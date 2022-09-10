Whether winged or smudged out into an elaborate smoky eye, there's no denying that black liner is a makeup staple. But when you want to switch things up, choosing an eyeliner based on what shade best complements your eye color is a foolproof way to make your eyes pop. According to celebrity makeup artist Tobi Henney, the best eyeliners for blue eyes are earthy brown tones and warm copper shades in matte or shimmery finishes. "Orange and copper tones look fantastic on blue eyes as they are opposite on the color wheel," Henney explains. For a more neutral approach, Henney recommends brown, light taupe, and navy shades.

The Expert

Tobi Henney is a makeup artist based in New York City and Los Angeles. Her work spans editorial shoots, advertising campaigns, and red carpet events. Henney's celebrity clients have included Megan Fox, Ashley Graham, and Barbara Palvin.

More Makeup Artist Tips For Blue Eyes

When it comes to choosing complementary eyeshadow shades, Henney says to stick with those same earthy and orange tones — whether you want a quick and easy swipe of taupe shadow across your lids or you’re going for a full-on shimmery burnt orange effect. "I also love to apply loads of mascara as it brings more attention to the eyes," Henney says. "Try using a black mascara or a navy eyeliner," she suggests of a complementary way to play up blue eyes.

And as for what type of eyeliner you use, that also depends on your personal preference (and your skill set). "I find pencil much easier to apply quickly, and you can smudge it out if you don't have the accuracy to get the perfect symmetry," Henney says, noting that there also tends to be more color options for pencils. "It's a better option for those not as confident applying liner," she continues, adding that liquid liner is best for creating more precise eye makeup looks, like a cat eye.

Shop The Best Eyeliners For Blue Eyes

In a hurry? Here are the best eyeliners for blue eyes:

1. The Pro's Pick: Best Bronze Eyeliner For Blue Eyes

While Henney's makeup kit is full of prestige brands, she also names Maybelline’s TattooStudio Sharpenable Gel Pencil as a go-to pick that's less than $10. While the line includes multiple brown and navy shades that suit blue eyes, ‘Bronze Glitz’ is a bolder metallic color to try. The sharpenable pencil glides on like a gel, delivering super-pigmented color with just a single swipe. It's also waterproof and smudge-resistant for up to 36 hours, so it’s perfect for when you need a long-wear formula that will really hold up.

2. Best Copper Eyeliner For Blue Eyes

For a rich bronze eyeliner with plenty of shimmer, there's Stila’s Stay All Day Smudge Stick Eye Liner in ‘Lionfish,’ which has a bit of a rusty tone to it to really enhance blue eyes. The automatic pencil features a tapered point for more precise lining, but it can also be smudged out with your fingers or a brush for a smoky finish or even more of an eyeshadow effect. Despite its multi-tasking abilities, once the liner sets, it won't budge through rain or sweat for up to 12 hours.

3. Best Taupe Eyeliner For Blue Eyes

The softest color on this list, Jane Iredale Eye Pencil in ‘Taupe’ is a brown-gray shade that can help make blue eyes look bluer. You'll need a sharpener for this traditional wooden pencil, which features a creamy formula that glides across lids and even helps condition the delicate skin with ingredients like meadowfoam seed oil, mango seed oil, and shea butter. Those with skin sensitivities or allergies will also like that the brand's eyeliner (and all of its products) is noncomedogenic, fragrance-free, and wheat-free, in addition to being vegan and cruelty-free.

4. Best Brown Eyeliner For Blue Eyes

A warm brown tone like Urban Decay's 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in ‘Demolition’ is one of Henney's favorite colors to make blue eyes pop. This particular shade is a deep matte brown, though the brand offers several other brown and taupe colors in matte, satin, metallic, and shimmer finishes to choose from. No matter which color (or colors) you go for, you get the same award-winning formula: A creamy pencil packed with hydrating ingredients like jojoba seed oil, vitamin E, and cottonseed oil. The sharpenable pencil can be used to create sharp lines or smudge out smoky eyes — just be sure to blend quickly if you want a more diffused finish, as the liner dries after about 30 seconds and becomes completely waterproof.

5. Best Navy Eyeliner For Blue Eyes

Makeup artist Jillian Dempsey developed this Khôl Eyeliner in ‘Black Sapphire,’ which has just a hint of blue to it, so it makes a lovely alternative to black eyeliner when you want to shake things up. The dual-sided pencil comes with your creamy color on one end and a built-in smudger on the opposite side to help you better perfect your smoky eye. The waterproof formula contains plant-derived ingredients like jojoba seed oil, shea butter, and sunflower seed oil, and leaves out potential irritants like parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances (it's cruelty-free, too).

6. Best Brown Liquid Eyeliner For Blue Eyes

There are certain looks that require the precision of a liquid eyeliner. While it can be difficult to find color choices outside of black, there are a few other neutral options out there, like the Physicians Formula Ultra-Fine Liquid Eyeliner in ‘Deep Brown.’ The water-resistant and smudge-resistant liner is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers, and the formula includes lash-boosting ingredients like glycerin to keep them conditioned.

7. Best Copper Liquid Eyeliner For Blue Eyes

For something a little bolder, but just as precise, Revlon's ColorStay Skinny Liquid Liner in ‘Mahogany Flame’ gives you a shimmery bronze color with one swipe. The brush-like wand has a 0.1 millimeter tip that's best for creating super skinny lines along your lash line, but you can layer it on for a thicker effect, too. Though it's not waterproof, the liner does give you up to 10 hours of smudge-proof and budge-proof wear.

