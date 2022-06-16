Ever since I moved to the U.K., — a country that’s not exactly known for its sunny weather — I’ve developed a newfound appreciation for self-tanner. So much so, that I find myself going through bottles much more frequently than I ever could have anticipated. This, in turn, has led me on a quest to find the best drugstore self-tanners — who wants to spend $30 on a single bottle when you’re going through one a month? Through lots of trial and error, I’ve decided that the best drugstore self-tanners have a few things in common: they’re easy to spread on, they don’t make you look orange, and they disguise that telltale self-tanner smell with a pleasant fragrance.

The Different Types Of Self-Tanners

Self-tanners come in various forms: lotions, mousses, mists, gels, wipes, and drops. Personally, I find lotions the easiest to use, but a lot of people prefer mousses (just be sure to get yourself a tanning mitt). For my face, I love self-tanning drops; since you just mix a few drops in with your regular moisturizer, they couldn’t be any easier to use.

There are also gradual self-tanners and instant self-tanners. Some use a guide color — aka a deeper color that appears instantly so you know where you’re applying the tanner, which is then rinsed off — while others sink into your skin instantly and don’t need to be washed off. The type you choose is solely a matter of personal preference.

How To Prep Your Skin For Self-Tanner

As celebrity self-tanner Kristyn Pradas told Elite Daily in an interview, the most important thing you can do before self-tanning is exfoliate. (And if you’re someone who shaves, you’ll want to do that before tanning, too.) It’s best to use a physical exfoliator, like a body scrub, for this purpose; these products will buff away any patches of dead skin so you get a smoother and more even tan. For best results, exfoliate the day before you plan on self-tanning. Then, apply a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer, as long as it’s at least a few hours before your tanning session.

Other Self-Tanning Tips

Many people like to use a tanning mitt to apply self-tanner to their body, especially when using a mousse. I find that I don’t need a mitt when using a self-tan lotion — just be sure to use ample product (in my experience, if you skimp on the self-tanner, the more likely a streaky result). If you’re a newbie or worried about an uneven tan, definitely use a mitt.

While you don’t want any residual oils on your skin before self-tanning (which is why you should exfoliate and moisturize the day or night before), there is an exception to this rule: right before applying your tanner, you’ll want to moisturize your hands, knees, elbows, and feet. These are the parts of our body that are the most prone to dryness, and if they’re not properly moisturized, you may wind up with a patchy, uneven tan on these areas.

After you self-tan, be sure to apply moisturizer daily (something you should be doing anyway). This will help you maintain a more even tan, and it’ll also ensure your skin stays smooth and soft.

Shop The Best Drugstore Self-Tanners

1. Best Face & Body Bundle: Jergens Natural Glow Face Moisturizer + Firming Daily Moisturizer

2. Best Self-Tan Drops: L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Facial Drops

3. Best Self-Tan Mousse: b.tan Love At First Tan Self Tan Mousse

4. Best Self-Tan Lotion: Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk

5. Best In-Shower Self-Tanner: Jergens Natural Glow In Shower Lotion

1. Best Face & Body Bundle

Pros:

Great value

Easy to apply

Buildable

Gradual; can be applied daily

Cruelty-free

Cons:

None

Jergens’ Natural Glow is a total classic, and there’s a reason it’s still the most popular drugstore self-tanner after all these years. In this bundle, you get the brand’s two best-selling self-tan products: their Natural Glow face moisturizer and Natural Glow firming body lotion. (This particular set comes with the fair to medium shades, but you can find the medium to tan bundle here.)

The face lotion has the added benefit of containing SPF 20 — just remember that’s not quite the daily derm-recommended amount of SPF 30, so you’ll still need to apply your regular face sunscreen — while the body lotion contains collagen and elastin to promote smoother, firmer skin. Both tanning lotions are gradual and buildable, so you can apply them daily to reach and maintain your desired level of tan. The scent is light and pleasant, and there’s no guide color involved. Best of all, the end result is a decidedly natural glow — there’s no risk of looking orange with these two tried-and-tested products.

Type: Lotion | Quantity: 2 oz. (Face Tanner), 7.5 oz. (Body Tanner) | Scent: Fresh

2. Best Self-Tan Drops

Pros:

Fragrance-free

Easy to apply

Buildable

Gradual; can be applied daily

Cons:

None

I’ve yet to meet a self-tan drop I didn’t like, but L’Oreal really hit it out of the park with their unscented, under-$15 version. Infused with hyaluronic acid to help keep your skin hydrated, the facial tanning drops are practically foolproof to use: Just mix anywhere from five to 10 drops in with your go-to moisturizer (five will give you a lighter tan, while 10 will give you the deepest glow), and rub the mixture into your skin evenly. That’s it.

Type: Liquid | Quantity: 1 oz. | Scent: Fragrance-free

3. Best Self-Tan Mousse

Pros:

Can shower after 1 hour

Lots of scents and shades to choose from

Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons:

Requires a mitt for best results

b.tan may not be a traditional drugstore brand, but their products do come at drugstore price points — and they also happen to make some of the most popular tanning mousses on Amazon. Boasting number-one best-seller status and over 13,500 five-star ratings, the mousse comes in several different forms featuring different scents, shades, and develop times. Linked to here is the 1-hour express tanning mousse, but there’s also a version made with niacinamide and peptides that doubles as a skin treatment; a candy-scented tanning mousse in a darker shade; a bronzing water mousse made with coconut oil; and a pre-shower tanner that develops in under 10 minutes. Overall, you’ve got 16 tanners to choose from, and they all cost less than $10.

Pro tip: You’ll want to use a mitt with this tanning mousse, and the brand makes one for less than $6.

Type: Mousse | Quantity: 6.7 oz. | Scent: Various

4. Best Self-Tan Lotion

Pros:

Easy to apply

Buildable

Gradual; can be applied daily

Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons:

On the pricier side

Bondi Sands can be found in British drugstores like Superdrug, and they’re also one of the most popular self-tanning brands in Australia. And now, thanks to Amazon, you can (finally) get their products Stateside, too. I’m partial to the brand’s Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk. With its buildable formula that develops gradually over time, you can apply it as frequently (or as infrequently) as you want once you’ve reached your desired glow. Since it’s formulated with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and aloe, you can use it in lieu of your regular body lotion, too. In the summer, this stuff is my go-to.

Type: Lotion | Quantity: 3.4 oz. or 13.2 oz. | Scent: Cocoa Butter

5. Best In-Shower Self-Tanner

Pros:

Can be used in the shower

Gradual; can be applied daily

No wait time before drying off

Cruelty-free

Cons:

None

Another best-selling product from Jergens — they really are the undisputed champs of drugstore self-tanners — this clever tanning lotion can be applied on wet skin while you’re still in the shower. So basically, this is the best self-tanner for anyone who simply doesn’t have time for an in-depth self-tanning session. You can even towel off as soon as you’ve patted it into your skin — no waiting around required. Choose from two shades — fair to medium or medium to tan — and two sizes.

Type: Lotion | Quantity: 7.5 oz. or 10 oz. | Scent: Fresh

About The Author

Adeline Duff is a beauty editor and writer whose bylines have appeared in Travel + Leisure, The Zoe Report, PEOPLE, Bustle, W, and NYLON. A move to England prompted a newfound obsession with self-tanner, and she’s on the never-ending hunt for the best self-tanning drops (her self-tan vehicle of choice). She wants to remind you to not forget to apply sunscreen daily — having a faux glow doesn’t make you any less susceptible to sun damage.