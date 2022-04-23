Cream blush and effortless beauty go hand in hand. But adding a dewy flush to your cheeks is made even more effortless with inexpensive drugstore options that can be ordered online and delivered right to your door. The best drugstore cream blushes have weightless, blendable formulas infused with nourishing oils and plant-derived extracts, and all cost less than $20. Not only do these ingredients make cream blushes more moisturizing than their powder counterparts, but generally, they can also be used on your lips.

What To Consider When Shopping For A Cream Blush:

When you're trying to decide which cream blush is right for you, first, consider the kind of color payoff you're after. On the list ahead, you'll find both highly pigmented cream blushes and sheerer, buildable options that give you more control over how much color you're adding. Another thing to consider is the way the cream blush is packaged, whether that’s in a tube, a compact, or a twist-up stick.

How To Apply Cream Blush:

As for how you apply your cream blush, that's completely up to you. The ability to use your fingers to tap on and blend in the product is half the appeal of a cream blush, but it can also be applied with a densely packed powder brush or damp Beautyblender if you like to keep your hands mess-free. Note, however, that cream blush will be the easiest to work with on skin that’s been freshly moisturized.

Whether you're looking for the perfect berry shade or a tan-enhancing golden peach, the best drugstore cream blushes have you covered.

Shop The Best Drugstore Cream Blushes:

In a hurry? Here are the best cream blushes from drugstore brands:

1. Best Fluid Gel-Cream Blush: Maybelline Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush

2. Best Gel-Cream Blush Compact: Milani Cheek Kiss Cream Blush

3. Best Cream Blush Stick: Palladio Beauty I'm Blushing 2-In-1 Cheek & Lip Tint

4. Best Putty Brush: e.l.f. Cosmetics Putty Blush

5. Best Natural Cream Blush: Honest Beauty Creme Cheek + Lip Color

1. Best Fluid Gel-Cream Blush

With its light, fluid texture, Maybelline’s Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush could also be considered one of the best liquid blushes. Its consistency is that of a gel/cream/liquid hybrid, and it’s completely weightless, which makes it a great choice for oily and acne-prone skin types. The blush it easy to blend and has a sheer finish, so you can dab on a thin layer for a natural-looking flush or build it up for a more intense payoff. While you won't find any oils in the formula, the blush does contain glycerin and vitamin E, which contribute to its dewy effect and creamy feel. Plus, it's one of the most popular cream blushes on Amazon, with more than 5,000 five-star ratings (and counting).

Relevant review: “I’m a huge fan of low maintenance makeup. I love this because I can use it on my cheeks and lips. Similar to a stain, it spreads very evenly before it dries. I feel like it gives me an instant rosy glow. [...] On a day when I don’t feel like makeup I will use this and some mascara and it makes a difference! I will be keeping this in my makeup routine. For the low price it’s an excellent product!”

Available shades: 6

2. Best Gel-Cream Blush Compact

For a gel-like formula in a more traditional solid form, try this Milani Cheek Kiss Cream Blush. The cruelty-free and vegan blushes use what the brand calls “spherical powders” to blur, smooth, and even out your complexion while simultaneously giving your skin a juicy glow. You'll also find nutrient-rich oils (like watermelon seed, pomegranate seed, and rose flower) in here, which offer soothing and brightening benefits.

Relevant review: “First of all I'm absolutely I'm love with this texture. Definitely a cross between cream and gel. Gives the most beautiful flush/glow. Can be very sheer or you can build up the color. I can't get over how it feels though. Such a lovely texture. Can't wait to try more colors!”

Available shades: 4

3. Best Cream Blush Stick

The stick applicator of this cream blush makes it easy to swipe directly onto your cheeks and lips (and even your eyelids if you want a monochromatic look). There are nearly 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon for Palladio Beauty's Cheek & Lip Tint, which is a creamy — albeit solid — cruelty-free formula. And though it contains plenty of moisturizing ingredients like safflower seed oil, aloe leaf extract, and ginseng root extract, it never feels heavy or greasy on your skin.

Relevant review: “A lovely soft color with a hint of sheen, this is a natural looking blush. Feels light and blends well. One of the better blushes I have used. I did try it on my lips, and that worked too. Long staying power. I will be looking into other shades.”

Available shades: 6

4. Best Putty Blush

“Putty” makeup is the latest innovation from brands like Tatcha and e.l.f. (both of which make best-selling putty primers). e.l.f also makes this lovely cream blush, which has a unique, cream-to-powder formula — hence the comparison to putty. There's something about the ease of a cream blush that makes it especially appealing to use when the weather warms up or while on vacation. And e.l.f. leans right into those vacation vibes with their collection of putty blushes, each named after tropical destinations like Fiji, Tahiti, and Maldives (the berry shade shown here). No matter which shade you choose, each blush has a velvety texture that dries down to a semi-matte powder on your skin. But the cruelty-free and vegan formula still contains plenty of moisturizing ingredients like argan oil, glycerin, and vitamin E to make it easy to blend (and comfortable on dry skin).

Relevant review: “This is my absolute favorite can’t live without product. Goes on light & sheer. Easily buildable. Not greasy at all. Dot on with fingers & blend with fingers, brush, sponge effortlessly. I have a light medium olive complexion with definite golden undertones. Maldives starts out like a bit of natural flush & builds to a soft rosy red. My go to for no makeup makeup. Oh & lasts all day on my normal to oily skin.”

Available shades: 5

5. Best Natural Cream Blush

Admittedly, the term "natural" doesn't mean much when it comes to beauty (the FDA doesn't regulate terms like "natural" and "clean," and some ingredients that get a bad rap — such as preservatives — are necessary to prevent bacteria from growing in a product). But Honest Beauty is a cruelty-free and vegan brand that makes a conscious effort to avoid using ingredients that could potentially be irritating or cause an allergic reaction. Their Beauty Creme Cheek + Lip Color is made with naturally derived ingredients like apple, raspberry, blackberry, and grape fruit extracts to pamper your skin as it deposits a dewy, natural-looking flush. Though the colors in the pan are quite bold, they blend out into a softer finish that's still nice and buildable. And as it says right in the name, this makes a lovely tinted lip balm, too.

Relevant review: “Such a lovely blush! I purchased this after watching repeated glowing recommendations from a YouTuber I trust. I was so excited to receive this and couldn’t wait to put it to the test. At first application the blush applied easily and blended like a dream. No patchy sections and easily layered on top of my foundation without lifting any product. Also doubles great as a quick, on-the-go lip stain. Love this!”