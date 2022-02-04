When it comes to filling in sparse brows, there's no easier tool to use than an eyebrow pencil. The real challenge is finding your right shade match — and for blondes, this can be especially tricky. Though it may seem obvious, the best eyebrow pencils for blondes will depend on your hair color; those with platinum or cool-toned blonde hair will generally want to opt for an ashy blonde or taupe pencil, while anyone with golden or caramel hair will want to consider a warmer blonde or even light brown pencil. (If you're not sure which color best matches your hair and skin tone, taupe is generally considered to be your safest bet.) You'll also want to consider whether you prefer a mechanical pencil over one that requires sharpening, and how durable of a formula you're after (waterproof and water-resistant pencils should give you the most long-lasting results).

For the best results, start by using a spoolie to groom your brows into place. Then, starting at the arches and working your way to the tails of your brows, use your pencil to fill in any thin or sparse areas, drawing short, light strokes in the direction of your hair growth. Once you've filled in any gaps, take your spoolie again and use it to fully blend out the pigment so it looks more natural. You can leave your brows as is, or, if you want to create a more lifted effect, apply some highlighter just under your brow arch. You can also add more staying power by setting your newly-defined arches with a brow gel.

To find your perfect match, scroll on to shop five of the best eyebrow pencils for every shade of blonde, from platinum and golden to strawberry and bronde.

1. Editor’s Pick

“Over the past decade or so, I’ve had every shade of blonde hair imaginable, and Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in ‘Taupe’ has stayed by my side through all of them,” says Elite Daily beauty editor Adeline Duff. “I have fair skin, and it seems to be the perfect color for me, no matter how light or dark I go with my blonde. I’ve tried numerous brow pencils, and nothing compares to the super-precise tip and smooth glide you get with Brow Wiz. Hot tip: If you have a fair complexion like me, this brow pencil also makes a great, natural-looking lip liner (just be sure to pick up two pencils if you plan on using it for both purposes).”

Available shades: 12

2. Best Classic Drugstore Pencil

When you want to have more control over the shape of your pencil point, opt for one that requires sharpening, like the NYX Eyebrow Powder Pencil. That way, you can get as sharp (or as smudgey) of an effect as you want. The pencil is made from a powdery-soft formula that deposits color without having to press down or tug at your skin, and it has a short, built-in spoolie on the other side. For cool-toned blondes, consider the ‘Taupe,’ ‘Blonde,’ and even ‘Soft Brown’ shades. Or, if your blonde falls under the warm-blonde or strawberry category, you may want to go for ‘Caramel.’

Available shades: 9

3. Best Mechanical Drugstore Pencil

This mechanical pencil is a favorite among Amazon shoppers, with over 20,000 five-star reviews and counting. Praising the L’Oréal Paris Brow Stylist Definer for everything from its super-precise tip (that simply twists up when it needs to be refreshed ) to its waterproof formula, reviewers also note that it comes in numerous shades for blondes, including ‘Light Blonde,’ ‘Blonde,’ ‘Taupe,’ ‘Dark Blonde,’ and ‘Ash Brown’. To help you find the best color for your blonde hair, the brand put together a shade chart that gives you an up-close picture of which pencil pairs best with specific hair colors, eye colors, and skin tones.

Available shades: 10

4. Best For Platinum Blondes

For people with platinum blonde hair, taupe will typically be the go-to brow pencil color. But Hourglass's Arch Brow Sculpting Pencil takes all the guesswork out of the equation by creating a shade specifically for platinum-blonde hair (aptly named ‘Platinum Blonde’). Then, there’s the pencil's unique structure, which is basically a mini triangle that allows you to use it various ways. You can better sculpt your brows with the flat edge of the pencil, while the pointed tip is perfect for drawing on hair-like strokes when filling in your brows. This also comes in two other shades for blonde hair: ‘Blonde’ and ‘Warm Blonde.’

Available shades: 9

5. Best Pencil/Gel Duo

You can fill your brows in and set them in place with this Laura Geller Sculpt-N-Stay. Use the angled tip of the mechanical pencil (in ‘Taupe’ for ashy-blonde hair or ‘Blonde’ for warmer-blonde hair) to fill your brows in and add definition, then seal the color in with a swipe of the clear, waterproof brow gel at the opposite end. The gel is also a great option on its own when you’re in a rush and just want to brush your brows into place.