When it comes to makeup, one of the most difficult things to master is (annoyingly) also one of the most basic: liquid eyeliner. But as long as you have a quality felt-tip pen, you should be good to go. Felt-tip eyeliners come in various forms, from waterproof and washable formulas to pens that differ in terms of thickness, but all of the best felt-tip eyeliners have pointed, tapered tips that make drawing on precise lines and wings a breeze. And perhaps most obviously, a good felt-tip eyeliner should be made of firm (but flexible) felt — not individual bristles — which is what allows for that smooth, skip-free glide.

These days, you have even more options to choose from in addition to classic pens. Several brands make felt-tip eyeliner stamps, or eyeliner pens that come with wing-shaped stickers, so all you have to do is connect the lines. And in addition to basic black and brown, you can find felt-tip liners in bolder colors, like blue, green, and even white, if you’ve been feeling inspired by Euphoria lately.

Ahead, you'll find five of the best liquid eyeliners, all with pointed felt tips and under-$25 price tags. Grab a Q-tip and some micellar water if you’re nervous, and start experimenting with the eye-makeup looks you’ve been dying to try out.

1. The Best Waterproof Eyeliner Under $10

NYX Epic Ink Liquid Liner is one of the most raved about felt-tip eyeliners on Amazon (and beyond), and it's also one of the least expensive. The ultra-fine tip allows you to create a razor-sharp wing, but a slightly thicker line can also be achieved by lightly pressing down as you glide the pen along your skin. The tip is just flexible enough that it won't drag or pull at your skin, but it's not going to wiggle around and cause unevenness, either. The formula is also waterproof and smudge-proof for days when you need your eyeliner to outlast the heat, humidity, or rain, and it comes in two colors: black and brown.

2. The Best Eyeliner For Thicker Lines

If super-thin liners require a little bit too much precision for your liking (and level of expertise), this drugstore option has a thicker felt tip. Skip the tightlining with this one, and instead, use L’Oréal’s Voluminous Superstar Liner to create thick lines and bold, statement wings. The pen's ink release technology ensures that an even layer of color is deposited on your skin as you go, and though it isn't waterproof, the liner does promise smudge-proof results.

3. The Best Eyeliner With The Most Color Options

While it goes without saying that black is the most popular eyeliner color, if you're looking to switch things up, Stila’s cult-favorite Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner allows you to get creative. In addition to jet black, the quick-drying formula is available in neutral brown, espresso, and charcoal colors, as well as more vibrant options like blue, green, and white. This best-selling, felt-tip eyeliner is waterproof (and therefore smudge-proof), to boot.

4. The Best Eyeliner & Sticker Kit For Wings

This Haus Laboratories Eye Armor Kit pairs a classic felt-tip liner with reusable, wing-shaped stickers in the same matte black finish to guarantee even cat eyes, every time. The stickers come in two sizes for thinner and thicker wings, and are meant to be placed along the bottom of your upper lash line (you can use a pair of tweezers to help you line the stickers up more easily). To complete the look, finish up by using the felt-tip pen to connect the sticker to your lash line. Genius, right?

5. The Best Eyeliner Stamp

This next foolproof way to master precise winged liner comes courtesy of the iMethod Eyeliner Stamp. The set comes with two double-sided pens that hold a fine, felt-tip liner on one end and a wing-shaped stamp on the other (labeled accordingly for the left and right eye). Start by stamping your wing in place, then switch to the liner side to connect your wing — just make sure that you place the stamps at the same point on either side of your eye for an even result.