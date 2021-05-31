Mineral-rich sea salt, mud, water, and crystals from the Dead Sea (the lowest body of water on Earth) show up in the best Dead Sea products, and though they come in many different forms, they all offer incredible benefits for your skin. Ingredients sourced from the Dead Sea have long been considered healing for the body, as well as cosmetically beneficial, since they’re full of nourishing nutrients like magnesium, calcium, potassium, bromides, sodium, chlorine, iodine, and zinc, some of which can only be found in the Dead Sea.

Dead Sea ingredients may not offer quite the same level of power as a soak in the actual Dead Sea, but they can still help heal and pamper your skin in various ways. When it comes to figuring out the right Dead Sea product for you, it’ll ultimately come down to the type of product you’re looking to incorporate into your routine, since you can find everything from face serums and masks to body scrubs, bath salts, and soaps that contain ingredients from the Dead Sea. You’ll find all of these options and more in this guide to the best Dead Sea products, just ahead — all of which are conveniently available on Amazon.

1. The Best Dead Sea Serum

Ahava is probably the best-known brand that makes Dead Sea-based skin care products, and one of their most luxurious offerings is this Crystal Osmoter 6 X Facial Serum. It’s rich in Dead Sea water and mineral water, and the brand’s Dead Sea mineral blend, as well as nourishing oils like jojoba, sea buckthorn, macadamia, borage, and St. John’s Wort. Use it daily to give your skin immediate plumpness and a long-lasting glow.

2. The Best Dead Sea Face Cream

Israel-based Edom Cosmetics makes a range of Dead Sea products, like this rich, nourishing night cream. It’s a creamy blend of marine hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E, which work in tandem to improve your skin’s elasticity and restore hydration while you sleep, so you wake up to a glowy, bouncy complexion. For a night cream, it comes at a pretty great price, too.

3. The Best Dead Sea Face Mist

Spritz this OSEA Sea Minerals Mist on your face to set your makeup, hydrate and tone your skin after cleansing, or anytime you could use some refreshment throughout the day. (Pro tip: Keep a bottle in the fridge for a cool pick-me-up on hot, summer days.) It’s a lightweight, oil-free blend of Dead Sea salt, seaweed, aloe, glycerin, mineral peptides, and floral extracts, so it’ll deliver a burst of nutrient-packed hydration to your skin despite feeling like barely anything. Consider picking up the small, 1-ounce bottle for travel, too.

4. The Best Dead Sea Face Mask

To reduce excess oil and help calm blemishes, this Dead Sea mud mask is both fantastically effective and fantastically affordable — you get almost 9 ounces in this jar and a little goes a long way, so it’ll last you for a while. Thanks to the addition of jojoba oil, shea butter, aloe, calendula, and vitamin E in the formula, this will leave your skin feeling soft and moisturized, not tight and stripped.

This mask even gets the stamp of approval from an Amazon reviewer who has been to the Dead Sea. “I have been to the Dead Sea and used the actual mud more times than I could count, and have purchased countless products made in Jordan or Israel around the years. I have tested this particular brand and found it to be as effective as the stuff I usually get, with a pretty cost-effective price tag,” they commented.

5. The Best Dead Sea Bar Soap

One With Nature Dead Sea Spa Activated Charcoal Soap is 100% vegetable based and made with charcoal, Dead Sea salt, vegetable glycerin, shea butter, argan oil, and vitamin E — aka some of the most nourishing ingredients you can find. The bars are free of artificial colors and synthetic fragrances, and can be used used to clean your skin and purify blemishes on both your face and body. Sold in a budget-friendly pack of three, these bar soaps are scented with essential oils and plant extracts like vetiver, clove and patchouli.

6. The Best Dead Sea Body Scrub

Using Dead Sea salt, coconut oil, and eucalyptus essential oil, Asutra’s Scrub The Day Away body scrub will leave you smooth, soft, and glowing from neck to toe. The gently exfoliating scrub is great for treating clogged pores, bumpy skin, and ingrown hairs, and if you prefer a different scent, there are nine to choose from in total, all made with different essential oils, like cucumber, lavender, rose, and peppermint. Venus Williams is part owner of this brand, which is certified cruelty-free by PETA.

7. The Best Dead Sea Bath & Body Soak

Another great (albeit more expensive) body scrub, Indie Lee’s I-Recover Body Soak can also be dissolved into your bath to soothe tired, aching muscles. It’s a blend of coconut oil, Dead Sea salt, Himalayan salt, and arnica — the latter of which is known for its muscle-soothing benefits — so it both physically exfoliates (when used as a scrub) and moisturizes your skin at the same time. Essential oils like rosemary, lavender, eucalyptus, and sage give this a relaxing, spa-like scent.

8. The Best Dead Sea Bath Salts

For a more traditional bath soak, pick up these black lava and Dead Sea bath salts from independent, Black-owned brand Live By Being. The soak is handmade in small batches, gorgeously packaged (so it’d make a great gift), and made with Dead Sea salt, Hawaiian black lava salt, and essential oils of atlas, cedarwood, and juniper berry. Dissolve a handful in your bath to surround yourself with calm — and treat your skin at the same time.