front-closure bras push breasts forward and up, rather than backward and to the side, making them a great choice for those seeking added lift and shape. Plus, they create a smooth look when wearing form-fitting clothes, since there aren’t any clasps in the back that can interrupt the silhouette.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Front-Closure Bras

Like traditional bras, front-closure bras come in an array of styles, so you’re sure to find one that fits your needs. On the list ahead, you’ll find T-shirt bras for everyday wear; push-up bras for a little oomph; bralettes, which are great for lounging, or those who don’t want or need a ton of support; and even a comfortable sports bra for low-impact activities. Also consider whether you want additional supportive features, like underwire and padded cups (either removable or built-in), or if you prefer the comfort of a wirefree, unlined, or unpadded style.

Keep an eye out for the type of closure, too — ahead, you’ll find styles with hook-and-eye, hook-and-bar, clasp, snap, and zipper closures. The type of closure likely won’t make a major impact on how the bra fits; rather, it’s mostly a matter of preference and ease of use — if you have limited mobility in your fingers, for instance, a smooth zipper might feel more approachable than, say, a finicky row of hook-and-eye closures.

Whether you’re looking for a classic underwire bra or a lacy bralette, scroll on to shop 12 of the best front-closure bras you can get on Amazon.

01 This Everyday T-Shirt Bra With Over 11,000 5-Star Ratings Maidenform One Fab Fit Underwire T-Shirt Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon Everyday T-shirt bras are wardrobe staples because of their unrivaled comfort and support, and this one from Maidenform is no different — just ask the 11,000+ Amazon customers who gave it a five-star rating. Made from a blend of nylon and elastane, this full-coverage bra creates a smooth silhouette underneath even the clingiest fabric, while underwire and lightly padded cups offer shape and support. Featuring adjustable straps and a hook-and-bar front closure, this bra is finished with the prettiest lace overlay across the band and racerback-style back panel. Helpful review: “Love this bra. It is comfortable and the cups don't leak flesh out the sides or over the top. It seems to be well made and after several washings... sturdy. I like this bra so much that I ordered a second. I never have the usual problem of straps slipping off my shoulders or the cups riding up or spilling their contents.” Available Sizes: 32C — 42D | Available Colors: 12 | Underwire: Yes | Padding: Yes (Built-In) | Closure Type: Hook & Eye

02 A Cotton Wireless Bra That’s Perfect For Lounging Fruit of the Loom Front Closure Cotton Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon Lightweight and breathable, this scoop-neck front-closure bra from Fruit of the Loom is so soft, you’ll forget you have it on. Made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex, this bra features a sports-bra style silhouette with a hook-and-eye closure and ruched detailing. This bra is ideal for anyone looking for light support while sleeping or lounging around the house. Helpful review: “I ordered a supply of these front-close sports bras for use after open-heart surgery. I was unable to wear normal bras or sports bras for months following my surgeries, and these front-close sports bras were perfect! Soft cotton was comfortable and did not irritate my surgical incisions.” Available Sizes: 34 — 48 | Available Colors: 17 | Underwire: No | Padding: No | Closure Type: Hook & Eye

03 A 3-Pack Of Fan-Favorite Front-Closure Sports Bras WANAYOU Zip Front Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Front-closure sports bras are so much easier to take off post-sweat-sesh than your typical sports bras — and with almost 22,000 five-star ratings, this three-pack of sports bras with zipper front closures is particularly worth buying, according to customers. Made from 92% nylon/polyamide and 8% spandex, this bra’s fabric wicks away moisture, while a back ventilation panel promotes air circulation to keep you cool. It also has removable padded cups and wide, no-dig straps, while protective flaps keep the zipper in place and protect your skin against potential chafing. Helpful review: “These are amazing, I am in LOVE!!!! I recently had breast reduction surgery and the hospital issued bras; as lovely as they are; just weren’t cutting it anymore. I wanted something soft, but it had to zip in the front. [...] I am so happy with my decision to purchase these. They are soft and provide the amount of snugness I need without being uncomfortable or restrictive. I love the little fabric piece that goes over both the top and bottom of the zipper so that it doesn’t irritate my still sensitive skin. The pads are easy to remove. I would give these 10 stars if I could. I probably wouldn’t run in these, but they will be good for yoga and PiYo down the road when I am cleared to work out.” Available Sizes: Medium — 3X-Large | Available Colors: 15 | Underwire: No | Padding: Yes (Removable) | Closure Type: Zipper

04 A Convertible Front-Closure Bra That Can Be Worn 3 Ways Vanity Fair Front Closure Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This one front-closure bra can do the job of many, thanks to a pair of adjustable and convertible straps that can be worn three ways: over the shoulder, criss-cross, and halter. Featuring lightly padded cups and lined underwire, this supportive, full-coverage bra is made from 90% nylon and 10% spandex, and it features a chic satin trim and secure front-closure clasp. Helpful review: “I have bad shoulders, so front close bras are always easier, but often very hard to find. These are the BEST bras I've ever had. They are pretty, fit perfectly [...] give great support and have a front closure that actually stays closed and is sturdy. [...] EXCELLENT Bra!” Available Sizes: 34B — 44DDD | Available Colors: 16 | Underwire: No | Padding: No | Closure Type: Clasp

05 This Front-Closure Push-Up Bra That Lifts & Supports DOBREVA Push Up Racerback Front Closure Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Need a lift? Consider this push-up bra, which has soft foam padding that adds up to one cup size for added cleavage, while underwire adds lift. Made from 92% polyamide and 8% spandex, this bra is covered in beautiful, 3D lace and has a breathable mesh waistband that’s as pretty as it is practical. The racerback design keeps straps in place and helps comfortably distribute weight. The snap front closure makes for easy on and off. Helpful review: “The material is soft, buttery smooth and so so comfy! Please if your thinking about it, do it! I can’t imagine you’ll be disappointed. Not only does this fit my small chest nicely but I even have a little cleavage now!!! I love the front clasp too, it’s easy to use and looks great! Feels great!” Available Sizes: 32AA — 40DD | Available Colors: 15 | Underwire: Yes | Padding: Yes (Built-In) | Closure Type: Snap

06 This Lacy Underwire Bra With An Extensive Size Range Glamorise Plus Size Lacey T-Back Wonderwire Bra Amazon $43 See On Amazon This lacy bra with a hook-and-bar front closure offers full-coverage support with a side of sultry. Close-set adjustable straps keeps it firmly (but comfortably) in place all day, while a cushioned underwire adds essential support without digging into your skin. This bra is made from 73% polyamide, 15% elastane, and 12% polyester for a moisture-wicking stretch — and since sizes go up to 48G, it’s an especially great choice for people with bigger busts. Helpful review: “I have always had difficulty finding a comfortable bra in my size. This was not only comfortable but also beautiful, which I had almost given up on. The cups fit perfectly and the straps did not slide. I am in love.” Available Sizes: 34B — 48G | Available Colors: 3 | Underwire: Yes | Padding: No | Closure Type: Hook & Bar

07 This Lacy Bralette With The Prettiest Rhinestone-Studded Clasp Savage X Fenty Romantic Corded Lace Front-Closure Bralette Amazon $40 See On Amazon If there’s one brand that knows how to make you feel gorgeous, it’s Savage X Fenty (created by style icon Rihanna, of course). And if you’re looking for a front-closure bra in particular, the brand’s unlined lace bralette with a plunging neckline should go into your cart ASAP. It’s equal parts comfortable confidence-boosting, thanks to the stretchy lace construction (made from a blend of 93% polyamide and 7% elastane) and adjustable straps that let you customize the fit. And as a special finishing touch, the rose gold front-closure clap is bejeweled in tiny rhinestones. Helpful review: “The fit of this is comfortable and soft.” Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large; 1X — 3X | Available Colors: 2 | Underwire: No | Padding: No | Closure Type: Clasp

08 A Plunging Underwire Bra With Molded Cups DELIMIRA Plunge Plus Size Front Closure Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from 86% polyamide and 14% spandex, this smooth and stretchy underwire bra offers plenty of support, and the deep V-neckline will stay hidden under low-cut tops. Molded cups shape and conceal without the use of additional padding, and a full-coverage back panel prevents digging and creates a smooth silhouette. This comfy bra is finished with cushioned, adjustable straps and a secure hook-and-bar front closure. Helpful review: “Everything about this bra is correct: the racer back so that the straps will never slide off my shoulders, the front closure that is so much easier, the underwire that sits exactly where it should and provides the right cup shape. Definitely my favorite bra so far.” Available Sizes: 32C — 42F | Available Colors: 17 | Underwire: Yes | Padding: No | Closure Type: Hook & Bar

09 This Wildly Popular Front-Closure Bra That Prevents Spillover Bali Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only do the cups on this underwire bra offer complete coverage, they also help prevent spillover (ideal for larger busts), and a stretchy back panel creates a smooth silhouette underneath your tops. The adjustable straps are arranged in a U-shaped design that helps them stay in place all day, and the barrel-style front clasp makes it easy to put on and take off. Made from a blend of nylon and spandex (with polyester lined cups), this bra wicks away moisture to keep you cool and dry, and the lining is gently padded to conceal and shape. With over 22,000 ratings, it’s a total fan-favorite. Helpful review: “This is the bra I've been looking for. I can wear it under t-shirts, or anything else. It's [...] good support for my large girls (DD) and feels awesome. I love the front closure it makes it so easy to put on, and leaves your back looking smooth.” Available Sizes: 34B — 42DD | Available Colors: 9 | Underwire: Yes | Padding: Yes (Built-In) | Closure Type: Barrel Clasp

10 Natori’s Front-Closure Version Of Its Cult-Favorite Bra Natori Feathers Front Close T-Back Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon A new take on Natori’s best-selling Feathers Contour Plunge Bra, this updated version has the same comfort, support, and signature feather-inspired lace trim as the original, but this style features a front-closure clasp and a racerback design (still with adjustable straps). Seamless, contoured cups, an underwire, and ever-so-subtle padding create a natural shape. Helpful review: “I have found my new favorite bra! [...] It's very supportive, but doesn't hurt my neck or back. The straps are thin and soft, so that they don't draw attention and typically are hidden under clothes. This bra is so comfortable, I find myself wearing it all the time - not just when I have a racerback shirt - and want to order another!” Available Sizes: 30B — 36DDD | Available Colors: 11 | Underwire: Yes | Padding: Yes (Built-In) | Closure Type: Clasp

11 A Full-Coverage Bra With Seamless Smoothing Cups Wacoal Soft Embrace Front Close Bra Amazon $55 See On Amazon If you want maximum support without the padding, look no further than this underwire bra with unlined seamless cups and a hook-and-bar clasp in front. Made from 88% nylon and 12% spandex, this sturdy and stretchy bra shapes and smoothes, while adjustable, close-set straps with lace details add lift. Additionally, DDD sizes use two-ply fabric cups for extra support. Helpful review: “Comfortable & fits well with great lift and shaping. Like the soft smooth fabric & adjustable stretch straps. Also like that the straps are a little wider going over my shoulders and don’t dig in. Lace detail in front is really pretty. Two thumbs up!!” Available Sizes: 32C — 38DDD | Available Colors: 7 | Underwire: Yes | Padding: No | Closure Type: Hook & Bar